38TH ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
COMPANY OVERVIEW
218-428 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1 Our Approach to Reporting
- Four Key Takeaways from Our Annual Report
- Progressing with Purpose and Agility
- Navneet at a Glance
10 Geographic Presence
12 Adapting and Progressing through Organisational Synergy
14 Adapting Our Product Offerings
- Enhancing Learning through Our Publication Segment
- Progressing with Our Stationery Business
- Progressing with Our Comprehensive Learning Solutions
- Nurturing Progress through Navneet Futuretech
- From the Chairman's Desk
- Shaping Education and Progressing in New Directions
- Integrated Business Model
- Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality
- Financial Capital
- Intellectual Capital
- Manufacturing Capital
- Natural Capital
- Human Capital
- Social and Relationship Capital
- Underscoring Our Commitment to Corporate Governance
- Fortifying Risk Mitigation Strategies
- Corporate Information
STATUTORY REPORTS
73 Management Discussion and Analysis
100 Notice
121 Directors' Report
143Corporate Governance Report
162 Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
Standalone
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Balance Sheet
- Statement of Profit & Loss
- Statement of Cash Flows
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Significant Accounting Policies
- Notes on Financial Statements
Consolidated
- Independent Auditor's Report
- Balance Sheet
- Statement of Profit & Loss
- Statement of Cash Flows
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Significant Accounting Policies
- Notes on Financial Statements
Investor Information
Market Capitalisation as on 31st March, 2024
:
₹ 3,11,721.76 Lakhs
CIN
:
L22200MH1984PLC034055
BSE Code
:
508989
NSE Symbol
:
NAVNETEDUL
Dividend Recommended
:
₹ 2.60 per share
AGM Date
:
20th August, 2024
AGM Mode/Venue
:
Video Conference/Other
Audio Visual Means
Disclaimer: This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of Navneet Education Limited ('The Company'), which are forward looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results, and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications, and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.
Our Approach to Reporting
Basis of Reporting
The contents of this Report have been prepared in accordance with the principles and content elements outlined by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It presents a thorough overview of our operational and financial achievements, detailing their impact on our strategic trajectory and ultimately contributing to our capacity to generate enduring value.
Our Approach to Reporting
The purpose of this Report is to offer our stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the Company's capacity to create value, utilising both financial and non-financial resources. Additionally, it aims to provide insights into our core strategies, operating context, significant issues arising from stakeholder engagements along with their corresponding mitigation strategies, operational risks and opportunities, governance framework, and our approach to long term sustainability.
An electronic version of this report
is available online at
https://navneet.com/investors/
Reporting Scope and Boundary
The period covered by this Integrated Report spans from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. It offers an overview of our operational and business development endeavours. The Report delves into our business divisions both in India and overseas, as well as the associated activities that contribute to generating value in the short, medium, and long term. Additionally, it encompasses our subsidiaries, namely Navneet Futuretech Limited (previously known as eSense Learning Private Limited), Navneet (HK) Limited, Navneet Learning LLP, Navneet Tech Ventures Private Limited, and Indiannica Learning Private Limited.
Reporting Standards and Framework
In this Report, our aim is to enhance transparency and accountability by incorporating additional disclosures and information, aligning with
the guiding principles established by the IIRC. Furthermore, the other mandated reports, such as the Directors' Report, the Management Discussion and Analysis section, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), adhere to the regulations outlined in the Companies Act, 2013 (and its associated rules), the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and the prescribed Secretarial Standards.
Scan this QR code to navigate investor-related information
Learn
Adapt
Progress
The greatest thing in this world is not so much where we stand as in what direction we are moving"
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Embodying German writer Goethe's insight, our theme 'Learn. Adapt. Progress.' captures the essence of Navneet Education Limited's ('Navneet', 'We', 'the Company', 'NEL') journey since 1969. Inspired by the profound understanding that greatness is defined not by our current circumstances, but by the direction in which we move, Navneet has continuously evolved as a catalyst for transformation in the field of education.
