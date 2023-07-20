Q2 2023
An investment company focusing on the Nordic private equity market
NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, focusing primarily on private equity funds with a Nordic focus.
NAXS can also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity funds.
NAXS offers a diversified exposure to the private equity market through a listed share
NAXS also provides an exposure to selected direct investments:
- 12 active private equity funds from 7 managers
- 8 vintage years
- exposure to large, mid and small cap segments
- 64 portfolio companies at Q2 2023
- since inception, underlying funds have acquired 179 portfolio companies, 115 of which have been fully exited, generating an average IRR of 18%
Attractive distribution policy:
For FY 2022, NAXS has paid a dividend of SEK 3.75/share representing 4.3% of NAV
and a dividend yield of 6.3%
- 5 listed equity investments (Nasdaq, Nasdaq First North, Nasdaq Copenhagen, Euronext Growth Oslo)
- 3 unlisted equity investments
- 1 high-yield bond
Fund portfolio (Q2 2023)*
Apax Europe VII LP
Fund size: MEUR 11.000
Segment: large cap
Vintage: 2007
Geographic focus: Europe/Global
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 15 www.apax.com
Valedo Partners Fund II AB
Mimir Invest AB
Fund size: MEUR 2.000
Fund size:
Segment: small cap
Segment: small cap
Vintage: 2011
Vintage: 2017
Geographic focus: Sweden
Geographic focus: Primarily Nordic
NAXS original commitment: MSEK 65
NAXS original commitment: MSEK 50
www.valedopartners.com
www.mimirinvest.com
JAB Consumer Fund GCB II
Fund size: MUSD 5.000
Segment: large cap
Vintage: 2018
Geographic focus: Global
NAXS original commitment: MUSD 5 www.jabholdco.com
Nordic Capital CV1 LP
Fund size: MEUR 2.500
Segment: large cap
Vintage: 2018
Geographic focus: Primarily Nordic
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 15.4 www.nordiccapital.com
Equip Capital Fund I LP
Fund size: MNOK 1.900
Segment: small cap
Vintage: 2020
Geographic focus: Norway/Nordic
NAXS original commitment: MNOK 20 www.equip.no
JAB Consumer Fund GCB III
Nordic Capital Fund X LP
Nordic Capital Evo I LP
Fund size: MUSD 3.800
Fund size: MEUR 6.100
Fund size: MEUR 1.200
Segment: large cap
Segment: large cap
Segment: mid cap
Vintage: 2020
Vintage: 2020
Vintage: 2021
Geographic focus: Global
Geographic focus: Northern Europe/US
Geographic focus: Northern Europe
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 5
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 2
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 1
www.jabholdco.com
www.nordiccapital.com
www.nordiccapital.com
Mimir Industries AB
JAB Consumer Fund JCP V
Celero Capital Fund E AB
Fund size:
Fund size: MEUR 4,000
Fund size: n/a
Segment: small cap
Segment: large cap
Segment: small cap
Vintage: 2022
Vintage: 2022
Vintage: 2023
Geographic focus: Nordics
Geographic focus: Global
Geographic focus: Nordic
NAXS original commitment: MSEK 75
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 5
NAXS original commitment: MEUR 1.5
www.mimirinvest.com
www.jabholdco.com
www.celerocapital.com
- In addition, NAXS' portfolio comprises 4 funds that are either in dissolution process or have divested all their portfolio companies (FSN Capital III, Herkules Private Equity III, Intera II and Nordic Capital Fund VII)
Direct investment portfolio (Q2 2023)
Scout Gaming Group AB
Sector: iGaming
Type of instrument: listed share (Nasdaq First North)
Year of initial investment: 2017
Reported value: MSEK 0.1 www.scoutgaminggroup.com
Awilco Drilling PLC
Sector: Oil & Gas
Type of instrument: listed share (Euronext Growth Oslo)
Year of initial investment: 2018
Reported value: MSEK 7.4 www.awilcodrilling.com
Jacktel AS
Keurig Dr Pepper
Pret Panera Company
Sector: Oil & Gas
Sector: beverage/non-alcoholic
Sector: Fast casual dining
Type of instrument: high-yield bond +
Type of instrument: 2020
Type of instrument: unlisted shares (co-
unlisted shares (registered on Euronext
Year of initial investment: 2020
investment with JAB Holding)
NOTC)
Reported value: MSEK 22.2
Year of initial investment: 2020
Year of initial investment: 2018
www.keurigdrpepper.com
Reported value: MSEK 2.7
Reported value: MSEK 12.9 (bond) + MSEK
www.panerabread.com
10.5 (shares)
www.pret.com
www.macro-offshore.com
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Sector: Fast food casual
Type of instrument: listed shares (Nasdaq, co-investment with JAB
Holding)
Year of initial investment: 2021
Reported value: MSEK 6.8 www.krispykreme.com
Chr. Hansen Holding
Sector: bioscience
Type of instrument: listed share (Nasdaq Copenhagen)
Year of initial investment: 2022
Reported value: MSEK 2.5 www.chr-hansen.com.
Reledo
Sector: facility management
Type of instrument: unlisted shares (co- investment with Celero Capital Fund
(E) AB
Year of initial investment: 2023
Reported value: MSEK 5.7 www.reledo.se
Panera Brands
Sector: Fast casual dining
Type of instrument: unlisted shares (co- investment with JAB Holding)
Year of initial investment: 2023
Reported value: MSEK 10.9 www.panerabread.com
