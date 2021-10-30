Quarterly and Half year ended 30th September,2021

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,'G' Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051.
Dear Sirs,
Scrip Code - NAVNETEDUL
Sub: Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021
We wish to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, zs"
October, 2021, has approved and taken on record the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September,
2021.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021 along with Independent
Auditor's Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Resultsfor the quarter endedso"September, 2021.
The
meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at
6 ·
I D
p.m.
You are requested to take note of the above.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
FOR NAVNEET EDUCAT ION LIMITED
AMITD. BUCH
COMPANY SECRETARY
Encl.: as above
NAVNEET EDUCATION LIMITED
CIN: L22200MH1984PLC034055
Navneet Bhavan, Bhavani Shankar Road, Near Shardashram Society, Dadar (W), Mumbai 400 028. India.
Limited review report on statement of standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021 pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of standalone unaudited financial results of Navneet Education Limited ('the Company') for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021 ('the Statement'), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.
Management's Responsibility
This Statement which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our responsibility is to issue a report on the statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of Company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other recognized accounting practices and policies has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR
ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER, 2021
4 Other expenses
includes
provision for impairment of Investment in subsidiaries of INR 390 Lak.hs
for the year ended 31st
March 2021.The same is Included under 'Publishing
Content' segment
result disclosed below.
Details of additional investments made are given below:
a) The
Company had made capital contribution of INR 700 Lakhs during the quarter
and half year ended 30th September 2020 and year ended
31st March 2021 to subsidiary entity
'Navneet Learning
LLP'.
b) The
Company
has invested
in Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS)
of wholly owned subsidiary 'Esense Learning Private Limited' amounting to INR 1,000 Lakh s at
face value (I.e. 1,00,00,000 OCPS of INR 10 each, fully paid up) during the quarter
ended 30th June 2021 and half year ended 30th September 2021 and INR 2,300 Lak hs at face
value (i.e. 2,30,00,000 OCPS of INR 10 eac h, fully paid up) during the half year ended 30th September 2020 and year ended 31st March 2021.
c) The Company has purchased
J acquired 100% equity share cap ital of the 'Navneet Tech Ventures Private Limited' (i.e. 10,000 equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up) at face
value from existing share
holders during the quarter ended 30th June 2021 accordingly it had become wholly owned subsidiary of the Compa
ny with effect
from 29th June 2021.
During
the quarter ended
30th September 2021, the Company has invested in 3,50,000 equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up at face value amounting to INR 35 Lakh s in this
subsidiary. Further, during
the quarter and half year ended 30th September
2021, the Company
has Invested in 0% fully and
compulsorily convertible debentures (FCCDs)
amou nting to INR 2,478 Lakh
s at face value of INR 10 eac h which shall be converted into equal number of equity share of the face value of INR 10 of this subsidiary company.
Further, the Company has retired as Partner of Navneet Edutech LLP with effect
from 29th June 2021
and consequently, it ceases to
be company's subsidiary from 29th June 2021.
During the quarte r ended 30th Sep tember, 2021, Navneet Tech Ventures Private LJmited (NVTPL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company :
a) acquired 2,74,060 equity shares by way of transfer from some of the existing equity shareholders of Carv enlche Technologies Private Limited ('Carv eniche') and 5,35,820 equity
shares by way of fresh allotment by Carv eniche for a total consideration of INR 1,365 Lakh s. NVTPL accordingly hold 39.85% paid up share capital of Carv enlche;
b) acquired 5,12,528 ordinary equity shares,
4,80,414 Class
A equ ity shares by way of transfer from some
of the existing ordinary equity and Class A equity shareholders
respect ively of Genext Students Private Limited
('Genext') and
17,91,391 Class A equity shares by way of fresh
allotment by Genext for a total consideration of INR 586 Lakhs.
