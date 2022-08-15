Log in
    539332   INE278M01019

NAVKAR CORPORATION LIMITED

(539332)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
84.80 INR   +0.06%
08/15NAVKAR : Slump Sale
PU
08/15NAVKAR : General updates
PU
08/11NAVKAR : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Navkar : Slump Sale

08/15/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
......_.,.._

Mis NavkarCorporationUd

Container Freight Stations & Rail Terminals

Ref: NCL/CS/2022-23/32

To,

The Manager

Listing Department,

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400001

Script Code: 539332

Date: 16.08.2022

To,

The Manager

Listing Department,

National Stock

Limited,

Exchange oflndia

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block- G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400051

Script Code: .NAVKARCORP

Dear

Sir/

Madam,

Sub:

Outcome

of

the Board

Meeting

of

the Company held on August 16, 2022

Pursuant to

Regulation 30

of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations &

Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI Listing Regulations'),

we wish to intimate

that following businesses were

transacted at the meeting

of the Board

of

Directors of Navkar

Corporat ion Limited ("The Company") held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 which

commenced at 07:00 A.M. and

concluded at 08:00 AM:

1.

Approval for

transfer of its title, rights,

interest, ownership and the

operations of its Business

Undertaking

situated at Survey Nos. - 44/1,

44/l/l

P, 44/1/2P and other, Tumb Village, Taluka

Umbergaon , Dist. Valsad, Gujarat-

396150 as a going concern , on an "as is where is" basis

("

Business Undertaking") for a

lumpsum consideration ofapproximately INR 835 ,00,00,000

(Indian Rupees Eight Hundred and Thirty Five Crore) to Adani Logistics Limited

("Purchaser") and the same shall be subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company

at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

We also attach herewith the Regulations read with SEBI Annexure A.

information circular no .

as required under

Regulation 30

of SEBI

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9,

Listing 2015 as

2.

Notice of the 14

th

Annual General

Wednesday, September 07, 2022.

Meeting

of

the Company scheduled to be held on

You

a

re

requested to take this information on records.

For Navkar Corporation Limited

Deepa Gehani

Company Secretary

&

Compliance Officer

Corporate

Regd.Office: 205, 2nd Floor, J.K. Chambers, Sector-17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400 703

Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400 703

Office: 13th Floor,

Goodwill Infinity, Plot No.E/3A, Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai-410210

Tel.: 022 3800 6500 e Fax.: 022 3800 6509

e

GIN: L63000MH2008PLC187146

www.navkarcfs.com

Admin T+

Office.

Survey No.89/93/95/97, at

91

_

_

252s (100 lines)• +91-

2143

66

Somathane Village, 2143-262028-32

Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India

F +91-2143-262042

+91-2143-

E. admm@navkarcfs.com

262011

Mis NavlcarCorporationUd

Container Freight

Stations

&

Rail

Terminals

Disclosure

of

information

under

SEBI

Annexure-A

Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015

dated

9th

September,

2015

Sr.

No.

Particulars

Disclosures

  1. .)
    b.)

The

amount and percentage of the

turnover or revenue or income and

net worth

contributed by such unit or

division of the listed entity during

the last financial ear;

Date on which the agreement for sale

has been entered into

Particulars

Undertakin

Turnover

403.28

The Board of Directors

("Board") at its meeting held

today i.e. August 16,

2022 has approved the transfer of

Business Undertaking to the Purchaser as a going concern,

on an "as is where is"

basis, on such terms and conditions

as are specified in

the

Business Transfer Agreement

(BTA) and other ancillary agreements (hereinafter

collectively referred

to

as

"Transaction Documents").

Date of Execution of Business Transfer Agreement is

August 16, 2022.

c.)

The

slump sale

of

Business

Undertaking as a going

concern, on an "as is

where is" basis is conditional upon

satisfactory completion of the conditions precedent by the

parties,

as set out in the

Transaction Documents and

receipt

of approval from the shareholders. As part of the

slump sale as a going

concern on an "as is where is" basis,

the Company has included its Exim business, immovable

property and some movable

assets as per agreed terms of

Transaction Documents.

The

of completion

of

expected date

Subject

to satisfactory

completion of the conditions

sale/di sposal

precedent by the

parties, as set out in the Transaction

Documents, the Parties shall endeavour to close the

transaction on or before

December 31, 2022 ("Long Stop

Date").

d.)

e.)

Consideration sale/di sposal ;

Brief details

of

an

of the

bu

received from such

buyers and whether ers belong to the

The lump sum consideration to be received by the

Company against

sale of

Business

Undertaking to the

Purchaser as a going

concern, on an "as is where is" basis

will be INR 8,35,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred

Thirty Five Crore).

In

addition to above,

Purchaser shall also pay additional

consideration for Trade Receivables and Inventories as per

a

eed terms of

Transaction Documents.

