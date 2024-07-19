Half-year financial report
January - June 2024
NAXS AB (publ)
Half-year financial report January - June 2024
First half-year 2024
- Net profit amounted to MSEK -30.9 (7.2).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.79 (0.65).
- Net asset value amounted to MSEK 844 (SEK 76.20 per share) at June 30, 2024, compared to MSEK 922 (SEK 83.24 per share) at December 31, 2023.
- Net cash amounted to MSEK 187 (SEK 16.88 per share) at June 30, 2024, compared to MSEK 209 (SEK 18.89 per share) at December 31, 2023.
844
MSEK
Net Asset Value
Second quarter 2024
- Net profit amounted to MSEK -31.9 (3.3).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.88 (0.30).
- The 2024 Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a dividend of 4.25 SEK per share for FY 2023 and voted for a continued share repurchase mandate.
76.20
SEK
NAV per share
-8.6%
Q2
Change in NAV
per share
Financial summary
2024
2023
30 Jun
31 Dec
Net asset value (NAV), KSEK
844 132
922 065
Private equity fund investments, KSEK
576 391
639 030
Private equity fund investments in % of equity
68
69
Remaining commitments, KSEK
104 924
96 622
Total exposure to Private equity fund investments, KSEK
681 315
735 652
Other Investments, KSEK
81 200
75 001
Net cash, KSEK
186 946
209 226
Private equity fund investments per share, SEK
52,03
57,69
Other Investments per share, SEK
7,33
6,77
Net cash per share, SEK
16,88
18,89
Net asset value per share, SEK
76,20
83,24
Share price, SEK
62,00
71,40
Comments by the CEO
The NAV/share contracted by 8.6% during the second quarter. Including the FY 2023 dividend paid in April, the NAV/share decreased by 3.5% during the second quarter and by 3.6% over 12 months.
Private equity activity has remained at lower-than-average levels since the start of the year. Nevertheless, there have been some green shoots in the exit market, which was reflected in NAXS's portfolio with 2 divestments signed during the quarter.
Gösta Lundgren
Operations
NAXS AB (publ) ("NAXS" or the "Company") is a
NAXS is the Group's parent company and is
company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing
headquartered in Stockholm. In addition to the
primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus.
parent company, the group consists of the
NAXS may also make direct investments or co-
subsidiaries NAXS A/S, registered in Copenhagen,
investments alongside private equity or other
NAXS Nordic Access Buyout AB, registered in
alternative as-sets funds and may invest up to forty
Stockholm, and NAXS Nordic Access Buyout AS,
percent of its net asset value in any securities or
registered in Oslo. The Danish and Swedish
assets in any jurisdiction.
subsidiaries operate as holding companies for the
Operations commenced on April 17, 2007, and the
Group's investments.
Company was listed on First North on May 14, 2007,
Naccess Partners AB has been contracted as the
where it traded until its change of listing to NASDAQ
investment advisor to the Danish subsidiary.
Stockholm on June 8, 2010.
Investments
Private equity fund investments
At June 30, 2024, NAXS had commitments to 12 active private equity funds (10 buyout funds and 2 special situations funds) which are listed below:
Apax Europe VII
Apax Europe VII is the seventh pan-European fund raised by Apax Partners, a global private equity firm headquartered in London and operating out of six offices on four continents. Apax Partners invests globally across four sectors: consumer, healthcare, services and tech & telecom.
Fund size: MEUR 11,000
Segment: large cap
Geographic focus: primarily Europe
Vintage: 2007
Website: www.apax.com
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 15
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 3/33
Celero Capital Fund (E) AB
Celero Capital Fund (E) AB is the first fund raised by Celero Capital, a Nordic lower mid- market private equity firm that is focused on the services, consumer goods and niche industrials sectors.
Fund size: n/a
Segment: lower mid cap
Geographic focus: Nordics
Vintage: 2023
Website:https://celerocapital.com/
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 1.5
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 2/0
Equip Capital I
Equip Capital I is the first fund raised by Equip Capital, an Oslo-based private equity firm focusing on investments in small and mid-sized companies in the Nordic region. The Equip Capital team
has extensive investment experience across the consumer, industrials and business services sectors.
