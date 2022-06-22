Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  NAXS AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    NAXS   SE0001965369

NAXS AB (PUBL)

(NAXS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:37 2022-06-22 am EDT
56.50 SEK   -1.05%
05:35aNAXS : JAB JCP V to Acquire Global Pet Insurance Operations of Fairfax Financial
PU
05:35aNAXS : JAB JCP V förvärvar Fairfax Financials globala verksamhet inom djurförsäkringar
PU
06/01NAXS : Intera II has divested Merivaara to Lojer Oy
PU
NAXS : JAB JCP V förvärvar Fairfax Financials globala verksamhet inom djurförsäkringar

06/22/2022 | 05:35am EDT
WASHINGTON and TORONTO - June 20, 2022 -- JAB Holding Company ("JAB") and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced a transformational strategic partnership, in which JAB's pet insurance business has agreed to acquire all of Fairfax's interests in the Crum & Forster Pet Insurance GroupTM ("C&F Pet") and Pethealth Inc., including all of their worldwide operations. As part of the transaction, Fairfax will also make a $200 million1 investment in JCP V, JAB's latest consumer fund.

As a result of the transaction, in which Fairfax will receive $1.4 billion in the form of $1.15 billion cash and $250 million in seller notes, JAB's combined global pet insurance and ecosystem platform will be estimated to have gross written premiums and pet health services revenues of well over $1.2 billion by 2023, insuring more than 2.1 million pets. The pet insurance industry, which has been expanding at a rate of approximately 20% per year on a global basis, is expected to continue to see many years of steady, strong growth, driven by attractive long-term trends in petcare and significant opportunities to expand penetration, especially in the US and Canadian markets which have less than 3% penetration. C&F Pet today insures over 500,000 pets and markets or serves as underwriter for numerous brands, including ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance, 24Petprotect, Hartville Pet Insurance, Spot Insurance Services, Pumpkin Insurance Services and PetCoach, LLC (provider of Petco pet insurance plans) in the United States and Pets Plus Us in Canada. Pethealth provides wellbeing and safety solutions to shelters and pet parents under the 24Pet brand, which includes the 24Petwatch Registry with over 20 million registered pets.

Disclaimer

NAXS AB published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,13%
Capitalization 637 M 63,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart NAXS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
NAXS AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAXS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 57,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gösta Lundgren Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Daniel Allen Gold Chairman
Meg Eisner Director
Nikolai Cornelius Jebsen Director
Børge Faanes Johansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAXS AB (PUBL)-11.88%63
BLACKSTONE INC.-30.25%63 927
KKR & CO. INC.-37.76%27 479
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.61%17 842
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-27.80%12 088
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-41.06%11 744