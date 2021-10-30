Log in
    508989   INE060A01024

NAVNEET EDUCATION LIMITED

(508989)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 10/29
105.25 INR   -0.89%
08:07aInvestor Presentation as on 30th September,2021
PU
07:47aQuarterly and Half year ended 30th September,2021
PU
10/12NAVNEET EDUCATION : Share Holding Pattern As On 30th September 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quarterly and Half year ended 30th September,2021

10/30/2021 | 07:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Knowledge is wealth

NEL/NSE/157/2021

Date: zs" October, 2021

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, 'G' Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051.

Dear Sirs,

Scrip Code - NAVNETEDUL

Sub: Approval of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021

We wish to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, zs"

October, 2021, has approved and taken on record the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September,

2021.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended so" September, 2021 along with Independent

Auditor's Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended so" September, 2021.

The

meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at

6 ·

I D

p.m.

You are requested to take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR NAVNEET EDUCAT ION LIMITED

AMITD. BUCH

COMPANY SECRETARY

Encl.: as above

NAVNEET EDUCATION LIMITED

CIN: L22200MH1984PLC034055

Navneet Bhavan, Bhavani Shankar Road, Near Shardashram Society, Dadar (W), Mumbai 400 028. India.

Tel.: 022 6662 6565 email: nel@navneet.com www.navneet.com, l]tnavneet.india

To

The Board of Directors of

Navneet Education Limited

Limited review report on statement of standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021 pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of standalone unaudited financial results of Navneet Education Limited ('the Company') for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021 ('the Statement'), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.

Management's Responsibility

This Statement which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to issue a report on the statement based on our review.

We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of Company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other recognized accounting practices and policies has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm's registration number: 116560W / W100149

SANDEEP NATWARL AL SHAH

Digitally signed by SANDEEP NATWARLAL SHAH

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=b4c218f90f87fb7d2cb05f7279 80597d5fe2ee38f1427ffc847206d8ddb 3006f, postalCode=400036, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=9c091411fcdc05e95462 3c5bc78e0cf23291f947856e23198385e 25008ec0f31, cn=SANDEEP

NATWARLAL SHAH

Date: 2021.10.29 17:53:31 +05'30'

Sandeep Shah

Partner

Membership number: 37381

UDIN: 21037381AAAAFB8432

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29th October 2021

Navneet Education

Limited

ReQtstered Offlce

Navneet Bhavan,

Bhavan! Shankar

Road, Oadar (West),

Mumbai

- 400028

Tel. : 022-66626565

Fa,c 022-6662&470, ema,I investorsOnavneet.com

www navneet.com

ON

L22200MH19S4PLC03<1055

STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED

FINANCIAL

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR

ENOEO 30th SEPTEMBER , 2021

s,.

No.

I

II

Ill

IVv

VI

Puticulars

Income

Revenue

from operations

Othe"

Income

Total

Income fl+ 111

f,cpen

ses

Cost of matenals consumed

Purchasesof stock-in-trade

Changes

In

inventories

of finished

goods,

WOO-In-

Pf(l!lress

and stock-In-trade

Employee

benefits e,cpense

(Refer

note 7 below)

Finance

Costs

Depreciationand amortisation

expense

Othef

eeoeosestRefer note 4 belowl

Total

exeenses

Profit before ta,c

{111- lV)

Tax Expense:

{a) Current tax

(b} Deferred

tax

or

period I

(c) Short

J

{excess)

provislOll

the

earlier

,ea,

1/NR

In UJkhs, ,,.

fanwv,s Per S/JdreJ

Ouarter ended

She month ended

Ytiart1nded

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

30.06.2021

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaiudlted)

(Unaudited)

(Audlt..d)

22,909

15,99<1

31,832

5<1,741

<18,481

80,297

794

"'

I 479

81 749

685

655

l 452

23 703

16.423

32 517

56.220

49 136

10,606

6,465

14,319

24,925

17,797

34,606

200

6

170

370

10

"

90

1, 103

2,018

2,108

6,689

3,806

3,699

J,362

3,622

7,321

6,600

13,608

90

159

118

208

519

684

817

865

799

1,616

1,694

3,473

5 130

4 139

5 528

JO 658

8 686

17 100

20 632

16 099

26 574

47 206

41995

73,321

3,071

324

5,943

9,014

7,141

8,428

'"

263

1,487

2,416

2,115

2,568

(113)

(166)

2

(l 11)

{202)

(249)

,,

(64)

(54)

816

1,489

2,305

1,8'19

2,265

vu

Profit for the

riod 111ear1V-VJ1

vm

Othe r Comprehe nsive Income:

A.

