Quarterly and Half year ended 30th September,2021

NEL/NSE/157/2021 Date: zs" October, 2021 The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051. Dear Sirs, Scrip Code - NAVNETEDUL Sub: Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021 We wish to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, zs" October, 2021, has approved and taken on record the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021 along with Independent Auditor's Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended so" September, 2021. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 6 · I D p.m. You are requested to take note of the above. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, FOR NAVNEET EDUCAT ION LIMITED AMITD. BUCH COMPANY SECRETARY Encl.: as above NAVNEET EDUCATION LIMITED CIN: L22200MH1984PLC034055 Navneet Bhavan, Bhavani Shankar Road, Near Shardashram Society, Dadar (W), Mumbai 400 028. India. Tel.: 022 6662 6565 • email: nel@navneet.com • www.navneet.com, l]tnavneet.india To The Board of Directors of Navneet Education Limited Limited review report on statement of standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021 pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of standalone unaudited financial results of Navneet Education Limited ('the Company') for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021 ('the Statement'), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. Management's Responsibility This Statement which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to issue a report on the statement based on our review. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of Company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other recognized accounting practices and policies has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement. For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm's registration number: 116560W / W100149 SANDEEP NATWARL AL SHAH Digitally signed by SANDEEP NATWARLAL SHAH DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=b4c218f90f87fb7d2cb05f7279 80597d5fe2ee38f1427ffc847206d8ddb 3006f, postalCode=400036, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=9c091411fcdc05e95462 3c5bc78e0cf23291f947856e23198385e 25008ec0f31, cn=SANDEEP NATWARLAL SHAH Date: 2021.10.29 17:53:31 +05'30' Sandeep Shah Partner Membership number: 37381 UDIN: 21037381AAAAFB8432 Place: Mumbai Date: 29th October 2021 Navneet Education Limited ReQtstered Offlce Navneet Bhavan, Bhavan! Shankar Road, Oadar (West), Mumbai - 400028 Tel. : 022-66626565 Fa,c 022-6662&470, ema,I investorsOnavneet.com www navneet.com ON L22200MH19S4PLC03<1055 STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENOEO 30th SEPTEMBER , 2021 s,. No. I II Ill IVv VI Puticulars Income Revenue from operations Othe" Income Total Income fl+ 111 f,cpen ses Cost of matenals consumed Purchasesof stock-in-trade Changes In inventories of finished goods, WOO-In- Pf(l!lress and stock-In-trade Employee benefits e,cpense (Refer note 7 below) Finance Costs Depreciationand amortisation expense Othef eeoeosestRefer note 4 belowl Total exeenses Profit before ta,c {111- lV) Tax Expense: {a) Current tax (b} Deferred tax or period I (c) Short J {excess) provislOll the earlier ,ea, 1/NR In UJkhs, ,,. fanwv,s Per S/JdreJ Ouarter ended She month ended Ytiart1nded 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 30.06.2021 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 31.03.2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaiudlted) (Unaudited) (Audlt..d) 22,909 15,99<1 31,832 5<1,741 <18,481 80,297 794 "' I 479 81 749 685 655 l 452 23 703 16.423 32 517 56.220 49 136 10,606 6,465 14,319 24,925 17,797 34,606 200 6 170 370 10 " 90 1, 103 2,018 2,108 6,689 3,806 3,699 J,362 3,622 7,321 6,600 13,608 90 159 118 208 519 684 817 865 799 1,616 1,694 3,473 5 130 4 139 5 528 JO 658 8 686 17 100 20 632 16 099 26 574 47 206 41995 73,321 3,071 324 5,943 9,014 7,141 8,428 '" 263 1,487 2,416 2,115 2,568 (113) (166) 2 (l 11) {202) (249) ,, (64) (54) 816 1,489 2,305 1,8'19 2,265 vu Profit for the riod 111ear1V-VJ1 vm Othe r Comprehe nsive Income: A. Items that wlll not be reclassified to profit or IOss In subsequen t period I year Re-measu remen t of the net <> bl!neflt plan ,. L.