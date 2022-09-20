Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
5.430 USD   -5.89%
08:33aNavitas and JP Electronic Devices Showcase GaN and SiC Solutions for Efficient, Sustainable Design at electronica India
GL
08:31aNavitas and JP Electronic Devices Showcase GaN and SiC Solutions for Efficient, Sustainable Design at electronica India
AQ
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navitas and JP Electronic Devices Showcase GaN and SiC Solutions for Efficient, Sustainable Design at electronica India

09/20/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Demos include a wide range of ultra-fast GaN chargers, a new family of GaN half-bridge ICs, and high-performance, rugged SiC MOSFETs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company announced the company’s participation at electronica India 2022 alongside official distributor JP Electronic Devices.

Taking place from 21st to 23rd September, electronica India is India's and South Asia's leading international trade fair for electronic components, systems, and applications. The event, which is held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, will see almost 700 exhibitors from 18 countries and expects to welcome over 26,000 trade visitors.

During the show, Navitas will be showcasing its advanced portfolio of wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, which includes the latest family of gallium nitride (GaN) GaNSense™ half-bridge power ICs. Representing the next stage in the high-frequency power electronics revolution, these ICs enable a new level of MHz switching frequencies while dramatically reducing system cost and complexity compared to existing discrete solutions.

Visitors to the Navitas booth will also be able to see technology from GeneSiC™, the silicon carbide (SiC) pioneer that the company acquired in August 2022. GeneSiC MOSFETs and diodes offer the industry’s highest performance, reliability, and ruggedness. They are optimized to meet the power, voltage, and ruggedness demands of applications such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), solar inverters, wind turbines, industrial motors, smart grids, and EVs.

David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Navitas, comments: “India and the southern Asian region are key markets for Navitas and electronica India provides an ideal platform to showcase our technologies to designers and engineers developing new generations of applications focused on efficiency and sustainability.”

Navitas and JP Electronic Devices will be exhibiting at Booth EB-21, Hall 10. To arrange an in-person meeting, please contact Rahul Bansal at rahul@jpedindia.com.

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), founded in 2014, is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped to customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45c8eeb1-0399-472d-a29a-deb3dc97c30a


All news about NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
08:33aNavitas and JP Electronic Devices Showcase GaN and SiC Solutions for Efficient, Sustain..
GL
08:31aNavitas and JP Electronic Devices Showcase GaN and SiC Solutions for Efficient, Sustain..
AQ
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Navitas Semiconductor Corporation - Special Call
CI
09/09ARTICLE : GaN Half-Bridge Integration Accelerates the Power-Electronics Revolution
PU
09/07NAVITAS GANSENSE™ HALF-BRIDGE : The Next Stage in the High Frequency Power Electron..
GL
09/07Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Announces First Gansense™ Half-Bridge Power ICs
CI
09/01TRANSCRIPT : Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Presents at Deutsche Bank’s 2022 Techn..
CI
08/31Navitas, the Pure-play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductor Leader Announces New York Investor..
GL
08/31Navitas, the Pure-play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductor Leader Announces New York Investor..
AQ
08/29Navitas Pure-Play, Next-Gen Semi Growth Highlighted at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Co..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,7 M - -
Net income 2022 72,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 683 M 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
EV / Sales 2023 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,43 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 84,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-68.08%683
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-24.07%386 034
NVIDIA CORPORATION-54.50%333 078
BROADCOM INC.-24.58%203 246
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.32%151 904
QUALCOMM, INC.-30.74%142 228