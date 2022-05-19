Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 03:15:29 pm EDT
7.460 USD   +7.18%
02:22pPOWER ELECTRONICS NEWS : Autonomous GaN Power ICs Deliver High-Performance, Reliable Motor Drives
PU
05/16NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/13Needham Adjusts Navitas Semiconductor's Price Target to $9 from $16, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Power Electronics News: Autonomous GaN Power ICs Deliver High-Performance, Reliable Motor Drives

05/19/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
Power Electronics News: Autonomous GaN Power ICs Deliver High-Performance, Reliable Motor Drives

"The next big step in efficiency, both in the inverter and motor as well as in the overall system, can be achieved by using gallium nitride in the power stages. GaN-based devices are much closer to the ideal switch, offering significantly lower switching losses and resulting in many different benefits."

"Navitas GaNFast ICs integrate a driver with enhancement-mode FETs, wherein two-dimensional electron gas density creates electron mobility. With no active p-n junctions, no inherent body diode exists, leading to no reverse-recovery charge in the device. This significantly reduces switching losses and provides smoother voltage waveforms during switching events, with minimal ringing, resulting in increased performance and system reliability and lower system cost."

This article was written by Alfred Hesener, Senior Director Industrial Applications at Navitas Semiconductor.

Disclaimer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 18:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 861 M 861 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,96 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Glickman Senior Vice President-Finance
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Jason Zhang Vice President-Technical Marketing
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-59.08%861
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%468 375
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.41%424 130
BROADCOM INC.-14.25%232 953
INTEL CORPORATION-17.77%173 155
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.64%157 039