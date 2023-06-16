Advanced search
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:55 2023-06-15 pm EDT
9.590 USD   -4.10%
Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming London Roth Conference

06/16/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Executives to review $760M customer pipeline, recently completed $92M equity offering

TORRANCE, Calif., June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the upcoming Roth 9th Annual London Conference, from June 21st – 22nd, at the Four Seasons Hotel London on Park Lane.

Navitas’ CEO Gene Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will highlight recent product, manufacturing, application, and market developments in a series of 1-on-1 meetings. Recent Navitas news includes Q1 2023 earnings and announcement of $760 million customer pipeline, a $92 million follow-on equity offering, and a $20 million investment in strategic manufacturing.

Navitas’ mission is to accelerate the planet’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and to “Electrify Our World™”. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://www.roth.com/london2023

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship‐driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately‐held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a504518a-38e7-4508-8ef8-c53300be8776