@SS: Income tax relaung to the above Items that wlll be recla ssified to profit or los s In subsequentperiod I year cash now hedge Less: Income tax relatingto the above VIII Othe r Comprehensive Income for the period I l11ear net of tax Total Comprehe nsive Income for the perk>d I IX year (VII +VIII) (Total of profit and other com prehe nsive Income for the period J year) Paid-up Equity Share capital (Face Value JNR 2/- per Share ) (Refer note 9 below) Other Equity Earnings per Share (of INR 2/· per share) {not annualised) (a) Basic earnings per Share lbl Diluted eamm os ce-srere Notes· I The resu tts were reviewed by the audit comm ittee and taken on record a Hmlted review of the standalone financia l results for the quarter 2 255 227 4454 6 709 5 292 6 163 (51) {l<> (52) {103) (28) (176) 13 3 13 26 6 44 2 584 (281) (279} 1,S'lO l,715 (1) ( 147) 71 70 (387) (432) (37) 426 (249) (286) 1,131 1,151 2,218 653 4,205 6,423 6,423 7,314 4,540 4,577 <1,563 4,540 4,577 4,'577 99,309 0.99 0.10 1.95 2.94 2.31 2.69 0.99 0.10 1.95 2.94 2.31 2.69 by the Board of Directorsat its meetingheld on 29th October 2021. The Statu tory auditors hav e carried out and half year ended 30th September2021. 2 The aboYe standalone financial results have been prepa red In accorda nce with the guidelines Issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI'), and the Indian Accou nting Standard s (Ind AS) prescrlbed under Section 133 of the Compa nies Act, 2013. In view o f seasona analyt!Cal ratiOs l natu re of business, above quarterly and half yearty financial results are not r�esentattve of the operation s or the whole year. Consequent ly, som e of the presented below are also not strictly comparable (Refer note 12) . .. ... Navneet Education Limited Registered Office : Navneet Bhavan, Bhavanl Shankar Road, Dadar (West), Mumbai - 400028 Tel. : 022-66626565 Fax: 022-66626470, email: lnvestors@navneet .com. www.navneet.com ON : L22200MH 1984PLC034055 STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER, 2021 4 Other expenses includes provision for impairment of Investment in subsidiaries of INR 390 Lak.hs for the year ended 31st March 2021. The same is Included under 'Publishing Content' segment result disclosed below. Details of additional investments made are given below: a) The Company had made capital contribution of INR 700 Lakhs during the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2020 and year ended 31st March 2021 to subsidiary entity 'Navneet Learning LLP'. b) The Company has invested in Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of wholly owned subsidiary 'Esense Learning Private Limited' amounting to INR 1,000 Lakh s at face value (I.e. 1,00,00,000 OCPS of INR 10 each, fully paid up) during the quarter ended 30th June 2021 and half year ended 30th September 2021 and INR 2,300 Lak hs at face value (i.e. 2,30,00,000 OCPS of INR 10 eac h, fully paid up) during the half year ended 30th September 2020 and year ended 31st March 2021. c) The Company has purchased J acquired 100% equity share cap ital of the 'Navneet Tech Ventures Private Limited' (i.e. 10,000 equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up) at face value from existing share holders during the quarter ended 30th June 2021 accordingly it had become wholly owned subsidiary of the Compa ny with effect from 29th June 2021. During the quarter ended 30th September 2021, the Company has invested in 3,50,000 equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up at face value amounting to INR 35 Lakh s in this subsidiary. Further, during the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021, the Company has Invested in 0% fully and compulsorily convertible debentures (FCCDs) amou nting to INR 2,478 Lakh s at face value of INR 10 eac h which shall be converted into equal number of equity share of the face value of INR 10 of this subsidiary company. Further, the Company has retired as Partner of Navneet Edutech LLP with effect from 29th June 2021 and consequently, it ceases to be company's subsidiary from 29th June 2021. During the quarte r ended 30th Sep tember , 2021 , Navneet Tech Ventures Private LJmited ( NVTPL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company :

