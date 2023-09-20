Torrance TV: Common Cents - Navitas Semiconductor Interview

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is a power-semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing and marketing power semiconductors, including gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), silicon carbide (SiC) and associated silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. Power supplies incorporating its products are used in a variety of electronics products, including fast chargers for mobile phones and laptops, consumer electronics, data centers, solar inverters and electric vehicles, among numerous other applications. Its GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and energy savings. Its GeneSiC power devices are optimized with reliable SiC solutions. It also offers a range of SiC MOSFETs and diodes, which have lower resistance at higher temperatures, 25Â°C cooler and have three times longer device life expectancy.

Sector Semiconductors