The 2024 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 4.25 SEK per share for FY 2023 and voted for a continued share repurchase mandate.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 187 (SEK 16.88 per share) at June 30, 2024, compared to MSEK 209 (SEK 18.89 per share) at December 31, 2023.

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 844 (SEK 76.20 per share) at June 30, 2024, compared to MSEK 922 (SEK 83.24 per share) at December 31, 2023.

Comments by the CEO

The NAV/share contracted by 8.6% during the second quarter. Including the FY 2023 dividend paid in April, the NAV/share decreased by 3.5% during the second quarter and by 3.6% over 12 months.

Private equity activity has remained at lower-than-average levels since the start of the year. Nevertheless, there have been some green shoots in the exit market, which was reflected in NAXS's portfolio with 2 divestments signed during the quarter.

Gösta Lundgren