CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Condensed consolidated statements of financial position
F - 3-F - 4
Condensed consolidated statements of loss
F - 5
Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss
F - 6
Condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
F - 7-F - 8
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
F - 9-F - 10
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
F - 11-F - 15
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
31,050
33,880
Restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity
50,575
34,119
Short-term bank deposits
1,234
83
Receivables in respect of processing activity
32,404
25,382
Trade receivable, net
32,462
27,412
Inventory
22,924
23,807
Other current assets
7,215
5,777
Total current assets
177,864
150,460
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Long-term bank deposits
1,315
1,336
Other long-term assets
5,196
2,948
Investment in associates
5,837
6,579
Right-of-use assets, net
6,340
7,381
Property and equipment, net
5,930
6,668
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
59,344
55,116
Total non-current assets
83,962
80,028
TOTAL ASSETS
261,826
230,488
NAYAXLTD.
June 30
December 31
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term bank credit
18,069
7,684
Current maturities of long-term bank loans
1,033
1,052
Current maturities of loans from others and other long-term liabilities
4,990
4,126
Current maturities of leases liabilities
2,216
2,206
Payables in respect of processing activity
94,846
63,336
Trade payables
12,135
14,574
Other payables
17,936
17,229
Total current liabilities
151,225
110,207
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term bank loans
861
1,444
Long-term loans from others and other long-term liabilities
3,606
7,062
Post-employment benefit obligations, net
429
403
Lease liabilities
5,058
5,944
Deferred income taxes
691
793
Total non-current liabilities
10,645
15,646
TOTAL LIABILITIES
161,870
125,853
EQUITY:
Share capital
8
8
Additional paid in capital
152,648
151,406
Capital reserves
9,880
9,771
Accumulated deficit
(62,580
)
(56,550
)
TOTAL EQUITY
99,956
104,635
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
261,826
230,488
NAYAXLTD.
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
Notes
(Excluding loss per share data)
Revenues
4
108,569
75,343
56,159
41,211
Cost of revenues
5
(69,838
)
(48,144
)
(35,303
)
(27,105
)
Gross Profit
38,731
27,199
20,856
14,106
Research and development expenses
(10,106
)
(10,692
)
(4,970
)
(5,098
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(33,967
)
(29,946
)
(17,536
)
(15,121
)
Depreciation and amortization in respect of technology and capitalized development costs
(2,814
)
(2,111
)
(1,674
)
(1,066
)
Other expenses
-
(866
)
-
(866
)
Share of loss of equity method investees
(741
)
(1,071
)
(383
)
(570
)
Operating loss
(8,897
)
(17,487
)
(3,707
)
(8,615
)
Finance expenses
(118
)
(2,357
)
(40
)
(1,499
)
Loss before taxes on income
(9,015
)
(19,844
)
(3,747
)
(10,114
)
Income tax expense
(485
)
(285
)
(226
)
(235
)
Loss for the period
(9,500
)
(20,129
)
(3,973
)
(10,349
)
Loss per share of the Company:
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.288
)
(0.614
)
(0.120
)
(0.316
)
NAYAXLTD.
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
Loss for the period
(9,500
)
(20,129
)
(3,973
)
(10,349
)
Other comprehensive loss for the period:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
109
(489
)
70
(339
)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(9,391
)
(20,618
)
(3,903
)
(10,688
)
NAYAXLTD.
Share
capital
Additional paid in capital
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
Other capital reserves
Foreign currency translation reserve
Accumulated
deficit
Total
equity
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at January 1, 2023
8
151,406
248
9,503
20
(56,550
)
104,635
Changes in the six months ended June 30, 2023:
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(9,500
)
(9,500
)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
109
-
109
Employee options exercised
*
1,242
-
-
-
-
1,242
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
3,470
3,470
Balance on June 30, 2023
8
152,648
248
9,503
129
(62,580
)
99,956
Balance at January 1, 2022
8
150,366
102
9,503
394
(28,697
)
131,676
Changes in the six months ended June 30, 2022:
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(20,129
)
(20,129
)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(489
)
-
(489
)
Employee options exercised
*
397
-
-
-
-
397
Share-based payment
-
-
-
-
-
5,635
5,635
Balance on June 30, 2022
8
150,763
102
9,503
(95
)
(43,191
)
117,090
NAYAXLTD.
Share
capital
Additional paid in capital
Remeasurement of post-employment benefit obligations
Other capital reserves
Foreign currency translation reserve
Accumulated
deficit
Total
equity
U.S. dollars in thousands
Balance at April 1, 2023
8
151,710
248
9,503
59
(60,286
)
101,242
Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2023:
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(3,973
)
(3,973
)
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
70
-
70
Employee options exercised
*
938
-
-
-
-
938
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
1,679
1,679
Balance on June 30, 2023
8
152,648
248
9,503
129
(62,580
)
99,956
Balance at April 1, 2022
8
150,460
102
9,503
244
(35,217
)
125,100
Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2022:
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(10,349
)
(10,349
)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(339
)
-
(339
)
Employee options exercised
*
303
-
-
-
-
303
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
2,375
2,375
Balance on June 30, 2022
8
150,763
102
9,503
(95
)
(43,191
)
117,090
NAYAXLTD.
