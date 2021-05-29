Navneet Education : Audited Financial Result 31st March, 2021 05/29/2021 | 03:38am EDT Send by mail :

Independent Auditor's Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) To The Board of Directors of Navneet Education Limited Opinion We have audited the accompanying Statement of Standalone Financial Results of Navneet Education Limited ('the Company') for the year ended 31st March 2021 ("the Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended 31st March 2021 being the derived figures between the audited figures in respect of the current full financial year ended 31st March 2021 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures upto 31st December 2020, being the date of the end of the third quarter of the financial year, which were subjected to a limited review. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement: are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31st March 2021. Basis of opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI's Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Management's Responsibility for the Statement These annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements. The Company's Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Independent Auditor's Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (continued) In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibility for the Audit of the Statement Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for the purpose of expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Statement of the Company to express an opinion on the Statement. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our Independent Auditor's Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) (continued) audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Statement. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 116560W / W100149 SANDEEP NATWARLAL SHAH Digitally signed by SANDEEP NATWARLAL SHAH DN: c=IN, o=Personal, cn=SANDEEP NATWARLAL SHAH, serialNumber=9c091411fcdc05e954623c5bc78e0cf2 3291f947856e23198385e25008ec0f31, postalCode=400006, 2.5.4.20=b4c218f90f87fb7d2cb05f727980597d5fe2ee 38f1427ffc847206d8ddb3006f, st=Maharashtra Date: 2021.05.27 16:59:32 +05'30' Sandeep Shah Partner Membership No. 037381 UDIN: 21037381AAAABZ6092 Place: Mumbai Date: 27th May 2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

