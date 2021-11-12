Log in
    NVTS   US63942X1063

NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(NVTS)
WATCH: Gene Sheridan on CNBC Power Lunch

11/12/2021
"Navitas Semiconductor hopes to challenge the silicon standard in the chip space" Navitas Semiconductor's CEO, Gene Sheridan, explains how gallium nitride (GaN) is tapping into a GaN electrification opportunity in mobile plus the higher power expansion markets of data center, solar and EV.

Disclaimer

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 18:05:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
01:06pWATCH : Gene Sheridan on CNBC Power Lunch
PU
06:50aNavitas Semiconductor, the Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announce..
PU
11/10Short content
PU
11/10Baird Starts Navitas Semiconductor at Outperform With $22 Price Target
MT
11/09Navitas Semiconductor, the Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announce..
PU
11/09Earnings Flash (NVTS) NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $5.6M
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (NVTS) NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION Reports Q3 Loss $-0.39
MT
11/09Navitas Semiconductor, the Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs, Announce..
AQ
11/08Navitas to Showcase Next-Gen Semiconductor Markets at Craig-Hallum Capital Group 12th A..
AQ
11/05Navitas Introduces Third Generation GaN Power IC with GaNSense™ Technology
PR
Managers and Directors
Gene Sheridan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Glickman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Daniel M. Kinzer Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Richard J. Hendrix Independent Director
Gary Wunderlich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION0.00%2 501
NVIDIA CORPORATION132.78%758 534
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.34%564 818
BROADCOM INC.26.85%228 612
INTEL CORPORATION1.89%205 506
QUALCOMM, INC.4.90%184 150