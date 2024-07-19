Half-year financial report

January - June 2024

NAXS AB (publ)

Half-year financial report January - June 2024

First half-year 2024

  • Net profit amounted to MSEK -30.9 (7.2).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.79 (0.65).
  • Net asset value amounted to MSEK 844 (SEK 76.20 per share) at June 30, 2024, compared to MSEK 922 (SEK 83.24 per share) at December 31, 2023.
  • Net cash amounted to MSEK 187 (SEK 16.88 per share) at June 30, 2024, compared to MSEK 209 (SEK 18.89 per share) at December 31, 2023.

844

MSEK

Net Asset Value

Second quarter 2024

  • Net profit amounted to MSEK -31.9 (3.3).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.88 (0.30).
  • The 2024 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 4.25 SEK per share for FY 2023 and voted for a continued share repurchase mandate.

76.20

SEK

NAV per share

-8.6%

Q2

Change in NAV

per share

Financial summary

2024

2023

30 Jun

31 Dec

Net asset value (NAV), KSEK

844 132

922 065

Private equity fund investments, KSEK

576 391

639 030

Private equity fund investments in % of equity

68

69

Remaining commitments, KSEK

104 924

96 622

Total exposure to Private equity fund investments, KSEK

681 315

735 652

Other Investments, KSEK

81 200

75 001

Net cash, KSEK

186 946

209 226

Private equity fund investments per share, SEK

52,03

57,69

Other Investments per share, SEK

7,33

6,77

Net cash per share, SEK

16,88

18,89

Net asset value per share, SEK

76,20

83,24

Share price, SEK

62,00

71,40

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Comments by the CEO

The NAV/share contracted by 8.6% during the second quarter. Including the FY 2023 dividend paid in April, the NAV/share decreased by 3.5% during the second quarter and by 3.6% over 12 months.

Private equity activity has remained at lower-than-average levels since the start of the year. Nevertheless, there have been some green shoots in the exit market, which was reflected in NAXS's portfolio with 2 divestments signed during the quarter.

Gösta Lundgren

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Operations

NAXS AB (publ) ("NAXS" or the "Company") is a

NAXS is the Group's parent company and is

company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing

headquartered in Stockholm. In addition to the

primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus.

parent company, the group consists of the

NAXS may also make direct investments or co-

subsidiaries NAXS A/S, registered in Copenhagen,

investments alongside private equity or other

NAXS Nordic Access Buyout AB, registered in

alternative as-sets funds and may invest up to forty

Stockholm, and NAXS Nordic Access Buyout AS,

percent of its net asset value in any securities or

registered in Oslo. The Danish and Swedish

assets in any jurisdiction.

subsidiaries operate as holding companies for the

Operations commenced on April 17, 2007, and the

Group's investments.

Company was listed on First North on May 14, 2007,

Naccess Partners AB has been contracted as the

where it traded until its change of listing to NASDAQ

investment advisor to the Danish subsidiary.

Stockholm on June 8, 2010.

Investments

Private equity fund investments

At June 30, 2024, NAXS had commitments to 12 active private equity funds (10 buyout funds and 2 special situations funds) which are listed below:

Apax Europe VII

Apax Europe VII is the seventh pan-European fund raised by Apax Partners, a global private equity firm headquartered in London and operating out of six offices on four continents. Apax Partners invests globally across four sectors: consumer, healthcare, services and tech & telecom.

Fund size: MEUR 11,000

Segment: large cap

Geographic focus: primarily Europe

Vintage: 2007

Website: www.apax.com

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 15

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 3/33

Celero Capital Fund (E) AB

Celero Capital Fund (E) AB is the first fund raised by Celero Capital, a Nordic lower mid- market private equity firm that is focused on the services, consumer goods and niche industrials sectors.

Fund size: n/a

Segment: lower mid cap

Geographic focus: Nordics

Vintage: 2023

Website:https://celerocapital.com/

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 1.5

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 2/0

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Equip Capital I

Equip Capital I is the first fund raised by Equip Capital, an Oslo-based private equity firm focusing on investments in small and mid-sized companies in the Nordic region. The Equip Capital team

has extensive investment experience across the consumer, industrials and business services sectors.

