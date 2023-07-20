Q2 2023

Please refer to www.naxs.se and the company's financial reports for exhaustive information

Q2 2023

An investment company focusing on the Nordic private equity market

NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, focusing primarily on private equity funds with a Nordic focus.

NAXS can also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity funds.

2

Q2 2023

NAXS offers a diversified exposure to the private equity market through a listed share

NAXS also provides an exposure to selected direct investments:

  • 12 active private equity funds from 7 managers
  • 8 vintage years
  • exposure to large, mid and small cap segments
  • 64 portfolio companies at Q2 2023
  • since inception, underlying funds have acquired 179 portfolio companies, 115 of which have been fully exited, generating an average IRR of 18%

Attractive distribution policy:

For FY 2022, NAXS has paid a dividend of SEK 3.75/share representing 4.3% of NAV

and a dividend yield of 6.3%

  • 5 listed equity investments (Nasdaq, Nasdaq First North, Nasdaq Copenhagen, Euronext Growth Oslo)
  • 3 unlisted equity investments
  • 1 high-yield bond

3

Q2 2023

Fund portfolio (Q2 2023)*

Apax Europe VII LP

Fund size: MEUR 11.000

Segment: large cap

Vintage: 2007

Geographic focus: Europe/Global

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 15 www.apax.com

Valedo Partners Fund II AB

Mimir Invest AB

Fund size: MEUR 2.000

Fund size:

Segment: small cap

Segment: small cap

Vintage: 2011

Vintage: 2017

Geographic focus: Sweden

Geographic focus: Primarily Nordic

NAXS original commitment: MSEK 65

NAXS original commitment: MSEK 50

www.valedopartners.com

www.mimirinvest.com

JAB Consumer Fund GCB II

Fund size: MUSD 5.000

Segment: large cap

Vintage: 2018

Geographic focus: Global

NAXS original commitment: MUSD 5 www.jabholdco.com

Nordic Capital CV1 LP

Fund size: MEUR 2.500

Segment: large cap

Vintage: 2018

Geographic focus: Primarily Nordic

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 15.4 www.nordiccapital.com

Equip Capital Fund I LP

Fund size: MNOK 1.900

Segment: small cap

Vintage: 2020

Geographic focus: Norway/Nordic

NAXS original commitment: MNOK 20 www.equip.no

JAB Consumer Fund GCB III

Nordic Capital Fund X LP

Nordic Capital Evo I LP

Fund size: MUSD 3.800

Fund size: MEUR 6.100

Fund size: MEUR 1.200

Segment: large cap

Segment: large cap

Segment: mid cap

Vintage: 2020

Vintage: 2020

Vintage: 2021

Geographic focus: Global

Geographic focus: Northern Europe/US

Geographic focus: Northern Europe

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 5

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 2

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 1

www.jabholdco.com

www.nordiccapital.com

www.nordiccapital.com

Mimir Industries AB

JAB Consumer Fund JCP V

Celero Capital Fund E AB

Fund size:

Fund size: MEUR 4,000

Fund size: n/a

Segment: small cap

Segment: large cap

Segment: small cap

Vintage: 2022

Vintage: 2022

Vintage: 2023

Geographic focus: Nordics

Geographic focus: Global

Geographic focus: Nordic

NAXS original commitment: MSEK 75

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 5

NAXS original commitment: MEUR 1.5

www.mimirinvest.com

www.jabholdco.com

www.celerocapital.com

  • In addition, NAXS' portfolio comprises 4 funds that are either in dissolution process or have divested all their portfolio companies (FSN Capital III, Herkules Private Equity III, Intera II and Nordic Capital Fund VII)

4

Q2 2023

Direct investment portfolio (Q2 2023)

Scout Gaming Group AB

Sector: iGaming

Type of instrument: listed share (Nasdaq First North)

Year of initial investment: 2017

Reported value: MSEK 0.1 www.scoutgaminggroup.com

Awilco Drilling PLC

Sector: Oil & Gas

Type of instrument: listed share (Euronext Growth Oslo)

Year of initial investment: 2018

Reported value: MSEK 7.4 www.awilcodrilling.com

Jacktel AS

Keurig Dr Pepper

Pret Panera Company

Sector: Oil & Gas

Sector: beverage/non-alcoholic

Sector: Fast casual dining

Type of instrument: high-yield bond +

Type of instrument: 2020

Type of instrument: unlisted shares (co-

unlisted shares (registered on Euronext

Year of initial investment: 2020

investment with JAB Holding)

NOTC)

Reported value: MSEK 22.2

Year of initial investment: 2020

Year of initial investment: 2018

www.keurigdrpepper.com

Reported value: MSEK 2.7

Reported value: MSEK 12.9 (bond) + MSEK

www.panerabread.com

10.5 (shares)

www.pret.com

www.macro-offshore.com

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Sector: Fast food casual

Type of instrument: listed shares (Nasdaq, co-investment with JAB

Holding)

Year of initial investment: 2021

Reported value: MSEK 6.8 www.krispykreme.com

Chr. Hansen Holding

Sector: bioscience

Type of instrument: listed share (Nasdaq Copenhagen)

Year of initial investment: 2022

Reported value: MSEK 2.5 www.chr-hansen.com.

Reledo

Sector: facility management

Type of instrument: unlisted shares (co- investment with Celero Capital Fund

(E) AB

Year of initial investment: 2023

Reported value: MSEK 5.7 www.reledo.se

Panera Brands

Sector: Fast casual dining

Type of instrument: unlisted shares (co- investment with JAB Holding)

Year of initial investment: 2023

Reported value: MSEK 10.9 www.panerabread.com

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NAXS AB published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 17:04:06 UTC.