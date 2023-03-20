Advanced search
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-17 pm EDT
6.390 USD   -4.13%
Navitas Takes GaN Integration to Next Level with GaNSense™ Control
GL
Insider Sell: Navitas Semiconductor
MT
Navitas Semiconductor, Richardson Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement
MT
Navitas Takes GaN Integration to Next Level with GaNSense™ Control

03/20/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Strategic integration of high-speed, high-voltage gallium nitride (GaN) and low-voltage silicon system-controller chips enables easy-to-use, high-efficiency, fast-charging power systems

TORRANCE, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has launched a new family of GaNSense Control ICs that deliver unprecedented levels of performance and integration.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that is a significant upgrade over conventional high-voltage (HV) silicon (Si) power semiconductors, while also reducing the energy and physical space needed to deliver that performance. It runs up to 20x faster and can also enable up to three times more power handling or three times faster charging capability, in half the size and weight. Each of these power systems also require an optimized, high-speed, low-voltage (LV) silicon system controller which Navitas has developed and integrated with its high-performance GaN ICs to create the industry’s first GaNSense control IC technology.

The initial range of GaNSense Control features high-frequency quasi-resonant (HFQR) flybacks supporting QR, DCM, CCM and multiple-frequency, hybrid-mode operations, with frequencies up to 225 kHz. The range is provided in a single, surface-mount QFN package (NV695x-series) or as a chip-set (NV9510x + NV61xx) for maximum designer flexibility. On the secondary side, integrated synchronous rectifier (SR) power ICs (NV97xx) achieve maximum efficiency at any load condition compared to conventional rectifiers.

Integrated features such as loss-less current sensing, HV start-up, frequency-hopping, low standby power, and wide VDD input voltage deliver small, efficient, cool-running systems with fewer components and no RSENSE hot-spot. An array of integrated protection features including 800 V transient voltage, 2 kV ESD, over-voltage, over-current, and over-temperature protection create a robust power IC and reliable power systems.

Initial applications cover 20 – 150 W including smartphone, tablet and laptop chargers, consumer and home appliances, point-of-sale, and auxiliary supplies in high-power data center power and 400 V EV systems. Over a million units have already been shipped.

“Strategically adding high-speed, analog and mixed-signal silicon controller technology to our existing GaN, SiC and digital-isolator technology platforms creates a design foundation for optimized power systems, adding over $1B/year to the addressable market opportunity,” said Navitas COO/CTO and co-founder Dan Kinzer. “We’re starting with GaNSense Control for fast-chargers and consumer appliances, as well as auxiliary supplies in servers and data centers. In the future, we can expand the portfolio to address higher-power applications in renewable energy, energy storage, and electric vehicles. Navitas is uniquely positioned to influence customer architecture decisions with our advanced system design centers in those markets. Through those, we are able to maximize the system benefits and Navitas’ value whether using GaN or SiC in next-generation power electronics.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN units and 9 million SiC have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only GaN 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23eba86d-fe1f-4d86-9bf6-df10363593db 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,6 M - -
Net income 2022 55,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 981 M 981 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 62,9%
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION82.05%981
NVIDIA CORPORATION76.03%634 379
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.50%438 801
BROADCOM INC.12.85%263 066
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.35%159 229
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.51.06%157 658