Fund size: MNOK 1,900

Segment: small/mid cap

Geographic focus: Norway and Nordics

Vintage: 2020

Website: www.equip.no

NAXS initial commitment: MNOK 20

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 12/0

JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands II

JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands II is

  • private equity fund co-investing along JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods and retail companies with premium brands, as well as pet care and services. The fund focuses on the fast casual dining sector, as well as pet care.

Fund size: MUSD 5,000

Segment: large cap

Geographic focus: global

Vintage: 2018

Website:https://www.jabholco.com

NAXS initial commitment: MUSD 5

No. of platform investments/exits: 3/1

JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands III

JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands III is a private equity fund co-investing along JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods and retail companies with premium brands, as well as pet care and services. The fund focuses on pet care.

Fund size: MUSD 3,800

Segment: large cap

Geographic focus: global

Vintage: 2020

Website:https://www.jabholco.com

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 5

No. of platform investments/exits: 2/0

JAB Consumer Partners - JCP V

JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands III is a private equity fund co-investing along JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods and retail companies with premium brands, as well as pet care and services. The fund focuses on pet care and pet services.

Fund size: MUSD 5,000

Segment: large cap

Geographic focus: global

Vintage: 2022

Website:https://www.jabholco.com

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 5

No. of platform investments/exits: 1/0

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Mimir Industries AB

Mimir Industries AB is the second investment vehicle raised by Mimir, private equity special situations manager focusing on mid-sized companies in all sectors, except real estate.

Fund size: >MSEK 500

Segment: mid cap

Geographic focus: global, with a focus on the Nordics

Vintage: 2022

Website: www.mimirinvest.com

NAXS initial commitment: MSEK 75

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 6/0

Mimir Invest AB

Mimir Invest AB is the first investment vehicle raised by Mimir, private equity special situations manager focusing on mid-sized companies in all sectors, except real estate.

Fund size: >MSEK 500

Segment: small cap

Geographic focus: global, with a focus on the Nordics

Vintage: 2017

Website: www.mimirinvest.com

NAXS initial commitment: MSEK 50

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 6/3

Nordic Capital CV1 LP

Nordic Capital Fund CV1 is a continuation vehicle holding certain assets from Nordic Capital Fund VII. Established in 1989, Nordic Capital is one of the largest buyout managers in Northern Europe. The firm focuses on selected sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Industrial Goods & Services.

Fund size: MEUR 2,500

Segment: large cap

Geographic focus: primarily the Nordics

Vintage: 2018

Webbplats:https://www.nordiccapital.com/

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 14.65

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 1/9

Nordic Capital Evolution

Nordic Capital Evolution has been raised by Nordic Capital to replicate in the mid-market the firm's established investment strategy. Established in 1989, Nordic Capital is one of the largest buyout managers in Northern Europe. The firm focuses on selected sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Industrial Goods & Services.

Fund size: MEUR 1,200

Segment: mid cap

Geographic focus: Northern Europe

Vintage: 2021

Webbplats:https://www.nordiccapital.com/

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 1

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 9/0

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Nordic Capital Fund X LP

Nordic Capital Fund X is the tenth fund raised by Nordic Capital. Established in 1989, Nordic Capital is one of the largest buyout managers in Northern Europe. The firm focuses on selected sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Industrial Goods & Services.

Fund size: MEUR 6,100

Segment: large cap

Geographic focus: Europe and selected global healthcare and technology & payments investments Vintage 2020

Website:https://www.nordiccapital.com/

NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 2

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 15/1

Valedo Partners Fund II

Valedo Fund II is the second fund of Valedo, a growth oriented Swedish small cap manager established in 2006 by a spin-off team from EQT. The fund focuses on the Swedish small cap segment.

Fund size: MSEK 2,000

Segment: small cap

Geographic focus: Sweden and the Nordics

Vintage: 2011

Website:https://www.valedopartners.com/

NAXS initial commitment: MSEK 65

No. of portfolio companies/exits: 5/7

In addition, NAXS has commitments to 3 private equity funds that are either in dissolution process or have exited all their portfolio companies (FSN Capital III, Herkules Private Equity III and Nordic Capital VII).

