Navya : Obtains Non-dilutive Loan Facility of 4.5m Guaranteed by the French State

09/02/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Navya (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces today the signature of a €4.5 million credit agreement, guaranteed by the French State, with a bank syndicate.

This loan, in the form of a State-guaranteed loan in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, contributes to strengthening the Company's cash position. With this loan, the Company's available cash amounts to €27.4 million as of August 31, 2020.

This loan is 90% guaranteed by the French State with an initial maturity of 12 months and an extension option of up to 5 years which may be exercised by Navya (until September 2025).

About NAVYA

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 160 units have been sold as of 31 December 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom® Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya’s shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.
Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en


© Business Wire 2020
