10 July 2023

Nordic Capital has reached an agreement to sell Bladt Industries, a leading supplier to the growing offshore wind industry. The acquirer, CS WIND, is the global number one in wind turbine tower manufacturing and the new ownership will further support the company's journey to become a specialised enabler of the global green transition.

During the Nordic Capital ownership, Bladt Industries has completed a companywide strategic pivot to focus solely on the growing offshore wind industry, thereby becoming a pureplay renewable energy supplier, well placed to accelerate a greener future.

Michael Glavind, Interim CEO of Bladt Industries, welcomes the new owners:"Our company has undertaken an impressive transformation in recent years, to better align our offering with the global need for an expansion of offshore wind farm capacity and become a leading supplier. With CS WIND as our new owners, Bladt will have a strengthened offset to further progress this journey. Having an owner who already knows and understands the offshore wind market and the complexities of steel construction will benefit us - and therefore also our customers - tremendously."

"Nordic Capital is pleased to welcome CS WIND as the new long-term owners of Bladt Industries. As a leading turbine tower manufacturer with a long industry track record, a truly global reach, strategy, and a strong platform, CS WIND will be a strategic fit for Bladt Industries. They will support the company´s commitment to innovate and accelerate a greener future, replacing fossil fuels with cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions." comments Olof Faxander, Senior Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors and Board member of Bladt Industries.

The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

For more information: https://www.nordiccapital.com/news-views/press-releases/bladt-industries-to-be-acquired-by-cs-wind-a-global-renowned-leader-in-wind-turbine-tower-manufacturing/