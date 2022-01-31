Navneet Education : Investor Presentation As On 31st December, 2021
01/31/2022 | 06:50am EST
PREMIUMEDUCATION HOUSE
Investor Presentation
as on Dec 31, 2021
Company
Industry
Financials
Overview
Overview
2
About us
Navneet Education Limited, founded by the Gala Family, is an educational syllabus-based supplementary content provider in Print & Digital medium and a manufacturer of Scholastic Paper stationery for domestic and international markets. New range of text books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards are sold across India.
Over the years, the company has built a strong brand in the Educational Content & Scholastic Stationery gaining a leadership position. The company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India.
OUR BRANDS
State Board
CBSE
Stationery
E-learning
K12
Curriculum
- eSense
Navneet
Rise
YouVa
Top Scorer
The Orchids
International
Vikas
Grafalco
Top Class
School
Gala
Indiannica
Touch
Eduvate
Study Buddy
3
Key Facts
35 Mn+
5
5,500+
350+
25,000+
Students using
Mediums / Languages
No. of Titles
Hours of Digital Library
No. of State Board
Navneet products
for State Board
Schools visited
Publications
annually
4,000+
8,500+
3,000+
300+
3
Digital Classrooms
CBSE / ICSE Schools
No. of
No. of Authors
Printing /
visited annually
Employees
Manufacturing
1 Lakh+
Locations
2
48,000+
Tons
600+
25+
Presence in States
Presence in Retail
Paper consumed
SKU's in Stationery
Presence in Countries
for Supplementary
Outlets for Stationery
for Paper Stationery
Books
in India
4
6 Decades of Navneet
2018
1990
1993
2017
1959
1975
2011
2014
2016
2019
2008
2020
1970
1994
Workbook
Children
Books
Concept
Introduce
Introduce
d
d
First Digest /
Published 21
Guide Published
Most Likely
for Std. X
Question Sets
New Stationery
Digital Assessment
brand
YOUVA launched,
Platform for schools
First Educational
Ventured into
Acquired Indiannica
/children
Launch of
Learning
Publisher to
School
Pvt. Ltd. (earlier
new Edtech
be listed
Managemen
Encyclopaedia
Products
on BSE and NSE
Britannica (India) Pvt.
Ltd.)
&
Branded
Stationery in
Scholastic
Entered
Achieved Milestone
UAE
Stationery
B2B Digital
Turnover of ₹1,000
Learning
Entered B2C Digital
crores, Introduction of
Space
premium stationery
Learning Space
products under
brand "HQ"
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Navneet Education Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 11:49:02 UTC.