Beginning as a humble publisher of high-quality educational materials, we have grown into an industry leader by embracing the principles of learn, adapt, and progress. Each step forward has brought us closer to our goals, shaping our commitment to providing innovative and relevant learning resources.
Today, our dedication to progress manifests in our integration of cutting-edge digital technologies with our strong foundation of publications' business. By enriching learning experiences for students and educators alike, we remain at the forefront of educational innovation.
Today, as we embrace change and continue to innovate, Navneet remains dedicated to enhancing educational journeys and expanding the horizons of knowledge, staying true to our mission of delivering excellence. We are ready to navigate the future, perpetually learning, adapting, and progressing.
NEL'S
Success in Numbers
260 million+
400+
No. of Students
Authors
1,10,000+
5
No. of Schools, Colleges and
Mediums/Languages for
Coaching Classes Visited
State Board Publications
Annually
2,500+
5,800+
No. of Employees
No. of Titles
30+
Presence in Countries for Paper Stationery
750+
Hours of Digital Library
4,500+
Digital Classrooms
3
1,100+
eBooks on Smart Digibook
FOUR KEY
Takeaways from Our Annual Report
4
We have realigned our business to provide integrated phygital solutions, propelling the growth of both our traditional print business and digital offerings.
Our stationery exports thrive on a robust reputation and strategic partnerships with major retail outlets in the United States (US) and globally, affirming our international presence built on trust and reliability.
With the ongoing trend of students transitioning from private English medium schools (SSC) to CBSE schools, our CBSE publishing business, with a pan-India presence, is poised to benefit significantly. This will help in expanding our addressable market.
5
Annual Report 2023-24
Our Journey
PROGRESSING WITH
Purpose and Agility
At Navneet, we are navigating our journey with purpose and agility. We also embrace evolution to drive growth and innovation, ensuring that every step forward aligns with our commitment to excellence. We began our journey by publishing the first-ever Digest/Guide for 10th grade students. Since then, we have continually innovated our product offerings, expanding to include academic books and children's literature. Additionally, we have ventured into the B2B digital learning space, school management solutions, stationery, and EdTech, broadening our impact and reach in the educational sector.
6 1990
Launched First-ever
Children's Books
1975
Published First-ever 21
Most Likely Question Sets
1970
Introduced the Concept of
Workbook
1959
Published First-ever Digest/Guide for the 10th grade
1993
Launched Academia
Stationery
1994
Listed on BSE and NSE and
Became The First Education
Publisher To Get This Distinction
2008
Forayed into the B2B
Digital Learning Space
2011
Ventured into School
Management
2023
2024
Launched LMS Platform in the States
of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra
Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil
Nadu and Chhattisgarh
Launched workbooks based on latest NCERT syllabus/textbooks for Class 1,
2 and 3
2021
Launched the 'Carve Your Niche' Campaign Together with HQ Stationery Brand and Terribly Tiny Tales
2014
Forayed into the B2C Digital Learning Space (TopScorer)
2020
Launched New EdTech
Product Navneet DigiBook
2017
Introduced Premium
Stationery Products Under
the Brand 'HQ'
2016
Launched 'Youva' Brand of
Stationery and Acquired Indiannica
Learning Private Limited
Company Snapshot
NAVNEET
at a Glance
There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning.
J. Krishnamurti - Indian Philosopher, Educator, Writer
NAVNEET AT A GLANCE
At Navneet Education Limited, we have embarked on an incredible journey since our
8 inception in 1959. Within the realm of digital media, we have adeptly navigated the ever-evolving education landscape, leveraging our profound industry expertise.
In addition to our core strengths in publication and content creation, we have a robust presence in the stationery market. Our diverse portfolio encompasses both paper and non-paper stationery products, catering to both global and domestic markets.
Breaking away from conventional norms, we have made strategic investments in initiatives such as the K-12 education model, Sports For All, BeGalileo, and Tinkerly. These exemplify our dedication to delivering enriching and innovative solutions within the educational ecosystem. These ventures serve as a testament to our commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of education.
Navneet Education Limited
