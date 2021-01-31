Log in
NAXS : The Canadian company Savaria has announced a recommended cash offer at SEK 50/share to the shareholders of Handicare, a company in which Nordic Capital Fund VII is a shareholder

01/31/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Disclaimer

NAXS AB published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 21:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 562 M 67,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 90,9%
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,50 SEK
Last Close Price 50,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target 0,20%
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lennart Svantesson Chief Executive Officer
John David Chapman Chairman
Gösta Lundgren Chief Financial Officer
Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman Independent Director
Damhnait Ni Chinneide Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NAXS AB (PUBL)1.00%67
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.3.67%44 600
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.34%19 866
AMUNDI-8.08%15 008
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.5.20%13 300
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC12.03%11 105