The

buyer is Adani Logistics

Limited. The

registered

office of the bu er

is

situated at Ad

·

ouse,

Regd.Offic e:

205,

2nd

Floor,

J.K. Chambers, Sector-17, Vashi, Navi

Corporate Office : 13th Floor,

Goodwill Infinity, Plot No.E/3A, Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Kh

Tel.: 022 3800 6500

e Fax.: 022 3800 6509

e

GIN: L63000MH

www.navkarcfs.com

Admin Office :

7, at

Survey No.89/93/95/9

T. +91-2143-

662525 (100 lines) •

Somathane Village, Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India

+91-2143-

F. +91-2143-262042

+91-2143-262011

E. admin @navkarcfs.com

262028-32

Mis

NavlcarCorporationUd

Container

Freight

Stations

&

Rail

Terminals

f.)

g.)

promoter/

promoter group/group

companies.

If yes, details thereof;

Whether the transaction would fall

within

related party transactions? If

yes,

whether the same is done at

"arm ' s length";

Additionally, in case of a slump sale,

indicative disclosures

provided

for

amalgamation/merger,

shall

be

disclosed by the listed entity with

respect to such slump sale.

Shantigram, Near Vaishno Devi

Circle, S.

G.

Highway,

Khodiyar Ahmedabad Gujarat 382421 India.

The buyer does not belong to the promoter/ promoter

group.

No, the transaction is not a

related party transaction.

Since this

is a slump sale, the

additional disclosures to be

provided are mentioned below.

Additional disclosures in respect of the Slump Sale:

Sr. No.

Particulars

a.)

Name of the entity(ies) forming part of the

amalgamation/merger, details in brief such as,

size, turnover etc.;

Disclosures

Navkar Corporation Limited

Turnover: 856.41 (In Crores)

Adani Logistics Limited Turnover: 838.13 (In Crores)

b.)

c.)

Whether the transaction would fall within

related party

transactions?

If yes, whether the

same is done at "arm's Jen

h";

Area of business of the entity(ies);

No

Navkar Corporation

Limited is one of largest

Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and Inland

Container Depots (!CDs), Rail Terminals,

Container Train Operator, Warehousing and

other Logistics

Solution providers.

The

Company has

3

(three) Container Freight

Stations, two at Ajivali and one at Somathane

in Panvel. The Company also has Inland

Container Depot situated at Tumb village in

South Gujarat

region. The Company is

in the

process of setting up

Inland Container Depot

and Private Freight Terminals at Manaba,

District Morbi, Gujarat.

Adani Logistics

Limited (ALL),

a

wholly

owned subsidiary

of

Economic

Zone

Adani Ports & Special

Ltd. ALL

is

the

most

diversified end-to-end integrated logistics

service provider in India by creating Logistics

Infrastructure,

including

Multi modal

Lo istics Parks, and com let

Corporate

Office: 13th Floor, Goodwill Tel.: 022 3800 6500 eFax.:

Infinity, Plot No.EJ3A,

Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Khargh

_1.J

022 3800 6509

ewww

GIN: L63000MH200

.navkarcfs.com

Admin Office: Survey No.89/93/95/97, at T+91-2143-662525 (100 Jines)• +91-

Somathane Village, 2143-262028-32

Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India

F +91-2143-262042

+91-2143-

E. admin@navkarcfs.com

262011

Mis NavlcarCorporationUd

Container Freight

Stations

&

Rail

Terminals

d.)

for Container, Liquid, Grain, Bulk and Auto

with presence across all major markets.

Adani Logistics Limited has been operational

in India for nearly a

decade and half. ALL has

developed

and

operates

Multi-Modal

Logistics Parks (MMLP) at Patli, Kishangarh,

Kilaraipur, Malur, Mundra, Nagpur and

Taloja.

ALL operates 77 freight trains (42 container

trains, 25 Bulk trains, 7 agri trains and 3 auto

trains), 800,000 sq

ft of

warehousing space,

5,000 + containers, 0.9 MMT of grain silos &

fleet of 285 own trucks.

Rationale

The Company will

utilize the

consideration

amount to repay the existing debt exposure

and it will become 100% Debt Free.

e.)

f.)

In case

of cash

consideration

-

amount or

otherwise share exchange ratio;

Brief details of change in

(if any)

shareholding pattern

of listed entity

Balance consideration amount shall be used

for expansion of

upcoming

project

Inland

Container Depot (ICD)situated at Manaba,

District Morbi, Gujarat, further new

expansion and create the value

for

stakeholders.

Assets monetization

ofICD situated at Tumb,

Vapi and all the future investments will be

align with business strategy and exploring

various available options

for

further

expansion.

NA

There is no change in the

of the Company.

shareholding pattern

Regd.Office:

205,

2nd

Floor,

J.K. Chambers, Sector-17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400 703

Corporate

Office: 13th Floor, Goodwill Tel. : 022 3800 6500 eFax. :

Infinity, Plot No.E/3A

,

022 3800 6509

Sector-12, Near Utsav Chowk, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai-410210

ewww

CIN: L63000MH2008PLC187146

.navkarcfs.com

Admin Office : Survey No.89/93/95/97, at

T.+91-2143-662525 (100 lines)• +91-

Somathane Village, 2143-262028-32

Kon-Savla Road, Taluka-Panvel, Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, India

F +91-2143-262042 +91-2143-262011

E. admin@navkarcfs.com

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Navkar Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
