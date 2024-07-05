5 July 2024

Celero Capital has joined forces with four specialised companies to create Opima, a new entity dedicated to serving the Swedish manufacturing industry. From its inception, Opima will consist of NOA Mekaniska AB ("NOA"), Smålands Stålgjuteri i Eksjö AB ("SSG"), Härryda Mekaniska Verkstad AB ("Härryda"), and Gleco Group AB, offering a comprehensive range of workshop and automation services. With a combined turnover of approximately SEK 230 million and over 100 employees, Opima is well-positioned for significant growth going forward, both organically and through future acquisitions.

Manufacturing companies today increasingly seek local partners who can act as extension of their production processes, providing highly customised component manufacturing, maintenance and repair, production engineering, and automation services. Opima aims to fulfil this role by integrating the expertise and skills of entrepreneur-driven companies under one umbrella and is yet another example of a primary buy-and-build where Celero establishes the platform from scratch, via exclusive dialogues and partnerships with owners and management. All companies will retain their local management teams, employees, company names, and locations while becoming partners and co-owners of Opima.

Thomas Widstrand has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board at Opima. Widstrand successfully led the publicly listed company Troax for more than 16 years and is well-known to the Celero team from that time. His extensive experience and leadership in the industry will be invaluable as Opima moves forward.

Opima's creation marks Celero Capital's initial step in consolidating the workshop services, MRO and automation markets in the Nordics. These sectors are large and fragmented, benefiting from trends in outsourcing, nearshoring and reshoring as manufacturers strive to simplify their supply chains. Celero Capital is actively engaging with several other high-quality, customer-focused companies and looks forward to further expanding Opima in the near future.

Viktor Hansson, Partner at Celero Capital, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Opima in partnership with NOA, SSG, Härryda, and Gleco Group. The creation of Opima builds on Celero Capital's long track record of successful buy-and-build strategies, emphasising partnerships with entrepreneur-led companies in a decentralised operating model. We look forward to developing Opima by leveraging the offerings of these initial companies and acquiring complementary businesses."

The CEOs of the four initial companies - Leif Ytterell (SSG), Endrit Smajli (NOA), Patrick Nilsson (Härryda) and Johan Glebe (Gleco) - jointly stated: "We are excited to become part of Opima and look forward to growing the group together with Celero Capital. Through collaboration, we will be better positioned to offer broader and more flexible manufacturing and automation solutions to our customers."

Celero Capital received advisory support from Rene Partners, Baker McKenzie, Roland Berger, Deloitte, and Frank Partners.

For further information, please contact Viktor Hansson, Partner at Celero Capital, at vh@celerocapital.com or +46 70 645 54 47.