a) acquired 2,74,060 equity shares by way of transfer from some of the existing equity shareholders of Carv enlche Technologies Private Limited ( ' Carv eniche ' ) and 5,35,820 equity shares by way of fresh allotment by Carv eniche for a total consideration of INR 1,365 Lakh s. NVTPL accordingly hold 39.85% paid up share capital of Carv enlche; b) acquired 5,12,528 ordinary equity shares, 4,80,414 Class A equ ity shares by way of transfer from some of the existing ordinary equity and Class A equity shareholders respect ively of Genext Students Private Limited ('Genext') and 17,91,391 Class A equity shares by way of fresh allotment by Genext for a total consideration of INR 586 Lakhs. NTVPL accord ingly hold 51.80 % of paid up share capital of Genext; and c) acqu ired 1, 104 equity shares from existing equity shareholders of Elation Edtech Private LJmited ('Elation') and 718 equity shares by way of fresh allotment by Elation for a total consideration of INR 525 Lak hs. NTVPL accordingly hold 14.67% of paid up share capital of Elation. 7 In the month of April & May 2020 on account of the pandemic and low business activity, the company and directors J senior management team had mutually agreed and had not paid remuneration aggregating to INR 236 Lakhs, to such directors J senior management team members. The business of the Company continues to be significantly impacted by the continuing delay In re-opening of schools amid Covid- 19 restricti ons. The management is continuously monitoring the situation and expects an improvement in the business going forward considering the increase in the pace of vaccination and redu ction in the number of cases. The Compa ny has made assessment of its liquidity position for the current financial year and has considered internal and external information in assessin g the recoverability of its assets such as Investments, loans, intangible assets, trade receivable, inventories, etc. and other significant management estimates. The Company has used the principles of prudence in applying Judgments, estimates and assumptions and based on the current estimates, the Company expects to fully recover the carrying amount of these assets . The impact assessment of COVID- 19 is an ongoing process, and may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these standalone financial results, given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration and the Company will continue to monitor all material changes to the entity's environment. 9 The Board of Directors, In its meeting held on 27th May 2021, had approved the buyback of the Company's fully paid-upequity shares having face value of INR 2 per share at the maximum buybackprice of INR 100 per equity share and the maximum buyback size of INR 5,000 Lakhs ; the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be brought back would be 50,00,000 Equity shares comprising approximately 2.18% of the paid-up equity shares capital or the Company as of 31st March 2021 (on a standalone basis). The buyback was offered to all eligible equity shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, the promoter group and persons In control of the Company) under the open market route through stock exc hange mechanism. The Com pany has bought back 11,35,602 equity shares during the quarter ended 30th September 2021, 7,41,505 equity shares durin g the quarter ended 30th June 2021. Accordingly total 18,77,107 equity shares have been bought back upto the half year ended 30th September 2021 under the open market route through stock exc hange mechanism which also are extinguished as per Regulation 21 read with Regul ation 11 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buybac k of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended. Conseque ntly, buyback tax has been accounted on such shares bought back amounting to INR 271 Lak hs for the quarter ended 30th September 2021, INR 139 Lakhs for the quarte r ended 30th June 2021 and total INR 410 Lakh s for the half year ended 30th Sep tember 2021. In accordance with section 69 of the Companies Act 2013, during the half year ended 30th September 2021, the Company has created 'Capital Redemp tion Reserve' of the nominal value of the shares bought back as an approp riation from general reserve . Further, for the purpose of calculation of weighted average number of shares which Is to be considered for quarterly and half yearl y Earnings Per Share, the Company has reduced equity shares which are bought back from the date on which such shares are bought back from the open market. 