  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NAVYA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVYA   FR0013018041

NAVYA

(NAVYA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
0.0466 EUR   -8.45%
01:27pNavya : announces a capital reduction motivated by losses by reducing the nominal value of each share of the Company
PU
12/20Australian shares jump on hopes of a pause in cenbank rate hikes
RE
12/20Australia's competition watchdog rejects Telstra-TPG network sharing deal
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navya : announces a capital reduction motivated by losses by reducing the nominal value of each share of the Company

12/21/2022 | 01:27pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Navya announces a capital reduction motivated by losses by reducing the nominal value of each share of the Company

Villeurbanne, France, December 21st, 2022 - 5h45 pm CET - NAVYA (FR0013018041 - Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems (the "Company" or "Navya") announces that its Board of Executives has decided, on December 19th, 2022, to make use of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of December 5th, 2022, in its first resolution, by proceeding to a capital reduction motivated by losses.

This operation, implemented by reducing the nominal value of each share of the Company from 0.1 euro to 0.001 euro, aims to enable Navya to comply with one of the conditions of the OCABSA (Convertible Bond with Warrant Attached) draw, relative to the Company's share price, which must not be less than 130% of the shares' nominal value for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days. This operation will come into effect on December 23rd, at the opening of the Paris Stock Exchange.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For further details : www.navya.tech

Contacts

NAVYA

Marketing & Communication Department

Finance Department

marketing@navya.tech

finance@navya.tech

Disclaimer

Navya SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 18:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10,0 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 23,3 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,58 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart NAVYA
Duration : Period :
NAVYA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVYA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Desormière Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Guibert Chief Financial Officer
Charles Beigbeder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Le Cornec Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Fiore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVYA-97.53%3
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-24.38%96 362
STELLANTIS N.V.-20.57%45 260
FERRARI N.V.-17.28%38 963
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD14.78%31 172
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-26.08%24 310