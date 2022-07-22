NAVYA : ADDITIONAL PRESS RELEASE TO THE ONE ISSUED ON 21 JULY, 2022

ADDITIONAL PRESS RELEASE TO THE ONE ISSUED

ON 21 JULY, 2022

Villeurbanne, France, 22 July 2022 - 7:00 pm CEST - NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), an autonomous mobility systems leader, reminds that the conclusion of a line of convertible bonds is an equity line for which the subscriber, Negma Group, does not intend to remain a shareholder of Navya in case of conversion of these convertible bonds into ordinary shares, these shares will be sold on the market within the twenty-two (22) trading day period, as indicated in the previous press release, with a possible extension of ten (10) additional trading days if Negma Group is unable to sell the Navya shares on the market due to insufficient liquidity.

The convertible bonds will be issued in tranches of a maximum potential and unsecured amount of €2,500,000 each, the subscription of which is subject to certain conditions precedent, including:

the average daily value of Navya shares traded over the last fifteen (15) trading days prior to the issue of the relevant tranche must be at least equal to €200,000;

the Navya share price on Euronext (or other market, if applicable) must not be less than 130% of the nominal value of the shares for a period of more than twenty (20) consecutive trading days;

no significant adverse changes have occurred;

no authority (notably the AMF) has objected to the issue of the convertible bonds (or their conversion) or the warrants (or their exercise);

Navya is authorized to issue a sufficient number of shares to enable the conversion of the convertible bonds to be issued under each relevant tranche, i.e. a number of shares corresponding at least to the total nominal amount of the convertible bonds divided by the lowest closing VWAP of the share on the drawdown date.

Navya indicates that in the event that the conversion price of the convertible bonds is lower than the nominal value of the shares, Negma Group (i) will receive a number of Navya shares equal to the amount of the conversion divided by the nominal value of the shares and (ii) will have a claim in an amount equal to the closing price of the share on the trading day preceding the conversion date. This claim will be paid, at Navya's option, either in cash or by the issue of additional convertible bonds.

The other main characteristics of the convertible bonds are detailed in the appendix to the press release issued on 21 July, 2022.

Impact of this transaction on Navya's cash position:

As of 31 December 2021, Navya had a cash position of €15.7 million. As of 31 March 2022, Navya had a cash position of €7.1 million, as reported in its 2021 annual financial report published on April 28, 2022, and as of June 30, 2022 €4.5 million. With the conclusion of the convertible bonds agreement, Navya believes that it will be able to meet its upcoming maturities over a 12 month time horizon.