10 Previous periods / year figures are regrouped and rearranged wherever necessary including on account of amendment In division II to schedule III of Companies Act 2013 to conform current periodpresentati on. • Navneet Education limited Registered Office : Navneet Bhavan, Bhavanl Shankar Road, Dadar (West), Mumbai • 400028 Te. : 022·66626565 Fax : 022·66626'!70, emall : lnvestors@navoeet.com. www.navneet.com ,.. ON l22200MH198'1PLC0l4055 11.., .... .i� ....u r STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER , 2021 " . malnly operates Into publlshlng contl!nt and statlooery products. Other business segment include generatlOnof power by Windmill, trading Items, etc. Unallocable The Company corporate assets less unallocable corpofi!lte Habltltles mainly represent Investment or surplus funds, other advances,cash & bank balances, corporate taxes and general corporate tx,,rowlnos. A. c-.ment Revenue and Results Partlc ulu'S Quarter ended Six monttl ended Year ended 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 30.06.2021 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 31.03.2021 tUnaudlted runaudlted runaudlted (Unaudited (Unaudited) (Audited) 5eilment Revenue (5ales and operating Income): 8,899 a. Publishing Content 5,SO<> 9,877 18,n6 17,863 29,46'1 b. StabOnefy Products 13,848 10,461 21,835 35,683 30,544 50,674 c. Others (Wlr.dml!I and Trading Items, etc.} 63 200 424 148 296 Total Segment Revenue 22,971 16,028 31,912 54,883 48,555 80,434 "' Less: Inter secmev Revenue 62 34 80 142 74 137 Total ment Revenue 22 909 15 994 31832 54 741 48.481 80 297 5egment Results (Profit I (lou) before ta• and Interest from each .seamentl: 4 above) a. Publishing Content (Refer note 1,318 134 2,065 3,383 3,907 4,065 b. Stationery Products 2,210 892 4,428 6,638 4,76'1 7,652 c. Others {Wind miM and Tradng sitem etc .) 96 16 73 169 58 " Total segment Result 3,624 l,O<> 6,566 10,190 8,729 11,815 Less: I. Financ e Costs 70 134 97 167 468 582 H. Other unallocable expenditure 1,004 902 749 1,753 J,698 3,690 m. Other unalloca ble llncomel f521 l (3181 f223 f744 (578 '8851 Total Profi t r floss Before Tax 3 071 324 5 943 9 014 7.141 8428 Materia l non-shac Item (Impairment or Investmen t) 390 tRl"f�"""" 4 a-.., .... Quarte....r ended .....Six month ended.... Yea..r e..nded B, 5eo ment Assets. Particu lars ed ,.. on 30.06.2021 LiabiliUes and Caoital Emo lo 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 {Unaudited) 30.09.2021 30.09.2020 31.03.2021 (Unaudited} !Unaudited} runaudltedl runaudltedl fAudltedl 5egment Assets a Publishlng Cont ent 55,029 57,002 57,781 55,029 57,002 54,274 b. StatlOnery Products nens, 43,959 35,723 45,879 43,959 35,723 44,766 c. Other s (Windmill and Trading etc.) 12,371 12,486 12,419 12,371 12,486 12,445 d. Unalloca ted 12 939 12 486 15 050 12 939 12 486 9 567 Total mentAssets 1 24 298 1.17 697 1 ll 129 1 24.298 117.697 1 21 052 5egment Liabll/Ues a. Publishing Content 6,061 6,487 4,939 6,061 6,487 5,267 b. Statlonefy Products 5,251 4,282 6,487 S,251 4,282 7,765 c. Others (Windmill ere Trading Items, etc.) 5 2 5 5 2 4 d. Unalloca ted 7 191 3 931 12 480 7 191 3.931 4 130 Total ment LiablllUes 18 508 14 702 23 911 18.508 14.702 17 166 capital Employed ' Publi shing Cont ent 48,968 50,515 52,842 48,968 50,515 49,007 b Stabonery Products 38,708 31,441 39,392 38,708 31,441 37,001 c. Others (Wlndmllt and Trading Items, etc.) 12,366 12,484 12,414 12,366 12,484 12,441 d. Unallocated 5 748 8 555 2 570 5 748 8 555 5 437 Net CanlQI Emnloued 1 05 790 1 02 995 1 07 218 1 05 790 1 02.995 1 OJ 886 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

