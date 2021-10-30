Log in
    508989   INE060A01024

NAVNEET EDUCATION LIMITED

(508989)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/29
105.25 INR   -0.89%
Investor Presentation as on 30th September,2021
PU
Quarterly and Half year ended 30th September,2021
PU
NAVNEET EDUCATION : Share Holding Pattern As On 30th September 2021
PU
Investor Presentation as on 30th September,2021

10/30/2021 | 08:07am EDT
  1. PREMIUM EDUCATION HOUSE

Investor Presentation

as on Sep 30, 2021

Company

Industry

Financials

Overview

Overview

2

About us

Navneet Education Limited, founded by the Gala Family, is an educational syllabus-based supplementary content provider in Print & Digital medium and a manufacturer of Scholastic Paper stationery for domestic and international markets. New range of text books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards are sold across India.

Over the years, the company has built a strong brand in the Educational Content & Scholastic Stationery gaining a leadership position. The company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India.

OUR BRANDS

State Board

CBSE

Stationery

E-learning

K12

Curriculum

- eSense

Navneet

Rise

YouVa

Top Scorer

The Orchids

International

Vikas

Grafalco

Top Class

School

Gala

Indiannica

Touch

Eduvate

Study Buddy

3

Key Facts

35 Mn+

5

5,500+

350+

25,000+

Students using

Mediums / Languages

No. of Titles

Hours of Digital Library

No. of State Board

Navneet products

for State Board

Schools visited

Publications

annually

4,000+

8,500+

3,000+

300+

3

Digital Classrooms

CBSE / ICSE Schools

No. of

No. of Authors

Printing /

visited annually

Employees

Manufacturing

1 Lakh+

Locations

2

48,000+

Tons

600+

25+

Presence in States

Presence in Retail

Paper consumed

SKU's in Stationery

Presence in Countries

for Supplementary

Outlets for Stationery

for Paper Stationery

Books

in India

4

6 Decades of Navneet

2018

1990

1993

2017

1959

1975

2011

2014

2016

2019

2008

2020

1970

1994

Workbook

Children

Books

Concept

Introduce

Introduce

d

d

First Digest /

Published 21

Guide Published

Most Likely

for Std. X

Question Sets

New Stationery

Digital Assessment

brand

YOUVA launched,

Platform for schools

First Educational

Ventured into

Acquired Indiannica

/children

Launch of

Learning

Publisher to

School

Pvt. Ltd. (earlier

new Edtech

be listed

Managemen

Encyclopaedia

Products

on BSE and NSE

Britannica (India) Pvt.

Ltd.)

&

Branded

Stationery in

Scholastic

Entered

Achieved Milestone

UAE

Stationery

B2B Digital

Turnover of 1,000

Learning

Entered B2C Digital

crores, Introduction of

Space

premium stationery

Learning Space

products under

brand "HQ"

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navneet Education Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
