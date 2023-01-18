Advanced search
Navya : announces its 2023 financial agenda

01/18/2023 | 12:00pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Navya announces its 2023 financial agenda

Villeurbanne, France, January 18th, 2023 - 05:45 pm CET - NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous mobility systems, announces its 2023 financial agenda

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

2022

Full-Year Sales

Friday, March, 31, 2023

2022

Full-Year Results

Thursday, June, 15, 2023

Annual General Meeting

Friday, September, 29, 2023

2023

First-Half Results

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French company that specializes in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and related services. It was founded in 2014 and has a total of 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore. NAVYA's aim is to become the benchmark provider of level 4 autonomous mobility systems for the transportation of people and goods. The company achieved a world first when it launched its Autonom® Shuttle for passengers in 2015. Since that year and up until 31 December 2021, more than 200 vehicles were sold in 25 countries. In 2021 Navya launched its industry equivalent, the Autonom® Tract, a tractor for the transportation of goods. The company is firmly and actively committed to CSR, and it was awarded the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups count among Navya's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For further information, visit our website: http://www.navya.tech

Contacts

Marketing & Communication

Finance

Investor & Media Relations

Department

Department

navya@escalconsulting.com

marketing@navya.tech

finance@navya.tech

Disclaimer

Navya SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 16:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