Items that

wlll not

be reclassified

to profit

or

IOss

In

subsequen

t period

I year

Re-measu

remen t of the

net

<>

bl!neflt

plan

,.

L.@SS:

Income

tax

relaung

to the

above

Items

that

wlll be

recla ssified

to profit

or

los s

In

subsequentperiod

I year

cash

now hedge

Less: Income

tax

relatingto

the

above

VIII

Othe r Comprehensive Income

for the

period

I

l11ear

net of tax

Total

Comprehe nsive Income for the

perk>d

I

IX year

(VII

+VIII) (Total of

profit and other

com prehe nsive Income for the period

J year)

Paid-up Equity Share capital (Face Value JNR 2/- per

Share ) (Refer note

9 below)

Other

Equity

Earnings

per Share

(of INR 2per

share)

{not

annualised)

(a)

Basic

earnings

per Share

lbl Diluted

eamm

os ce-srere

Notes·

I

The resu tts

were

reviewed

by

the audit

comm

ittee

and taken on record

a Hmlted review of the standalone

financia

l results

for the quarter

2 255

227

4454

6 709

5 292

6 163

(51)

{l<>

(52)

{103)

(28)

(176)

13

3

13

26

6

44

2

584

(281)

(279}

1,S'lO

l,715

(1)

( 147)

71

70

(387)

(432)

(37)

426

(249)

(286)

1,131

1,151

2,218

653

4,205

6,423

6,423

7,314

4,540

4,577

<1,563

4,540

4,577

4,'577

99,309

0.99

0.10

1.95

2.94

2.31

2.69

0.99

0.10

1.95

2.94

2.31

2.69

by the Board

of Directorsat its

meetingheld on 29th October

2021. The Statu

tory auditors hav e carried

out

and half year ended

30th September2021.

2 The

aboYe

standalone financial

results

have

been prepa

red In accorda

nce with

the guidelines

Issued by the Securities

and Exchange

Board of India ('SEBI'), and the Indian

Accou

nting

Standard

s (Ind AS)

prescrlbed

under Section

133 of the Compa

nies Act,

2013.

  • In view of seasona analyt!Cal ratiOs

l natu

re of business, above quarterly

and

half yearty

financial results are not r�esentattve of the operation

s or the whole year. Consequent ly, som e of the

presented

below are also not strictly

comparable

(Refer

note 12) .

.. ...

Navneet Education Limited

Registered Office : Navneet Bhavan, Bhavanl Shankar Road,

Dadar (West), Mumbai - 400028

Tel. : 022-66626565 Fax: 022-66626470, email: lnvestors@navneet .com. www.navneet.com

ON : L22200MH 1984PLC034055

STATEMENT

OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR

ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER, 2021

4 Other expenses

includes

provision for impairment of Investment in subsidiaries of INR 390 Lak.hs

for the year ended 31st

March 2021. The same is Included under 'Publishing

Content' segment

result disclosed below.

  • Details of additional investments made are given below:

a) The

Company had made capital contribution of INR 700 Lakhs during the quarter

and half year ended 30th September 2020 and year ended

31st March 2021 to subsidiary entity

'Navneet Learning

LLP'.

b) The

Company

has invested

in Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS)

of wholly owned subsidiary 'Esense Learning Private Limited' amounting to INR 1,000 Lakh s at

face value (I.e. 1,00,00,000 OCPS of INR 10 each, fully paid up) during the quarter

ended 30th June 2021 and half year ended 30th September 2021 and INR 2,300 Lak hs at face

value (i.e. 2,30,00,000 OCPS of INR 10 eac h, fully paid up) during the half year ended 30th September 2020 and year ended 31st March 2021.

c) The Company has purchased

J acquired 100% equity share cap ital of the 'Navneet Tech Ventures Private Limited' (i.e. 10,000 equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up) at face

value from existing share

holders during the quarter ended 30th June 2021 accordingly it had become wholly owned subsidiary of the Compa

ny with effect

from 29th June 2021.

During

the quarter ended

30th September 2021, the Company has invested in 3,50,000 equity shares of INR 10 each, fully paid up at face value amounting to INR 35 Lakh s in this

subsidiary. Further, during

the quarter and half year ended 30th September

2021, the Company

has Invested in 0% fully and

compulsorily convertible debentures (FCCDs)

amou nting to INR 2,478 Lakh

s at face value of INR 10 eac h which shall be converted into equal number of equity share of the face value of INR 10 of this subsidiary company.

