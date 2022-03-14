Log in
    NWR   TH0526A10Z08

NAWARAT PATANAKARN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NWR)
  Summary
Nawarat Patanakarn Public : Construction of MRT Purple Line Project, Tao Pun-Ratburana Section (Kanchanapisek Road) Contract 3 Contract Signing

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Date/Time
14 Mar 2022 17:02:37
Headline
Construction of MRT Purple Line Project, Tao Pun-Ratburana Section (Kanchanapisek Road) Contract 3 Contract Signing
Symbol
NWR
Source
NWR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Nawarat Patanakarn pcl published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 209 M 337 M 337 M
Net income 2021 -768 M -23,1 M -23,1 M
Net Debt 2021 5 129 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,63x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 224 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart NAWARAT PATANAKARN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nawarat Patanakarn Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Polpat Karnasuta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mongkol Peerasantikul President & Director
Pakatip Lopandhsri Secretary, Director, SVP-Finance & Administration
Prasertphand Pipatanakul Chairman
Somchai Woonpresert Senior Vice President-Operation Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAWARAT PATANAKARN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-20.37%67
VINCI-4.79%54 759
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.80%34 343
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.82%31 668
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.94%21 654
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.47%19 842