NTVPL accord ingly hold 51.80 % of paid up share capital of Genext; and
c) acqu ired 1, 104 equity shares from existing equity shareholders of Elation Edtech Private LJmited ('Elation') and
718 equity shares by way of fresh allotment by Elation for a total
consideration of INR 525 Lak hs. NTVPL accordingly hold 14.67% of paid up share capital of Elation.
7 In the month of April & May 2020 on account of the pandemic and low business activity, the company and directors J senior management team had mutually agreed and had not paid remuneration aggregating to INR 236 Lakhs, to such directors J senior management team members.
The business of the Company continues to be significantly impacted by the continuing delay Inre-openingof schools amidCovid-19 restricti ons. The management is continuously
monitoring the situation and expects
an improvement in the business going forward considering the increase in the
pace of vaccination and redu ction in the number of cases. The
Compa ny has made assessment of its
liquidity position for the current financial year and has considered internal and
external information in assessin g the recoverability of its assets
such as Investments, loans, intangible assets, trade receivable, inventories, etc. and other significant management estimates. The Company has used the principles of prudence in applying Judgments, estimates and assumptions and based on the current estimates, the Company expects to fully recover the carrying amount of these assets .
The impact assessment of COVID- 19 is an ongoing process, and may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these standalone financial results, given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration and the Company will continue to monitor all material changes to the entity's environment.
9 The Board of Directors, In its meeting held on 27th May 2021, had approved the buyback of the Company's fullypaid-upequity shares having face value of INR 2 per share at the maximum buybackprice of INR 100 per equity share and the maximum buyback size of INR 5,000 Lakhs ; the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be brought back would be 50,00,000 Equity shares comprising approximately 2.18% of the paid-up equity shares capital or the Company as of 31st March 2021 (on a standalone basis). The buyback was offered to all eligible equity shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, the promoter group and persons In control of the Company) under the open market route through stock exc hange mechanism.
The Com pany has bought back 11,35,602 equity shares during the quarter ended 30th September 2021, 7,41,505 equity shares durin g the quarter ended 30th June 2021. Accordingly total 18,77,107 equity shares have been bought back upto the half year ended 30th September 2021 under the open market route through stock exc hange mechanism
which also are extinguished as
per Regulation 21 read with Regul ation 11 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buybac k of Securities) Regulations, 2018,
as amended.
Conseque ntly,
buyback tax has
been accounted on such shares bought back amounting to INR 271 Lak hs for the quarter ended 30th September 2021, INR 139
Lakhs for the
quarte
r ended
30th June 2021
and total INR 410 Lakh s for the half year ended 30th Sep tember 2021. In accordance with section 69 of the Companies Act2013, during the half
year
ended 30th September 2021, the Company has created 'Capital Redemp tion Reserve' of the nominal value of the shares bought back as an approp riation
from general
reserve . Further, for the purpose
of calculation of weighted average number of shares which Is to be considered for quarterly and half yearl y Earnings Per Share, the Company has
reduced equity shares which are bought back from the date on which such shares are bought back from the open market.
10 Previous periods / year figures are regrouped and rearranged wherever necessary including on account of amendment In division II to schedule III of Companies Act 2013 to conform current periodpresentati on.
•
Navneet Education limited
Registered
Office
: Navneet
Bhavan,
Bhavanl
Shankar
Road,
Dadar
(West),
Mumbai • 400028
Te. : 022·66626565 Fax : 022·66626'!70,
emall : lnvestors@navoeet.com.
www.navneet.com
,..
ON
l22200MH198'1PLC0l4055
11..,
.... .i�
....u r
STATEMENT
OF STANDALONE
UNAUDITED
FINANCIAL
RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER ,2021
"
.
malnly operates
Into
publlshlng
contl!nt
and
statlooery
products.
Other business
segment
include
generatlOnof power by Windmill,
trading
Items, etc. Unallocable
The Company
corporate
assets
less
unallocable
corpofi!lte Habltltles mainly
represent
Investment
or
surplus
funds,
other
advances,cash
& bank balances, corporate
taxes and
general corporate
tx,,rowlnos.