Further, the Company has retired as Partner of Navneet Edutech LLP with effect

from 29th June 2021

and consequently, it ceases to

be company's subsidiary from 29th June 2021.

  • During the quarte r ended 30th Sep tember , 2021, Navneet Tech Ventures Private LJmited (NVTPL), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company :
    a) acquired 2,74,060 equity shares by way of transfer from some of the existing equity shareholders of Carv enlche Technologies Private Limited ('Carv eniche') and 5,35,820 equity

shares by way of fresh allotment by Carv eniche for a total consideration of INR 1,365 Lakh s. NVTPL accordingly hold 39.85% paid up share capital of Carv enlche;

b) acquired 5,12,528 ordinary equity shares,

4,80,414 Class

A equ ity shares by way of transfer from some

of the existing ordinary equity and Class A equity shareholders

respect ively of Genext Students Private Limited

('Genext') and

17,91,391 Class A equity shares by way of fresh

allotment by Genext for a total consideration of INR 586 Lakhs.

NTVPL accord ingly hold 51.80 % of paid up share capital of Genext; and

c) acqu ired 1, 104 equity shares from existing equity shareholders of Elation Edtech Private LJmited ('Elation') and

718 equity shares by way of fresh allotment by Elation for a total

consideration of INR 525 Lak hs. NTVPL accordingly hold 14.67% of paid up share capital of Elation.

7 In the month of April & May 2020 on account of the pandemic and low business activity, the company and directors J senior management team had mutually agreed and had not paid remuneration aggregating to INR 236 Lakhs, to such directors J senior management team members.

  • The business of the Company continues to be significantly impacted by the continuing delay In re-openingof schools amid Covid-19 restricti ons. The management is continuously

monitoring the situation and expects

an improvement in the business going forward considering the increase in the

pace of vaccination and redu ction in the number of cases. The

Compa ny has made assessment of its

liquidity position for the current financial year and has considered internal and

external information in assessin g the recoverability of its assets

such as Investments, loans, intangible assets, trade receivable, inventories, etc. and other significant management estimates. The Company has used the principles of prudence in applying Judgments, estimates and assumptions and based on the current estimates, the Company expects to fully recover the carrying amount of these assets .

The impact assessment of COVID- 19 is an ongoing process, and may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these standalone financial results, given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration and the Company will continue to monitor all material changes to the entity's environment.

9 The Board of Directors, In its meeting held on 27th May 2021, had approved the buyback of the Company's fully paid-upequity shares having face value of INR 2 per share at the maximum buybackprice of INR 100 per equity share and the maximum buyback size of INR 5,000 Lakhs ; the indicative maximum number of equity shares to be brought back would be 50,00,000 Equity shares comprising approximately 2.18% of the paid-up equity shares capital or the Company as of 31st March 2021 (on a standalone basis). The buyback was offered to all eligible equity shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, the promoter group and persons In control of the Company) under the open market route through stock exc hange mechanism.

The Com pany has bought back 11,35,602 equity shares during the quarter ended 30th September 2021, 7,41,505 equity shares durin g the quarter ended 30th June 2021. Accordingly total 18,77,107 equity shares have been bought back upto the half year ended 30th September 2021 under the open market route through stock exc hange mechanism

which also are extinguished as

per Regulation 21 read with Regul ation 11 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buybac k of Securities) Regulations, 2018,

as amended.

Conseque ntly,

buyback tax has

been accounted on such shares bought back amounting to INR 271 Lak hs for the quarter ended 30th September 2021, INR 139

Lakhs for the

quarte

r ended

30th June 2021

and total INR 410 Lakh s for the half year ended 30th Sep tember 2021. In accordance with section 69 of the Companies Act 2013, during the half

year

ended 30th September 2021, the Company has created 'Capital Redemp tion Reserve' of the nominal value of the shares bought back as an approp riation

from general

reserve . Further, for the purpose

of calculation of weighted average number of shares which Is to be considered for quarterly and half yearl y Earnings Per Share, the Company has

reduced equity shares which are bought back from the date on which such shares are bought back from the open market.

10 Previous periods / year figures are regrouped and rearranged wherever necessary including on account of amendment In division II to schedule III of Companies Act 2013 to conform current periodpresentati on.