Other Investments

As of June 30, 2024, there were 9 holdings in Other Investments.

Company

Sector

Type of instrument

Date of

Reported value,

Reported value,

initial

2024.06.30

2023.12.31

investment

MSEK

MSEK

Scout Gaming

iGaming

listed share (Nasdaq First

Q4 2017

0.0

0.1

Group

North)

Awilco Drilling

Energy

listed share (Euronext

Q1 2018

16.2

13.4

Growth Oslo)

Keurig Dr

Consumer goods

listed share Nasdaq (NY)

Q3 2020

28.2

21.9

Pepper

& services

Pret Panera

Food & beverage

unlisted share

Q4 2020

2.9

2.6

Krispy Kreme

Food & beverage

listed share (Nasdaq NY)

Q1 2021

4.9

6.5

Doughnuts

Jacktel

Energy

unlisted share (registered

Q1 2022

10.6

11.9

on Euronext NOTC)

Novonesis A/S

Biotechnology

listed share (Nasdaq

Q4 2022

3.3

2.8

Copenhagen)

Panera Brands

Food & beverage

unlisted share

Q2 2023

11.5

10.2

Total

81.2

75.0

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Exposure to Private equity fund investments and Other Investments

At June 30, 2024, the total exposure to Private equity fund investments and Other Investments amounted to MSEK 763, which corresponds to 90% of the Company's equity. In the table below, the total exposure is compared to the net cash plus Private equity fund investments and Other Investments.

120%

100%

Remaining commitments

187 MSEK 22%

105 MSEK 12%

80%

Net cash

60%

40%

658 MSEK 78%

658 MSEK 78%

Private equity fund

investments and Other

20%

Investments

0%

NAV per share in SEK

The NAV/share contracted by 8.6% during the second quarter. Including the FY 2023 dividend paid in April, the NAV/share decreased by 3.5% during the second quarter and by 3.6% over 12 months.

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

Dividend paid 2024

Dividend paid 2023

Dividend paid 2022

Dividend paid 2021

Dividend paid 2020

Dividend paid 2012 - 2019

NAV

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

New investments, acquisitions and liquidity events during the second quarter

Commitments to Private equity funds

NAXS did not make any new Commitment during the Second quarter.

Other Investments

NAXS did not make any new Other Investment during the Second quarter.

Acquisitions by underlying funds

2 new portfolio companies were acquired by underlying funds during the second quarter.

Portfolio

Sector

Geography

Fund

Company

BRP

Business

Sweden

Nordic

Systems

services

Capital

Evo I

Sport Pet

Pet care &

United

JAB JCP

Insurances

services

States

V

Liquidity events in underlying funds

2 exits were signed by underlying funds during the second quarter.

Portfolio

Sector

Year of

Fund

Company

acquisition

Sunrise

Healthcare

2018

Nordic

Medical

Capital

CV1

Unisport

Consumer

2018

Nordic

Capital

CV1

At June 30, 2024, NAXS's underlying funds had acquired a total of 187 companies, 121 of which had been fully divested. These 121 exits have generated an average IRR of 17.9%.

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

Portfolio composition/diversification

At June 30, 2024, NAXS provided the following exposure:

Asset allocation (% of equity)

Private equity fund investments 68,3%

Other Investments 9,6%

Net cash 22,1%

Fund segment allocation (% of Private equity fund investments)

Nordic small cap 57,6%

Nordic mid cap 2,7%

Nordic large cap 12,4%

European mid cap 0,0%

European large cap 0,6%

Global large cap 26,7%

Sector allocation (% of investments in Private equity funds and Other Investments)

Building & construction 8,4%

Business services 20,9%

Consumer goods & services 6,6%

Food & beverage 7,7%

Healthcare 9,5%

Industry 32,2%

Pet care & services 12,2%

Tech & software 2,4%

The 10 largest underlying portfolio companies represent approximately 55% of the total equity, with the largest underlying portfolio company accounting for approximately 17% of equity.

NAXS AB | Half-year financial report January - June 2024

