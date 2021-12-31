Log in
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
Navitas Semiconductor : “Electrify Our World™ at CJS Securities' ‘New Ideas for the New Year' Conference

12/31/2021 | 12:57pm EST
CEO Gene Sheridan to highlight performance and environmental benefits of next-gen GaN power ICs in EV, solar and data center markets

El Segundo, CA - December 31st, 2021- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced its participation at the 22nd annual CJS Securities 'New Ideas for the New Year' conference.

At this year's event, Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan will discuss how the latest GaN power ICs can support sustainability by increasing the efficiency of applications ranging from consumer electronics and electric vehicles to solar power and data center servers. The virtual presentation will take place on January 12th at 11.40am (EDT).

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging, with up to 40% energy savings in half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

"Navitas is honored to be participating at this year's CJS Securities event and to have the opportunity to highlight to investors not only the $13B opportunity for GaN but the potential 2.6 Gton reduction in CO2 emissions that this technology offers," said Gene Sheridan, Navitas' co-founder and CEO.

To view the presentation as a live event, or later as a recording, click this webcast link.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

Disclaimer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
