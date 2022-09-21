Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NAVYA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVYA   FR0013018041

NAVYA

(NAVYA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
0.2320 EUR   -4.92%
01:10pNAVYA : takes action following the publication of a confidential document
PU
09/20Air New Zealand forecasts swing to first-half profit on strong travel demand
RE
09/20Air New Zealand expects to swing to profit in first half of FY23
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navya : takes action following the publication of a confidential document

09/21/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Navya takes action following the publication of a confidential document

Villeurbanne, France, September 21st, 2022 - 7:00 pm CEST - NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems, takes action following the publication of a confidential document.

Navya became aware that a strictly confidential document was posted on the social network Twitter.

This document, for internal use only, refers to the Company's financing options.

Navya informs its customers and its partners that an investigation is being launched today to investigate the breach of confidentiality and warns the market against the dissemination of potentially misleading information that could have an upward or downward impact on Navya's share price.

Navya does not endorse the information that has been shared on Twitter and will pursue appropriate legal action, including criminal prosecution, against those responsible for the dissemination of this information.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech

Contacts

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing &

Communication Manager

Nathalie Marcy

nathalie.marcy@navya.tech+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52

Chief Financial Officer

Pierre Guibert finance@navya.tech

NewCap

NewCap

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Merigeau

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Disclaimer

Navya SA published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 17:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAVYA
01:10pNAVYA : takes action following the publication of a confidential document
PU
09/20Air New Zealand forecasts swing to first-half profit on strong travel demand
RE
09/20Air New Zealand expects to swing to profit in first half of FY23
RE
09/15Australian shares fall on Fed rate hike jitters
RE
09/14Australian shares climb on energy boost, unemployment rate in focus
RE
09/13Australian shares fall most in three months as U.S. inflation data spurs selloff
RE
09/12Australian shares rise on energy boost; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
09/12Navya Jumps 12% on Order for Eight Autonomous Shuttles from Beep in US
MT
09/12Navya SA Sells 8 Self-Driving Shuttles in the US to Autonomous Mobility Provider Beep
CI
09/11Australian shares rise on resources boost; key economic data in focus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,0 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 23,3 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,37 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart NAVYA
Duration : Period :
NAVYA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAVYA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 €
Average target price 1,50 €
Spread / Average Target 515%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Desormière Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Guibert Chief Financial Officer
Charles Beigbeder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olivier Le Cornec Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Fiore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAVYA-88.16%9
TESLA, INC.-12.36%967 396
NIO INC.-35.57%33 727
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-65.52%32 754
LUCID GROUP, INC.-59.68%25 738
LI AUTO INC.-21.06%24 696