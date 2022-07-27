Navstone : Minutes General Meeting 2021

NAVSTONE SE

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Official Report of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On this day, July 19 of the year 2022 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NAVSTONE SE (the 'Company') was held at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582 LA Waalre, the Netherlands.

Present were:

Board of Management of the company; Representative from shareholder

According to Dutch law and the articles of the company the invitation to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NAVSTONE SE was published electronically on the website in due form and time 15 days before the shareholders' meeting. Therefore the invitation was carried out legally effective.

1. Opening.

After having opened the meeting at approximately 13:30 hours, the chairman concluded

that 1.978.817 shares were represented at this meeting representing approximately 30,19 % of total capital.

2. Report of the Management Board in respect of the fiscal year 2021.

Regarding the report of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2021, none of the shareholders present had any questions or remarks.

3. Report of the Supervisory Board in respect of the fiscal year 2021.

Regarding the report of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021, none of the shareholders present had any questions or remarks.

4. Adoption of the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2021.

The annual accounts for the fiscal year 2021 were adopted unanimously.

5. The Executive Board proposes, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to distribute a final dividend of EUR 0.05 per share in cash for the financial year 2021. The dividend for the 2021 financial year, taking into account the advance dividend of EUR 0.05 paid out in No- vember 2021, thus amounts to a total of EUR 0.10 per share in cash.

The general meeting decided unanimously to distribute a final dividend for the 2021 financial year of € 0.05 per share in cash. The dividend for the 2021 financial year, taking into account the advance dividend of EUR 0.05 paid out in November 2021, thus amounts to a total of EUR 0.10 per share in cash.

The general meeting decided unanimously to add the remaining result for the fiscal year 2021 to the general reserves of the company.