Navitas and partner J Rep to provide leading solutions to reduce time to market and simplicity of designs, with the highest system efficiency, reliability, and power density.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced it will team up with its Japanese sales and marketing partner, J Rep, at Japan’s largest power electronics trade show Techno-Frontier to highlight solutions including a hybrid GaN-SiC AI Server PSU, a 3-phase GaN industrial motor drive requiring no heatsink, and a GaN-based 8K-LED TV power supply which enables the thinnest and highest-efficiency solution.



Techno-Frontier is a prestigious Japanese technology trade show, established in 1981, and the country’s only exhibition for power supplies and components. Held at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center, Techno-Frontier will host over 400 exhibitors, with 34,000 visitors expected.

Navitas and J Rep will highlight key technologies and new products including GaNSafe™ – the world’s most-protected, most reliable, and highest-performance GaN power IC for high-power, mission-critical applications, such as AI data centers. Gen-4 GaNSense™ Half-Bridge ICs – the most integrated GaN devices, and Gen-3 Fast GeneSiC power FETs, using ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology for world-leading performance over temperature, ideal in EV and industrial systems.

“With the ability to operate at higher efficiencies and frequencies, Navitas’ GaN and SiC next generation, clean energy semiconductors bring significant benefits to AI data centers, EV, energy storage systems (ESS), motor control, and fast charging applications,” said Navitas’ Japan Representative Mr. Takashi Murayama. “Techno-Frontier provides an ideal platform for Navitas to showcase these next-generation technologies to system engineers and key decision makers in these sectors, and show how they enable these fast-growing markets.”

Techno-Frontier takes place from July 24th-26th at Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center, at 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063. Information on Navitas’ SiC and GaN products will be displayed at J Rep’s booth (Hall 3, Booth 3F-16). In-person meetings can be scheduled via J Rep: tsumura@j-rep.com .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 125 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

About J Rep

J REP is a trading company specializing in power electronics. It focuses on technical design support capabilities for power semiconductors. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Osaka, Japan. In July 2024, J REP was acquired by Kanematsu Futuretech Solutions Corporation (KFT) and became a wholly owned subsidiary of KFT.

