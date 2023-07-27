25 July 2023

Jacktel AS announced the successful re-financing of its Senior Secured Bonds maturing in December 2023. The Company has entered into a new USD 80 million senior secured loan with a subsidiary of Maritime Asset Partners Ltd. The net proceeds from the financing will be used to fully re-finance the existing Senior Secured Bonds. NAXS had been a holder of the Senior Secured Bonds since their issuance in 2018.

For more information: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/595746