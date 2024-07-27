Learn

38TH ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24

1 Our Approach to Reporting

  1. Four Key Takeaways from Our Annual Report
  1. Progressing with Purpose and Agility
  1. Navneet at a Glance

10 Geographic Presence

12 Adapting and Progressing through Organisational Synergy

14 Adapting Our Product Offerings

  1. Enhancing Learning through Our Publication Segment
  1. Progressing with Our Stationery Business
  1. Progressing with Our Comprehensive Learning Solutions
  1. Nurturing Progress through Navneet Futuretech
  1. From the Chairman's Desk
  1. Shaping Education and Progressing in New Directions
  1. Integrated Business Model
  1. Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality
  1. Financial Capital
  1. Intellectual Capital
  1. Manufacturing Capital
  1. Natural Capital
  1. Human Capital
  1. Social and Relationship Capital
  1. Underscoring Our Commitment to Corporate Governance
  1. Fortifying Risk Mitigation Strategies
  1. Corporate Information

73 Management Discussion and Analysis

100 Notice

121 Directors' Report

143Corporate Governance Report

162 Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Statement of Profit & Loss
  3. Statement of Cash Flows
  1. Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Significant Accounting Policies
  1. Notes on Financial Statements

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Balance Sheet
  2. Statement of Profit & Loss
  3. Statement of Cash Flows
  1. Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Significant Accounting Policies
  1. Notes on Financial Statements

Market Capitalisation as on 31st March, 2024

:

3,11,721.76 Lakhs

CIN

:

L22200MH1984PLC034055

BSE Code

:

508989

NSE Symbol

:

NAVNETEDUL

Dividend Recommended

:

2.60 per share

AGM Date

:

20th August, 2024

AGM Mode/Venue

:

Video Conference/Other

Audio Visual Means

Disclaimer: This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of Navneet Education Limited ('The Company'), which are forward looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions, and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions, actual future results, and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications, and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.

Our Approach to Reporting

Basis of Reporting

The contents of this Report have been prepared in accordance with the principles and content elements outlined by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It presents a thorough overview of our operational and financial achievements, detailing their impact on our strategic trajectory and ultimately contributing to our capacity to generate enduring value.

Our Approach to Reporting

The purpose of this Report is to offer our stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the Company's capacity to create value, utilising both financial and non-financial resources. Additionally, it aims to provide insights into our core strategies, operating context, significant issues arising from stakeholder engagements along with their corresponding mitigation strategies, operational risks and opportunities, governance framework, and our approach to long term sustainability.

An electronic version of this report

is available online at

https://navneet.com/investors/

Reporting Scope and Boundary

The period covered by this Integrated Report spans from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024. It offers an overview of our operational and business development endeavours. The Report delves into our business divisions both in India and overseas, as well as the associated activities that contribute to generating value in the short, medium, and long term. Additionally, it encompasses our subsidiaries, namely Navneet Futuretech Limited (previously known as eSense Learning Private Limited), Navneet (HK) Limited, Navneet Learning LLP, Navneet Tech Ventures Private Limited, and Indiannica Learning Private Limited.

Reporting Standards and Framework

In this Report, our aim is to enhance transparency and accountability by incorporating additional disclosures and information, aligning with

the guiding principles established by the IIRC. Furthermore, the other mandated reports, such as the Directors' Report, the Management Discussion and Analysis section, the Corporate Governance Report, and the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), adhere to the regulations outlined in the Companies Act, 2013 (and its associated rules), the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and the prescribed Secretarial Standards.

Scan this QR code to navigate investor-related information

Learn

Adapt

Progress

The greatest thing in this world is not so much where we stand as in what direction we are moving"

- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Embodying German writer Goethe's insight, our theme 'Learn. Adapt. Progress.' captures the essence of Navneet Education Limited's ('Navneet', 'We', 'the Company', 'NEL') journey since 1969. Inspired by the profound understanding that greatness is defined not by our current circumstances, but by the direction in which we move, Navneet has continuously evolved as a catalyst for transformation in the field of education.

Beginning as a humble publisher of high-quality educational materials, we have grown into an industry leader by embracing the principles of learn, adapt, and progress. Each step forward has brought us closer to our goals, shaping our commitment to providing innovative and relevant learning resources.

