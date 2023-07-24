Proposal to authorize the Management Board to acquire for valuable consideration shares in the Company for a period of 18 months until February 08, 2025. The number of shares to be acquired shall be limited by the maximum percentage of shares the Company may hold in its capital at any moment. This acquisition may take place by all kinds of agreements, including on a Stock Exchange. The price per share may not be less than the par value and not more than 110% of the Stock Exchange Price. For purpose of the foregoing the Stock Exchange Price will be the average of the closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of the last five days on which business was done, preceding the date of acquisition;

Proposal to authorize the Management Board to cancel, wholly or in part, the distributable reserves of the Company by converting such reserves into shares and distribute these shares to the shareholders at the same ratio as the

Proposal to authorize the Management Board to distribute shares in the capital of the Companies subsidiaries as interim dividend or as chargeable to the capital reserves of the Company;

The Executive Board proposes, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to distribute no final dividend for the financial year 2022. The dividend for the 2022 financial year, taking into account the advance dividend of EUR 0.05 paid out in November 2022, thus amounts to a total of EUR 0.05 per share in cash.

Shareholders of NAVSTONE SE (the 'Company') are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. The meeting will take place on August, 09 2023 at 13:30 hours at Kennedyplein 200, 5611 ZT Eindhoven, The Netherlands and will be held in the English language.

Miscellaneous; Closing.

Beginning today the agenda as well as the annual accounts for the fiscal year 2022 will be made available at the office of the Company, Kennedyplein 200, 5611 ZT Eindhoven, The Netherlands, in the investor relations section on the website of the company (www.navstone.eu) as well as at Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, Schlossplatz 7, 73033 Göppingen for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting are requested via their bank or broker to lodge with Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG, Schlossplatz 7, 73033 Göppingen, a confirmation that their shares are registered in their name on the registration date. The Management Board has set the registration date as August 02, 2023. The written confirmation must be received by Bankhaus Gebr. Martin AG not later than August 03, 2023, by 12:00 hours. Shareholders will receive a certificate of registration (certificate of deposit) together with the certificate of deposit number by email or post. Shareholders will be admitted to the meeting on presentation of their certificate of deposit number, which serves as identification on registration. Every Shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting on behalf of him by granting such a right in a written power of attorney. The proxy can be authorized either via sending an E-Mail to the Company (contact@navstone.eu) or by entitlement on the backside of the certificate of deposit number.

At the day of this announcement to company has issued 6,555,445 shares. One vote is attached to each share, so the total number of voting rights is 6,555,445 shares.