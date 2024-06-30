771,000 Equity Shares of Navoday Enterprises Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 236 and 238 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital of Company held by Promoter shall be provided towards minimum promoters? contribution and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment.



In addition to Minimum Promoters? Contribution which shall be locked-in for three years, the balance 30,83,000 Equity Shares held by Promoters shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in the Initial Public Offer