Navneet Education limited

Registered

Office

: Navneet

Bhavan,

Bhavanl

Shankar

Road,

Dadar

(West),

Mumbai • 400028

Te. : 022·66626565 Fax : 022·66626'!70,

emall : lnvestors@navoeet.com.

www.navneet.com

,..

ON

l22200MH198'1PLC0l4055

11..,

.... .i�

....u r

STATEMENT

OF STANDALONE

UNAUDITED

FINANCIAL

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER , 2021

"

.

malnly operates

Into

publlshlng

contl!nt

and

statlooery

products.

Other business

segment

include

generatlOnof power by Windmill,

trading

Items, etc. Unallocable

The Company

corporate

assets

less

unallocable

corpofi!lte Habltltles mainly

represent

Investment

or

surplus

funds,

other

advances,cash

& bank balances, corporate

taxes and

general corporate

tx,,rowlnos.

A. c-.ment

Revenue and Results

Partlc ulu'S

Quarter ended

Six monttl

ended

Year ended

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

30.06.2021

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

tUnaudlted

runaudlted

runaudlted

(Unaudited

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

5eilment

Revenue (5ales and operating

Income):

8,899

a.

Publishing

Content

5,SO<>

9,877

18,n6

17,863

29,46'1

b.

StabOnefy

Products

13,848

10,461

21,835

35,683

30,544

50,674

c.

Others

(Wlr.dml!I

and

Trading

Items,

etc.}

63

200

424

148

296

Total

Segment

Revenue

22,971

16,028

31,912

54,883

48,555

80,434

"'

Less:

Inter secmev

Revenue

62

34

80

142

74

137

Total

ment Revenue

22 909

15 994

31832

54 741

48.481

80 297

5egment

Results

(Profit I (lou) before

ta•

and

Interest from

each

.seamentl:

4 above)

a.

Publishing

Content

(Refer

note

1,318

134

2,065

3,383

3,907

4,065

b.

Stationery

Products

2,210

892

4,428

6,638

4,76'1

7,652

c.

Others

{Wind

miM and

Tradng

sitem

etc .)

96

16

73

169

58

"

Total segment

Result

3,624

l,O<>

6,566

10,190

8,729

11,815

Less: I.

Financ

e Costs

70

134

97

167

468

582

H. Other

unallocable

expenditure

1,004

902

749

1,753

J,698

3,690

m. Other

unalloca ble

llncomel

f521 l

(3181

f223

f744

(578

'8851

Total Profi t

r floss

Before Tax

3 071

324

5 943

9 014

7.141

8428

Materia l non-shac

Item

(Impairment or

Investmen

t)

390

tRl"f�"""" 4 a-..,

....

Quarte....r ended

.....Six month

ended....

Yea..r e..nded

B, 5eo ment Assets.

Particu lars

ed

,.. on 30.06.2021

LiabiliUes

and Caoital Emo lo

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

{Unaudited)

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

31.03.2021

(Unaudited}

!Unaudited}

runaudltedl

runaudltedl

fAudltedl

5egment Assets

a

Publishlng

Cont ent

55,029

57,002

57,781

55,029

57,002

54,274

b.

StatlOnery Products

nens,

43,959

35,723

45,879

43,959

35,723

44,766

c.

Other s (Windmill and

Trading

etc.)

12,371

12,486

12,419

12,371

12,486

12,445

d.

Unalloca ted

12 939

12 486

15 050

12 939

12 486

9 567

Total

mentAssets

1 24 298

1.17 697

1 ll 129

1 24.298

117.697

1 21 052

5egment Liabll/Ues

a.

Publishing

Content

6,061

6,487

4,939

6,061

6,487

5,267

b.

Statlonefy

Products

5,251

4,282

6,487

S,251

4,282

7,765

c.

Others

(Windmill ere

Trading

Items,

etc.)

5

2

5

5

2

4

d.

Unalloca ted

7 191

3 931

12 480

7 191

3.931

4 130

Total

ment LiablllUes

18 508

14 702

23 911

18.508

14.702

17 166

capital Employed

'

Publi

shing Cont ent

48,968

50,515

52,842

48,968

50,515

49,007

b

Stabonery

Products

38,708

31,441

39,392

38,708

31,441

37,001

c.

Others

(Wlndmllt and Trading Items,

etc.)

12,366

12,484

12,414

12,366

12,484

12,441

d.

Unallocated

5 748

8 555

2 570

5 748

8 555

5 437

Net CanlQI Emnloued

1 05 790

1 02 995

1 07 218

1 05 790

1 02.995

1 OJ 886

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Navneet Education Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 11:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