A. c-.ment
Revenue and Results
Partlc ulu'S
Quarter ended
Six monttl
ended
Year ended
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
30.06.2021
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
tUnaudlted
runaudlted
runaudlted
(Unaudited
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
5eilment
Revenue (5ales and operating
Income):
8,899
a.
Publishing
Content
5,SO<>
9,877
18,n6
17,863
29,46'1
b.
StabOnefy
Products
13,848
10,461
21,835
35,683
30,544
50,674
c.
Others
(Wlr.dml!I
and
Trading
Items,
etc.}
63
200
424
148
296
Total
Segment
Revenue
22,971
16,028
31,912
54,883
48,555
80,434
"'
Less:
Inter secmev
Revenue
62
34
80
142
74
137
Total
ment Revenue
22 909
15 994
31832
54 741
48.481
80 297
5egment
Results
(Profit I(lou) before
ta•
and
Interest from
each
.seamentl:
4 above)
a.
Publishing
Content
(Refer
note
1,318
134
2,065
3,383
3,907
4,065
b.
Stationery
Products
2,210
892
4,428
6,638
4,76'1
7,652
c.
Others
{Wind
miM and
Tradng
sitem
etc .)
96
16
73
169
58
"
Total segment
Result
3,624
l,O<>
6,566
10,190
8,729
11,815
Less:I.
Financ
e Costs
70
134
97
167
468
582
H. Other
unallocable
expenditure
1,004
902
749
1,753
J,698
3,690
m. Other
unalloca ble
llncomel
f521 l
(3181
f223
f744
(578
'8851
TotalProfi t
r floss
BeforeTax
3 071
324
5 943
9 014
7.141
8428
Materia l non-shac
Item
(Impairment or
Investmen
t)
390
tRl"f�"""" 4a-..,
....
Quarte....rended
.....Sixmonth
ended....
Yea..r e..nded
B,5eo ment Assets.
Particu lars
ed
,.. on 30.06.2021
LiabiliUes
and Caoital Emo lo
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
{Unaudited)
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
31.03.2021
(Unaudited}
!Unaudited}
runaudltedl
runaudltedl
fAudltedl
5egment Assets
a
Publishlng
Cont ent
55,029
57,002
57,781
55,029
57,002
54,274
b.
StatlOnery Products
nens,
43,959
35,723
45,879
43,959
35,723
44,766
c.
Other s (Windmill and
Trading
etc.)
12,371
12,486
12,419
12,371
12,486
12,445
d.
Unalloca ted
12 939
12 486
15 050
12 939
12 486
9 567
Total
mentAssets
1 24 298
1.17 697
1 ll 129
1 24.298
117.697
1 21 052
5egment Liabll/Ues
a.
Publishing
Content
6,061
6,487
4,939
6,061
6,487
5,267
b.
Statlonefy
Products
5,251
4,282
6,487
S,251
4,282
7,765
c.
Others
(Windmill ere
Trading
Items,
etc.)
5
2
5
5
2
4
d.
Unalloca ted
7 191
3 931
12 480
7 191
3.931
4 130
Total
ment LiablllUes
18 508
14 702
23 911
18.508
14.702
17 166
capital Employed
'
Publi
shing Cont ent
48,968
50,515
52,842
48,968
50,515
49,007
b
Stabonery
Products
38,708
31,441
39,392
38,708
31,441
37,001
c.
Others
(Wlndmllt and Trading Items,
etc.)
12,366
12,484
12,414
12,366
12,484
12,441
d.
Unallocated
5 748
8 555
2 570
5 748
8 555
5 437
Net CanlQI Emnloued
1 05 790
1 02 995
1 07 218
1 05 790
1 02.995
1 OJ 886
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Navneet Education Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 11:46:02 UTC.