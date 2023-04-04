Advanced search
    NAXS   SE0001965369

NAXS AB (PUBL)

(NAXS)
  Report
2023-04-04
67.40 SEK   -3.44%
Naxs : Pinnacle Pet Group, part of the JAB Pet Care & Services platform, is entering the French market through the acquisition of HD Assurances and expanding in the UK through the acquisition of Animal Friends
PU
NAXS AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 30 March 2023
AQ
NAXS : Pinnacle Pet Group, part of the JAB Pet Care & Services platform, is entering the French market through the acquisition of HD Assurances and expanding in the UK through the acquisition of Animal Friends

04/04/2023 | 11:08am EDT
4 April 2023

For more information:

https://www.jabholco.com/documents/6/RELEASE-PinnaclePetGrouptoEnterFrenchMarketThroughAcquisitionofHDAssurances.pdf

https://www.jabholco.com/documents/6/PressRelease-PinnaclePetGroupAcquiresAnimalFriends.pdf

About Pinnacle Pet Group

Pinnacle Pet Group ("the Group") is a leading pan-European pet insurance provider controlled by JAB Holding Company. The Group offers a complete range of pet insurance products and services, catering to animal owners, distribuZon partners, breeders, shelters, and veterinarians. The Group was established in 2021 through a joint venture with BNP Paribas Cardif.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NAXS AB published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 15:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Gösta Lundgren Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Daniel Allen Gold Chairman
Meg Eisner Director
Nikolai Cornelius Jebsen Director
Børge Faanes Johansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAXS AB (PUBL)16.72%74
BLACKSTONE INC.14.52%60 013
KKR & CO. INC.11.87%44 717
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.61%17 426
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION20.21%14 768
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.08%13 475
