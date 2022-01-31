Navneet Education : Investor Presentation As On 31st December, 2021

About us

Navneet Education Limited, founded by the Gala Family, is an educational syllabus-based supplementary content provider in Print & Digital medium and a manufacturer of Scholastic Paper stationery for domestic and international markets. New range of text books for students of CBSE and ICSE Boards are sold across India.

Over the years, the company has built a strong brand in the Educational Content & Scholastic Stationery gaining a leadership position. The company has a dominant market share of about 65% in western India.