Fund size: MNOK 1,900
Segment: small/mid cap
Geographic focus: Norway and Nordics
Vintage: 2020
Website: www.equip.no
NAXS initial commitment: MNOK 20
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 12/0
JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands II
JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands II is
- private equity fund co-investing along JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods and retail companies with premium brands, as well as pet care and services. The fund focuses on the fast casual dining sector, as well as pet care.
Fund size: MUSD 5,000
Segment: large cap
Geographic focus: global
Vintage: 2018
Website:https://www.jabholco.com
NAXS initial commitment: MUSD 5
No. of platform investments/exits: 3/1
JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands III
JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands III is a private equity fund co-investing along JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods and retail companies with premium brands, as well as pet care and services. The fund focuses on pet care.
Fund size: MUSD 3,800
Segment: large cap
Geographic focus: global
Vintage: 2020
Website:https://www.jabholco.com
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 5
No. of platform investments/exits: 2/0
JAB Consumer Partners - JCP V
JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands III is a private equity fund co-investing along JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods and retail companies with premium brands, as well as pet care and services. The fund focuses on pet care and pet services.
Fund size: MUSD 5,000
Segment: large cap
Geographic focus: global
Vintage: 2022
Website:https://www.jabholco.com
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 5
No. of platform investments/exits: 1/0
Mimir Industries AB
Mimir Industries AB is the second investment vehicle raised by Mimir, private equity special situations manager focusing on mid-sized companies in all sectors, except real estate.
Fund size: >MSEK 500
Segment: mid cap
Geographic focus: global, with a focus on the Nordics
Vintage: 2022
Website: www.mimirinvest.com
NAXS initial commitment: MSEK 75
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 6/0
Mimir Invest AB
Mimir Invest AB is the first investment vehicle raised by Mimir, private equity special situations manager focusing on mid-sized companies in all sectors, except real estate.
Fund size: >MSEK 500
Segment: small cap
Geographic focus: global, with a focus on the Nordics
Vintage: 2017
Website: www.mimirinvest.com
NAXS initial commitment: MSEK 50
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 6/3
Nordic Capital CV1 LP
Nordic Capital Fund CV1 is a continuation vehicle holding certain assets from Nordic Capital Fund VII. Established in 1989, Nordic Capital is one of the largest buyout managers in Northern Europe. The firm focuses on selected sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Industrial Goods & Services.
Fund size: MEUR 2,500
Segment: large cap
Geographic focus: primarily the Nordics
Vintage: 2018
Webbplats:https://www.nordiccapital.com/
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 14.65
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 1/9
Nordic Capital Evolution
Nordic Capital Evolution has been raised by Nordic Capital to replicate in the mid-market the firm's established investment strategy. Established in 1989, Nordic Capital is one of the largest buyout managers in Northern Europe. The firm focuses on selected sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Industrial Goods & Services.
Fund size: MEUR 1,200
Segment: mid cap
Geographic focus: Northern Europe
Vintage: 2021
Webbplats:https://www.nordiccapital.com/
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 1
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 9/0
Nordic Capital Fund X LP
Nordic Capital Fund X is the tenth fund raised by Nordic Capital. Established in 1989, Nordic Capital is one of the largest buyout managers in Northern Europe. The firm focuses on selected sectors where it has deep experience and a proven track record. Core sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and selectively, Industrial Goods & Services.
Fund size: MEUR 6,100
Segment: large cap
Geographic focus: Europe and selected global healthcare and technology & payments investments Vintage 2020
Website:https://www.nordiccapital.com/
NAXS initial commitment: MEUR 2
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 15/1
Valedo Partners Fund II
Valedo Fund II is the second fund of Valedo, a growth oriented Swedish small cap manager established in 2006 by a spin-off team from EQT. The fund focuses on the Swedish small cap segment.
Fund size: MSEK 2,000
Segment: small cap
Geographic focus: Sweden and the Nordics
Vintage: 2011
Website:https://www.valedopartners.com/
NAXS initial commitment: MSEK 65
No. of portfolio companies/exits: 5/7
In addition, NAXS has commitments to 3 private equity funds that are either in dissolution process or have exited all their portfolio companies (FSN Capital III, Herkules Private Equity III and Nordic Capital VII).
