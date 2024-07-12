NAXS AB (publ) is a Sweden-based investment company. It primarily invests in a private equity funds in Northern Europe, as well as directly invests or makes co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. The Company has focus on such sectors as healthcare, consumer goods and services, industry, information technology and telecommunication, building and construction, media, financial and business services. Its portfolio consists of nine funds, namely Apax Europe VII, FSN Capital III, Herkules Private Equity Fund III, Intera Fund I, Intera Fund II, Mimir Invest AB, Nordic Capital Fund VII, Valedo Partners Fund I, Valedo Partners Fund II. The Company is majority-owned by Tompkins Square Park S.a.r.l.