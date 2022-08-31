Log in
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
5.890 USD   -0.51%
Navitas, the Pure-play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductor Leader Announces New York Investor Meeting

08/31/2022 | 08:32am EDT
In-person meeting to review recent accretive GeneSiC Semi acquisition, with detailed device, system and market review, plus hands-on demonstrations of GaN and SiC power technology

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the pure-play, industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced an in-person investor meeting, at Nasdaq New York, on September 13th.

Navitas co-founder and CEO, Gene Sheridan, and CFO Ron Shelton will detail how gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors replace legacy silicon chips to address a $22B/year market by 2026 and enable a 6 Gton/year reduction in CO2e emissions by 2050.

The recent, accretive acquisition of GeneSiC Semiconductor will be reviewed in detail, with a focus on complementary technology, company structure and Navitas’ unique, ‘pure-play’ next-gen, system-focused go-to-market strategy. Attendees will see examples of mobile, data center, motor drive, solar and EV applications highlighting performance benefits, including energy savings, charging speed, system size and cost.

This in-person event at NASDAQ’s 4 Times Square location in New York from 1pm to 4pm EDT, with a formal presentation followed by live Q&A and live hardware demonstrations including ultra-fast mobile charging, data center, EV and motor drive applications. For those unable to attend in-person, the presentation and Q&A will be available via livestream. Attendees should register (password = pureplay) and indicate preference for in-person or live-stream.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), founded in 2014, is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped to customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo and Xiaomi, with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations
ir@navitassemi.com  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3870a7b-9333-4acb-a7ea-59f3224a2e6b


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39,7 M - -
Net income 2022 70,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 740 M 740 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 70,2%
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald K. Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-65.37%740
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.35%421 992
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.41%387 321
BROADCOM INC.-23.90%204 489
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.53%152 352
QUALCOMM, INC.-26.50%150 942