Other Investments
As of June 30, 2024, there were 9 holdings in Other Investments.
Company
Sector
Type of instrument
Date of
Reported value,
Reported value,
initial
2024.06.30
2023.12.31
investment
MSEK
MSEK
Scout Gaming
iGaming
listed share (Nasdaq First
Q4 2017
0.0
0.1
Group
North)
Awilco Drilling
Energy
listed share (Euronext
Q1 2018
16.2
13.4
Growth Oslo)
Keurig Dr
Consumer goods
listed share Nasdaq (NY)
Q3 2020
28.2
21.9
Pepper
& services
Pret Panera
Food & beverage
unlisted share
Q4 2020
2.9
2.6
Krispy Kreme
Food & beverage
listed share (Nasdaq NY)
Q1 2021
4.9
6.5
Doughnuts
Jacktel
Energy
unlisted share (registered
Q1 2022
10.6
11.9
on Euronext NOTC)
Novonesis A/S
Biotechnology
listed share (Nasdaq
Q4 2022
3.3
2.8
Copenhagen)
Panera Brands
Food & beverage
unlisted share
Q2 2023
11.5
10.2
Total
81.2
75.0
Exposure to Private equity fund investments and Other Investments
At June 30, 2024, the total exposure to Private equity fund investments and Other Investments amounted to MSEK 763, which corresponds to 90% of the Company's equity. In the table below, the total exposure is compared to the net cash plus Private equity fund investments and Other Investments.
120%
100%
Remaining commitments
187 MSEK 22%
105 MSEK 12%
80%
Net cash
60%
40%
658 MSEK 78%
658 MSEK 78%
Private equity fund
investments and Other
20%
Investments
0%
NAV per share in SEK
The NAV/share contracted by 8.6% during the second quarter. Including the FY 2023 dividend paid in April, the NAV/share decreased by 3.5% during the second quarter and by 3.6% over 12 months.
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
Dividend paid 2024
Dividend paid 2023
Dividend paid 2022
Dividend paid 2021
Dividend paid 2020
Dividend paid 2012 - 2019
NAV
New investments, acquisitions and liquidity events during the second quarter
Commitments to Private equity funds
NAXS did not make any new Commitment during the Second quarter.
Other Investments
NAXS did not make any new Other Investment during the Second quarter.
Acquisitions by underlying funds
2 new portfolio companies were acquired by underlying funds during the second quarter.
Portfolio
Sector
Geography
Fund
Company
BRP
Business
Sweden
Nordic
Systems
services
Capital
Evo I
Sport Pet
Pet care &
United
JAB JCP
Insurances
services
States
V
Liquidity events in underlying funds
2 exits were signed by underlying funds during the second quarter.
Portfolio
Sector
Year of
Fund
Company
acquisition
Sunrise
Healthcare
2018
Nordic
Medical
Capital
CV1
Unisport
Consumer
2018
Nordic
Capital
CV1
At June 30, 2024, NAXS's underlying funds had acquired a total of 187 companies, 121 of which had been fully divested. These 121 exits have generated an average IRR of 17.9%.
Portfolio composition/diversification
At June 30, 2024, NAXS provided the following exposure:
Asset allocation (% of equity)
Private equity fund investments 68,3%
Other Investments 9,6%
Net cash 22,1%
Fund segment allocation (% of Private equity fund investments)
Nordic small cap 57,6%
Nordic mid cap 2,7%
Nordic large cap 12,4%
European mid cap 0,0%
European large cap 0,6%
Global large cap 26,7%
Sector allocation (% of investments in Private equity funds and Other Investments)
Building & construction 8,4%
Business services 20,9%
Consumer goods & services 6,6%
Food & beverage 7,7%
Healthcare 9,5%
Industry 32,2%
Pet care & services 12,2%
Tech & software 2,4%
The 10 largest underlying portfolio companies represent approximately 55% of the total equity, with the largest underlying portfolio company accounting for approximately 17% of equity.
