WATCH: Gene Sheridan on CNBC Power Lunch

"Navitas Semiconductor hopes to challenge the silicon standard in the chip space" Navitas Semiconductor's CEO, Gene Sheridan, explains how gallium nitride (GaN) is tapping into a GaN electrification opportunity in mobile plus the higher power expansion markets of data center, solar and EV.
