PRESS RELEASE

Navya announces a capital reduction motivated by losses by reducing the nominal value of each share of the Company

Villeurbanne, France, December 21st, 2022 - 5h45 pm CET - NAVYA (FR0013018041 - Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems (the "Company" or "Navya") announces that its Board of Executives has decided, on December 19th, 2022, to make use of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of December 5th, 2022, in its first resolution, by proceeding to a capital reduction motivated by losses.

This operation, implemented by reducing the nominal value of each share of the Company from 0.1 euro to 0.001 euro, aims to enable Navya to comply with one of the conditions of the OCABSA (Convertible Bond with Warrant Attached) draw, relative to the Company's share price, which must not be less than 130% of the shares' nominal value for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days. This operation will come into effect on December 23rd, at the opening of the Paris Stock Exchange.