Today, our dedication to progress manifests in our integration of cutting-edge digital technologies with our strong foundation of publications' business. By enriching learning experiences for students and educators alike, we remain at the forefront of educational innovation.

Today, as we embrace change and continue to innovate, Navneet remains dedicated to enhancing educational journeys and expanding the horizons of knowledge, staying true to our mission of delivering excellence. We are ready to navigate the future, perpetually learning, adapting, and progressing.

Navneet Education Limited

NEL'S

Success in Numbers

260 million+

400+

No. of Students

Authors

1,10,000+

5

No. of Schools, Colleges and

Mediums/Languages for

Coaching Classes Visited

State Board Publications

Annually

2,500+

5,800+

No. of Employees

No. of Titles

30+

Presence in Countries for Paper Stationery

750+

Hours of Digital Library

4,500+

Digital Classrooms

3

1,100+

eBooks on Smart Digibook

FOUR KEY

Takeaways from Our Annual Report

4

We have realigned our business to provide integrated phygital solutions, propelling the growth of both our traditional print business and digital offerings.

Our stationery exports thrive on a robust reputation and strategic partnerships with major retail outlets in the United States (US) and globally, affirming our international presence built on trust and reliability.

Our domestic stationery brands 'Youva' and 'HQ' have garnered popularity by offering a diverse range of products that cater to a wide array of customer needs.

With the ongoing trend of students transitioning from private English medium schools (SSC) to CBSE schools, our CBSE publishing business, with a pan-India presence, is poised to benefit significantly. This will help in expanding our addressable market.

5

Our Journey

PROGRESSING WITH

Purpose and Agility

At Navneet, we are navigating our journey with purpose and agility. We also embrace evolution to drive growth and innovation, ensuring that every step forward aligns with our commitment to excellence. We began our journey by publishing the first-ever Digest/Guide for 10th grade students. Since then, we have continually innovated our product offerings, expanding to include academic books and children's literature. Additionally, we have ventured into the B2B digital learning space, school management solutions, stationery, and EdTech, broadening our impact and reach in the educational sector.

6 1990

Launched First-ever

Children's Books

1975

Published First-ever 21

Most Likely Question Sets

1970

Introduced the Concept of

Workbook

1959

Published First-ever Digest/Guide for the 10th grade

1993

Launched Academia

Stationery

1994

Listed on BSE and NSE and

Became The First Education

Publisher To Get This Distinction

2008

Forayed into the B2B

Digital Learning Space

2011

Ventured into School

Management

2023

2024

Launched LMS Platform in the States

of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra

Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil

Nadu and Chhattisgarh

Launched workbooks based on latest NCERT syllabus/textbooks for Class 1,

2 and 3

2021

Launched the 'Carve Your Niche' Campaign Together with HQ Stationery Brand and Terribly Tiny Tales

2014

Forayed into the B2C Digital Learning Space (TopScorer)

2020

Launched New EdTech

Product Navneet DigiBook

2017

Introduced Premium

Stationery Products Under

the Brand 'HQ'

2016

Launched 'Youva' Brand of

Stationery and Acquired Indiannica

Learning Private Limited

Company Snapshot

NAVNEET

at a Glance

There is no end to education. It is not that you read a book, pass an examination, and finish with education. The whole of life, from the moment you are born to the moment you die, is a process of learning.

J. Krishnamurti - Indian Philosopher, Educator, Writer

NAVNEET AT A GLANCE

At Navneet Education Limited, we have embarked on an incredible journey since our

8 inception in 1959. Within the realm of digital media, we have adeptly navigated the ever-evolving education landscape, leveraging our profound industry expertise.

In addition to our core strengths in publication and content creation, we have a robust presence in the stationery market. Our diverse portfolio encompasses both paper and non-paper stationery products, catering to both global and domestic markets.

Breaking away from conventional norms, we have made strategic investments in initiatives such as the K-12 education model, Sports For All, BeGalileo, and Tinkerly. These exemplify our dedication to delivering enriching and innovative solutions within the educational ecosystem. These ventures serve as a testament to our commitment to driving positive change and shaping the future of education.

Navneet Education Limited

