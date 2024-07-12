12 July 2024
Nordic Capital has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority share in Sensio to further accelerate the company's growth, international expansion and to continue enhancing its technology platform and products. Sensio is a leading provider of technology for social care and the investment is made in close partnership with the Company's management. The previous majority owner since 2018, Longship, will invest alongside Nordic Capital as a significant minority owner.
