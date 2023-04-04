NAXS : Pinnacle Pet Group, part of the JAB Pet Care & Services platform, is entering the French market through the acquisition of HD Assurances and expanding in the UK through the acquisition of Animal Friends
Pinnacle Pet Group ("the Group") is a leading pan-European pet insurance provider controlled by JAB Holding Company. The Group offers a complete range of pet insurance products and services, catering to animal owners, distribuZon partners, breeders, shelters, and veterinarians. The Group was established in 2021 through a joint venture with BNP Paribas Cardif.