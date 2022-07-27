Navstone : Minutes General Meeting 2021

NAVSTONE SE
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Official Report of the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
On this day, July 19 of the year 2022 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NAVSTONE SE (the 'Company') was held at Laan van Diepenvoorde 3, 5582 LA Waalre, the Netherlands.
Present were:
-
Board of Management of the company;
-
Representative from shareholder
According to Dutch law and the articles of the company the invitation to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NAVSTONE SE was published electronically on the website in due form and time 15 days before the shareholders' meeting. Therefore the invitation was carried out legally effective.
1. Opening.
After having opened the meeting at approximately 13:30 hours, the chairman concluded
that 1.978.817 shares were represented at this meeting representing approximately 30,19 % of total capital.
2. Report of the Management Board in respect of the fiscal year 2021.
Regarding the report of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2021, none of the shareholders present had any questions or remarks.
3. Report of the Supervisory Board in respect of the fiscal year 2021.
Regarding the report of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021, none of the shareholders present had any questions or remarks.
4. Adoption of the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2021.
The annual accounts for the fiscal year 2021 were adopted unanimously.
5. The Executive Board proposes, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to distribute a final dividend of EUR 0.05 per share in cash for the financial year 2021. The dividend for the 2021 financial year, taking into account the advance dividend of EUR 0.05 paid out in No- vember 2021, thus amounts to a total of EUR 0.10 per share in cash.
The general meeting decided unanimously to distribute a final dividend for the 2021 financial year of € 0.05 per share in cash. The dividend for the 2021 financial year, taking into account the advance dividend of EUR 0.05 paid out in November 2021, thus amounts to a total of EUR 0.10 per share in cash.
The general meeting decided unanimously to add the remaining result for the fiscal year 2021 to the general reserves of the company.
-
Renumeration in respect of the financial year 2021
In accordance with Dutch legislation which is aimed at improving the transparency regarding the execution of the remuneration policy of Dutch listed companies, the Company discussed the execution of the Company's remuneration policy with the shareholders.
The renumeration policy was adopted unanimously.
-
Discharge of the Members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year 2021.
The resolution to discharge the Members of the Management Board was adopted unani- mously.
-
Discharge of the Members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their duties during the fiscal year 2021.
The resolution to discharge the Members of the Supervisory Board was adopted unanimously.
9. Proposal to authorize the Management Board to distribute shares in the capital of the Com- panies subsidiaries as interim dividend or as chargeable to the capital reserves of the Com- pany;
The general meeting decided unanimously to authorize the Board of Management to distribute shares in the capital of the Companies subsidiaries as interim dividend or as chargeable to the capital reserves of the Company.
10. Proposal to authorize the Management Board to cancel, wholly or in part, the distributable reserves of the company by converting such reserves into shares and distribute these shares to the shareholders at the same ratio as the pre-emptive right of the shareholders.
The general meeting decided unanimously to authorize the Board of Management to cancel, wholly or in part, the distributable reserves of the company by converting such reserves into shares and distribute these shares to the shareholders at the same ratio as the pre-emptive right of the shareholders.
11. Proposal to give approval (Article 2:94 Dutch Civil Code) to the Management Board for all acts in law concerning the payment on the shares to be issued.
The Shareholders decided unanimously to give approval to Article 2:94 Dutch Civil Code.
12. Proposal to authorize the Management Board to acquire for valuable consideration shares in the Company for a period of 18 months until January 18, 2024. The number of shares to be acquired shall be limited by the maximum percentage of shares the Company may hold in its capital at any moment. This acquisition may take place by all kinds of agreements, including on a Stock Exchange. The price per share may not be less than the par value and not more than 110% of the Stock Exchange Price. For purpose of the foregoing the Stock Exchange Price will be the average of the closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of the last five days on which business was done, preceding the date of acquisition.
The general meeting of shareholders decided unanimously to adopt this proposal and to authorize the Management Board of the Company to acquire shares in the Company in the way proposed.
2
13. Appointment of an auditor for the financial year 2022.
The shareholder appointed unanimously van Boekel accountants en adviseurs, Tillburg as auditor for financial year 2022.
14. The applicability of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.
It was unanimously decided not to apply the Dutch Corporate Governance Code.
-
Miscellaneous.
There were no further questions or remarks by the attending persons.
-
Closing.
The chairman closed the meeting at approximately 14:00 hours.
Waalre, July 19, 2022
Board member of Management (Chairman)
Michel Bouten (minutes)
3