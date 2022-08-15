Navkar : General updates
Mis NavkarCorporationUd
Container Freight Stations
& Rail Terminals
Ref: NCL/CS/2022-23/32
To,
The Manager
Listing Department,
BSE Limited,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400001
Script Code: 539332
Date: 16.08.2022
To,
The Manager
Listing Department,
National Stock
Limited,
Exchange oflndia
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400051
Script Code: .NAVKARCORP
the Company held on August 16, 2022
Pursuant to
Regulation 30
of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations &
Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations'),
we wish to intimate
that following businesses were
transacted at the meeting
of the Board
of
Directors of Navkar
Corporat ion Limited ("The Company") held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 which
commenced at 07:00 A.M. and
concluded at 08:00 AM:
Approval for
transfer of its title, rights,
interest, ownership and the
operations of its Business
Undertaking
situated at Survey Nos. - 44/1,
44/l/l
P, 44/1/2P and other, Tumb Village, Taluka
Umbergaon , Dist. Valsad, Gujarat-
396150 as a going concern , on an "as is where is" basis
("
Business Undertaking")
for a
lumpsum consideration ofapproximately INR 835 ,00,00,000
(Indian Rupees Eight Hundred and Thirty Five Crore) to Adani Logistics Limited
("Purchaser") and the same shall be subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company
at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
We also attach herewith the Regulations read with SEBI Annexure A.
information circular no .
as required under
Regulation 30
of SEBI
CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9,
Notice of the 14
th
Annual General
Wednesday, September 07, 2022.
the Company scheduled to be held on
requested to take this information on records.
For Navkar Corporation Limited
Deepa Gehani
Company Secretary
Regd.Office: 205, 2nd Floor, J.K. Chamb ers, Sector-17,
Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400 703
Office: 13th Floor,
Goodwill Infinity, Plot No.E/3A, Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai-410210
Tel.: 022 3800 6500
e Fax.: 022 3800 6509
e
• GIN: L63000MH2008PLC187146
www.navkarcfs.com
Office.
Survey No.89/93/95/97, at
91
_
_
252s (100 lines)• +91-
2143
66
Somathane Village, 2143-262028-32
•
Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India
F +91-2143-262042
•
+91-2143-
•
E. admm@navkarcfs.com
262011
Annexure-A
Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015
The
amount and percentage of the
turnover or revenue or income and
net worth
contributed by such unit or
division of the listed entity during
the last financial ear;
Date on which the agreement for sale
has been entered into
Particulars
Undertakin
Turnover
403.28
The Board of Directors
("Board") at its meeting held
today i.e. August 16,
2022 has approved the transfer of
Business Undertaking to the Purchaser as a going concern,
on an "as is where is"
basis, on such terms and conditions
as are specified in
the
Business Transfer Agreement
(BTA) and other ancillary agreements (hereinafter
collectively referred
to
as
"Transaction Documents").
Date of Execution of Business Transfer Agreement is
August 16, 2022.
The
slump sale
of
Business
Undertaking as a going
concern, on an "as is
where is" basis is conditional upon
satisfactory completion of the conditions precedent by the
parties,
as set out in the
Transaction Documents and
receipt
of approval from the shareholders. As part of the
slump sale as a going
concern on an "as is where is" basis,
the Company has included its Exim business, immovable
property and some movable
assets as per agreed terms of
Transaction Documents.
The
of completion
of
expected date
Subject
to satisfactory
completion of the conditions
sale/di sposal
precedent by the
parties, as set out in the Transaction
Documents, the Parties shall endeavour to close the
transaction on or before
December 31, 2022
("Long Stop
Date").
Consideration sale/di sposal ;
Brief details
of
an
of the
bu
received from such
buyers and whether ers belong to the
The lump sum consideration to be received by the
Company against
sale of
Business
Undertaking to the
Purchaser as a going
concern, on an "as is where is" basis
will be INR 8,35,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred
Thirty Five Crore).
In
addition to above,
Purchaser shall also pay additional
consideration for Trade Receivables and Inventories as per
a
eed terms of
Transaction Documents.
The
buyer is Adani Logistics
Limited. The
registered
office of the bu er
is
situated at Ad
·
ouse,
J.K. Chambers, Sector-17, Vashi, Navi
Corporate Office : 13th Floor,
Goodwill Infinity, Plot No.E/3A, Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Kh
•
Tel.: 022 3800 6500
e Fax.: 022 3800 6509
e
• GIN: L63000MH
www.navkarcfs.com
Admin Office :
7, at
Survey No.89/93/95/9
• T. +91-2143-
662525 (100 lines) •
Somathane Village, Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India
+91-2143-
F. +91-2143-262042
•
+91-2143-262011
•
E. admin @navkarcfs.com
262028-32
•
promoter/
promoter group/group
companies.
