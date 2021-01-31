|
NAXS : The Canadian company Savaria has announced a recommended cash offer at SEK 50/share to the shareholders of Handicare, a company in which Nordic Capital Fund VII is a shareholder
-
Archive
-
2021
-
2020
-
2019
-
2018
-
Herkules Private Equity Fund III divests Stamina AS to a fund managed by Norvestor Equity AS
-
Mimir Invest acquires assets forming the Project Piping business of the Industrial Solutions Division of Caverion Corporation
-
NAXS makes a USD 3m investment in a new USD 150m senior secured bond issued by Jacktel AS
-
NAXS participates in a private placement of new shares by Scout Gaming Group
-
NAXS Interim Report January-September 2018
-
Valedo divests JOBmeal to Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE)
-
PM retail, a FSN Capital III portfolio company, has filed for bankruptcy
-
Change in number of shares and voting rights in NAXS
-
Nordic Capital Fund VII has announced that it has sold its remaining holding in Saferoad and thereby fully exited the company
-
NAXS AB has repurchased 1,4 % of its own shares
-
NAXS AB has repurchased 1.1% of its own shares
-
Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 30 August 2018
-
NAXS Notice of EGM
-
NAXS AB has repurchased 3.76% of its own shares
-
NAXS has resolved to repurchase own shares
-
NAXS Half-year Report 2018
-
Change in number of shares and voting rights in NAXS
-
Valedo divests Oscar Jacobsson
-
NAXS has made a commitment to JAB Consumer Fund - Global Consumer Brands II
-
FSN Capital III has announced that it has sold its remaining holding in Green Landscaping and thereby fully exited the company
-
Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on 5 June 2018
-
NAXS AB has repurchased 6% of its own shares
-
Nordic Capital Fund VII has announced that it has sold its remaining holding in Convatec and thereby fully exited the company
-
NAXS Notice of AGM 2018
-
Interim Report January-March 2018
-
NAXS has made a EUR 4 million investment in Nordic Capital CV1
-
Intera Partners II to divest restaurant group Royal Ravintolat to Restamax
-
NAXS has acquired 160,480 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc on the market at an average price of NOK 35.40/share
-
NAXS has acquired 222,500 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc on the market at an average price of NOK 34.70/share
-
Green Landscaping, a FSN Capital III portfolio company, has successfully listed on Nasdaq First North
-
NAXS has acquired 171,502 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc on the market at an average price of NOK 34.90/share
-
NAXS has made a NOK 3.9m investment in a private placement of new shares by Awilco Drilling Plc
-
Green Landscaping, a FSN Capital III portfolio company, announces its intention to list on Nasdaq First North
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners announce the exit of Genex Services
-
NAXS Annual Report 2017
-
NAXS Year-end Report 2017
-
Valedo I has divested Bindomatic
-
2017
-
Intera II has divested weighing equipment producer Tamtron
-
Scout Gaming Group has successfully listed on Nasdaq First North
-
NAXS makes a SEK 8m cornerstone investment in the IPO of Scout Gaming Group
-
Mimir Invest AB has acquired Northern European building product wholesale and distribution company Puumerkki from Stora Enso.
-
Interim Report January-September 2017
-
Handicare, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, has successfully listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
-
Handicare, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces intention to float on Nasdaq Stockholm
-
Nordic Capital Fund VII has announced that it has sold its remaining holding in Tokmanni and thereby fully exited the company
-
FSN Capital III divests Vindora to Academedia
-
Interim Report January-June 2017
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners announce the exit of Bankrate
-
Herkules III has divested Enoro to Hansen Technologies
-
Change in number of shares and voting rights in NAXS
-
FSN Capital III divests bakery chain Lakagehuset to Nordic Capital
-
Silmäasema, an Intera Partners II portfolio company, has successfully listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki.
-
Intera has sold its shares in Evidensia
-
NAXS AB (publ) has resolved to repurchase own shares
-
Report from the annual general meeting in NAXS AB (publ) on June 1, 2017
-
Saferoad, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, has successfully listed on the Oslo Børs
-
NAXS has divested its shares in MIPS AB
-
Munters, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, has successfully listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
-
Silmäasema, an Intera Partners II portfolio company, is planning an initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki.
