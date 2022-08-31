Navitas, the Pure-play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductor Leader Announces New York Investor Meeting

In-person meeting to review recent accretive GeneSiC Semi acquisition, with detailed device, system and market review, plus hands-on demonstrations of GaN and SiC power technology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the pure-play, industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced an in-person investor meeting, at Nasdaq New York, on September 13th.



Navitas co-founder and CEO, Gene Sheridan, and CFO Ron Shelton will detail how gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors replace legacy silicon chips to address a $22B/year market by 2026 and enable a 6 Gton/year reduction in CO 2 e emissions by 2050.

The recent, accretive acquisition of GeneSiC Semiconductor will be reviewed in detail, with a focus on complementary technology, company structure and Navitas’ unique, ‘pure-play’ next-gen, system-focused go-to-market strategy. Attendees will see examples of mobile, data center, motor drive, solar and EV applications highlighting performance benefits, including energy savings, charging speed, system size and cost.

This in-person event at NASDAQ’s 4 Times Square location in New York from 1pm to 4pm EDT, with a formal presentation followed by live Q&A and live hardware demonstrations including ultra-fast mobile charging, data center, EV and motor drive applications. For those unable to attend in-person, the presentation and Q&A will be available via livestream. Attendees should register (password = pureplay) and indicate preference for in-person or live-stream.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), founded in 2014, is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped to customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo and Xiaomi, with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Contact Information