If yes, details thereof;
Whether the transaction would fall
within
related party transactions?
If
yes,
whether the same is done at
"arm ' s length";
Additionally, in case of a slump sale,
indicative disclosures
provided
for
amalgamation/merger,
shall
be
disclosed by the listed entity with
respect to such slump sale.
Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi
Circle, S.
G.
Highway,
Khodiyar Ahmedabad Gujarat 382421 India.
The buyer does not belong to the promoter/ promoter
group.
No, the transaction is not a
related party transaction.
Since this
is a slump sale, the
additional disclosures to be
provided are mentioned below.
Additional disclosures in respect of the Slump Sale:
Sr. No.
Particulars
a.)
Name of the entity(ies) forming part of the
amalgamation/merger, details in brief such as,
size, turnover etc.;
Disclosures
Navkar Corporation Limited
Turnover: 856.41 (In Crores)
Adani Logistics Limited Turnover: 838.13 (In Crores)
Whether the transaction would fall within
related party
transactions?
If yes, whether the
same is done at "arm's Jen
h";
Area of business of the entity(ies);
No
Navkar Corporation
Limited is one of largest
Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland
Container Depots (!CDs), Rail Terminals,
Container Train Operator, Warehousing and
other Logistics
Solution providers.
The
Company has
3
(three) Container Freight
Stations, two at Ajivali and one at Somathane
in Panvel. The Company also has Inland
Container Depot situated at Tumb village in
South Gujarat
region. The Company is
in the
process of setting up
Inland Container Depot
and Private Freight Terminals at Manaba,
District Morbi, Gujarat.
Adani Logistics
Limited (ALL),
a
wholly
owned subsidiary
of
Economic
Zone
Adani Ports & Special
Ltd. ALL
is
the
most
diversified end-to-end integrated logistics
service provider in India by creating Logistics
Infrastructure,
including
Multi modal
Lo istics Parks, and com let
Office: 13th Floor, Goodwill Tel.: 022 3800 6500
eFax.:
Infinity, Plot No.EJ3A,
Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Khargh
_1.J
022 3800 6509
ewww
• GIN: L63000MH200
.navkarcfs.com
Admin Office: Survey No.89/93/95/97, at
• T+91-2143-662525 (100 Jines)• +91-
Somathane Village, 2143-262028-32
•
Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India
F +91-2143-262042
•
+91-2143-
•
E. admin@navkarcfs.com
262011
for Container, Liquid, Grain, Bulk and Auto
with presence across all major markets.
Adani Logistics Limited has been operational
in India for nearly a
decade and half. ALL has
developed
and
operates
Multi-Modal
Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Patli, Kishangarh,
Kilaraipur, Malur, Mundra, Nagpur and
Taloja.
ALL operates 77 freight trains (42 container
trains, 25 Bulk trains, 7 agri trains and 3 auto
trains), 800,000 sq
ft
of
warehousing space,
5,000
+ containers, 0.9 MMT of grain silos &
fleet of 285 own trucks.
Rationale
The Company will
utilize the
consideration
amount to repay the existing debt exposure
and it will become
100% Debt Free.
In case
of cash
consideration
-
amount or
otherwise share exchange ratio;
Brief details of change in
(if any)
shareholding pattern
of listed entity
Balance consideration amount shall be used
for expansion of
upcoming
project
Inland
Container Depot (ICD)situated at Manaba,
District Morbi, Gujarat, further new
expansion and create the value
for
stakeholders.
Assets monetization
ofICD situated at Tumb,
Vapi and all the future investments will be
align with business strategy and exploring
various available options
for
further
expansion.
NA
There is no change in the
of the Company.
shareholding pattern
J.K. Chambers, Sector-17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400 703
Office: 13th Floor, Goodwill Tel. : 022
3800 6500 eFax. :
Infinity, Plot No.E/3A
,
022 3800 6509
Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai-410210
ewww
• CIN: L63000MH2008PLC187146
.navkarcfs.com
Admin Office : Survey No.89/93/95/97, at
• T.+91-2143-662525 (100 lines)• +91-
Somathane Village, 2143-262028-32
•
Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India
F +91-2143-262042
• +91-2143-262011 •
E. admin@navkarcfs.com
Disclaimer
Navkar Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:31:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2022
Net income 2022
Net Debt 2022
P/E ratio 2022
Yield 2022
Capitalization
12 764 M
161 M
161 M
EV / Sales 2022
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,29x
Nbr of Employees
516
Free-Float
28,7%
Chart NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
84,80 INR
Average target price
98,00 INR
Spread / Average Target
15,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.