-
Kamux, a Intera Partners Fund II portfolio company, successfully listed on Nasdaq Helsinki
-
NAXS Notice of AGM 2017
-
Saferoad, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces intention to float on Oslo Børs
-
Munters, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces intention to float on Nasdaq Stockholm
-
NAXS Interim Report January-March 2017
-
Kamux is planning an initial public offering on NASDAQ Helsinki
-
NAXS has acquired 40,000 shares in MIPS AB in the IPO of the company on NASDAQ Stockholm
-
Nordic Capital Fund VII has announced that it has sold its remaining holding in Europris and thereby fully exited the company
-
NAXS AB has repurchased over 5% of its own shares
-
NAXS Annual Report 2016
-
Valedo invests in JOBmeal
-
NAXS Year-end Report 2016
-
NAXS makes a SEK 50m commitment to Mimir Invest AB, a newly established private equity special situations fund
-
2016
-
ConvaTec, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange
-
Interim Report January-September 2016
-
General Atlantic becomes a minority shareholder in Joe & the Juice, a Valedo II portfolio company
-
ConvaTec, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners divest Plantasjen to Ratos
-
CMA Research, Markör and Valedo in partnership for continued growth
-
Valedo divests Corbel to Realia Group
-
NAXS Delårsrapport januari-juni 2016
-
NAXS Interim Report January-June 2016
-
Valedo invests in Lakrids by Johan Bülow
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners divest Epicor Software Corporation
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners divest TRADER Corporation
-
NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB has shortened its name
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners have announced that they have sold their remaining holding in Auto Trader and thereby fully exited the company
-
Bandak Holding AS, a Herkules III portfolio company, has filed for bankruptcy
-
Intera has sold its entire remaining holding in Consti Group Plc and thereby fully exited the company
-
NAXS Report from AGM 2016
-
Herkules divests Harding to Palfinger Group
-
Kamux initial public offering discontinued and listing cancelled
-
Valedo divests Akademikliniken to Polaris Private Equity
-
Kamux, a portfolio company of Intera Fund II, is planning an initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Helsinki
-
NAXS Notice of AGM 2016
-
Tokmanni, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, had been successfully listed on NASDAQ Helsinki through an IPO
-
Resurs Holding AB, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, had been successfully listed on NASDAQ Stockholm through an IPO
-
Nordic Capital has sold its entire remaining holding in Thule Group AB (publ) and thereby fully exited the company
-
NAXS Interim Report January-March 2016
-
Resurs Holding AB, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ Stockholm.
-
Tokmanni Group, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on NASDAQ Helsinki.
-
Intera invests in scaffolding rental services provider Telinekymppi
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners announce the successful IPO of Ascential
-
NAXS Annual Report 2015
-
NAXS has adopted a revised investment policy
-
NAXS Year-End Report 2015
-
2015
-
Intera Partners divest Orthex
-
Apax Partners' Funds to exit Rhiag Group
-
Consti, an Intera Partners Fund I portfolio company, had been successfully listed on NASDAQ Helsinki through an IPO
-
Consti is planning an initial public offering on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
-
Valedo invests in Norva 24
-
Funds advised by Apax Partners have announced that they have fully divested their holding in SouFun.
-
NAXS Interim Report January-September 2015
-
Intera invests in HopLop
-
NAXS Interim Report January - June 2015
-
New exit: FSN Capital III divests HusCompagniet to EQT
-
Sophos Group, an Apax Europe VII portfolio company, had been successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange through an IPO
-
Europris, a Nordic Capital Fund VII portfolio company, has been successfully listed on Oslo Børs through an IPO
-
Sophos Group, an Apax Europe VII portfolio company, announces intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
-
New exit: Herkules divests leading Nordic coffee shop chain Espresso House to JAB Holding Co.
-
NAXS Report from AGM 2015
-
NAXS Repurchase of own shares
-
Europris intends to apply for a listing on Oslo Børs
-
New exit: Funds advised by Apax partners have agreed to sell their stake in IGATE, as part of a 100% acquisition of IGATE by Capgemini
-
Notice of AGM 2015
-
Proposal of the Board of Directors of NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB (publ) regarding the distribution of profits for the fiscal year 2014
-
NAXS Interim Report January-March 2015
-
Animagi, an Intera II portfolio company, merges with Univet to create the leading veterinary clinic chain in the Nordics.
-
Troax Holding AB, a FSN Capital III portfolio company, has been successfully listed on Nasdaq Stockholm through an IPO
-
Auto Trader Group, an Apax Europe VII portfolio company, has been successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange through an IPO
-
Valedo II acquires a majority stake in Rapunzel of Sweden
-
Troax Holding AB, a FSN Capital III portfolio company, announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
-
NAXS Annual Report 2014
-
NAXS Year-End Report 2014
-
2014
-
2013
-
2012
-
2011
-
2010
-
2009
-
2008
-
2007
Disclaimer
NAXS AB published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 21:31:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about NAXS AB (PUBL)
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|6,45%
|
|Capitalization
|
562 M
67,4 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2020
|-
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|1
|Free-Float
|90,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends NAXS AB (PUBL)
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
50,50 SEK
|Last Close Price
|
50,40 SEK
|Spread / Highest target
|
0,20%
|Spread / Average Target
|
0,20%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
0,20%