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss for the period
(9,500
)
(20,129
)
(3,973
)
(10,349
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations (see Appendix A)
8,722
1,942
2,310
(4,892
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(778
)
(18,187
)
(1,663
)
(15,241
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capitalized development costs
(7,984
)
(6,131
)
(4,449
)
(3,269
)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(274
)
(599
)
(178
)
(410
)
Loans granted to an equity method investee
(620
)
-
(620
)
-
Increase in bank deposits
(1,182
)
(7,048
)
(1,123
)
(370
)
Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
-
440
-
440
Interest received
448
35
424
35
Investments in financial assets
(97
)
(6,686
)
(97
)
(1,014
)
Proceeds from sub-lessee
69
-
69
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,640
)
(19,989
)
(5,974
)
(4,588
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Interest paid
(1,020
)
(261
)
(745
)
(120
)
Changes in short-term bank credit
10,874
-
6,643
-
Royalties paid in respect to government assistance plans
(67
)
(36
)
(67
)
(36
)
Transactions with non-controlling interests
-
(186
)
-
-
Repayment of long-term bank loans
(502
)
(1,711
)
(248
)
(248
)
Repayment of long-term loans from others
(2,261
)
(1,568
)
(1,055
)
(626
)
Repayment of other long-term liabilities
(136
)
(148
)
(67
)
(73
)
Employee options exercised
1,033
501
937
410
Principal lease payments
(1,063
)
(656
)
(489
)
(205
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
6,858
(4,065
)
4,909
(898
)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(3,560
)
(42,241
)
(2,728
)
(20,727
)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
33,880
87,332
33,212
64,752
Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents
537
(3,897
)
424
(2,618
)
Gains (losses) from translation differences on cash and cash equivalents of foreign activity operations
193
568
142
355
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
31,050
41,762
31,050
41,762
NAYAXLTD.
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
Appendix A - adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:
Adjustments in respect of:
Depreciation and amortization
5,783
3,936
3,156
1,932
Post-employment benefit obligations, net
26
(42
)
22
(19
)
Deferred taxes
(72
)
(107
)
(36
)
(53
)
Finance expenses (income), net
(1,018
)
2,988
(807
)
2,034
Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits
98
91
38
41
Share of loss of equity method investees
741
1,071
383
570
Long-term deferred income
(52
)
(52
)
(26
)
(26
)
Expenses in respect of share-based compensation
2,985
5,165
1,425
2,063
Total adjustments
8,491
13,050
4,155
6,542
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
Decrease (Increase) in restricted cash transferable to customers for processing activity
(16,456
)
(9,021
)
(6,493
)
338
Increase in receivables from processing activity
(7,023
)
(7,965
)
(4,662
)
(2,777
)
Increase in trade receivables
(4,949
)
(5,851
)
(2,517
)
(4,784
)
Increase in other current assets
(238
)
(7,063
)
(1,237
)
(7,326
)
Decrease (Increase) in inventory
850
(10,208
)
4,432
(7,960
)
Increase in payables in respect of processing activity
31,510
15,645
15,095
609
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
(2,032
)
12,106
(4,516
)
11,160
Increase (Decrease) in other payables
(1,431
)
1,249
(1,947
)
(694
)
Total changes in operating asset and liability items
231
(11,108
)
(1,845
)
(11,434
)
Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations
8,722
1,942
2,310
(4,892
)
Appendix B - Information regarding investing and financing activities not involving cash flows:
Purchase of property and equipment in credit
2
70
2
70
Acquisition of right-of-use assets through lease liabilities
338
380
243
0
Share based payments costs attributed to development activities, capitalized as intangible assets
485
470
254
312
Recognition of receivable balance in respect of sub-lease against derecognition of right-of-use asset in respect of lease of buildings
455
-
455
-
|a.
Nayax Ltd. (hereafter - the "Company") was incorporated in January 2005. The Company provides processing and software as a service (SaaS) business operations solutions and services via a global platform. The Company is marketing its POS devices and SaaS solutions it developed in more than 60 countries worldwide (including Israel) through subsidiaries (the Company and the subsidiaries, hereafter - the "Group") and through local distributors.
|b.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on September 27, 2023, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2023.
|a.
The unaudited condensed consolidated interim consolidated financial statements of the Company as of June 30, 2023, and for the six-months and three-months interim periods ended on that date (hereinafter: "the Condensed Interim Financial Information") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". These Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, that are unaudited, do not include all the information and disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022, and their accompanying notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as published by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The results of the Group and in the six -months and three-months periods ended June 30, 2023, do not necessarily provide indication of the results that can be expected in the year ended December 31, 2023.
|b.
Estimates and judgments
NAYAXLTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
NOTE 4 - REVENUES
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
Revenues from sale of integrated POS devices
39,952
27,394
19,833
15,777
Recurring revenues:
SaaS revenues
27,473
21,172
14,284
10,825
Payment processing fee
41,144
26,777
22,042
14,609
68,617
47,949
36,326
25,434
Total
108,569
75,343
56,159
41,211
NOTE 5 - COST OF REVENUES
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
Cost of integrated POS devices sales
33,913
25,516
16,138
14,674
Cost of recurring revenues
35,925
22,628
19,165
12,431
Total
69,838
48,144
35,303
27,105
|a.
As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a short-term credit facility in the amount of NIS 35 million ($10.6 million) from an Israeli bank that bears a prime based variable interest rate. In April 2023, the short-term credit facility was increased to NIS 42.5 million ($11.5 million).
|b.
In May 2023, the Company received a short-term credit facility in the amount of NIS 17 million ($4.6 million) from an Israeli bank that bears a prime based variable interest rate.
|c.
Under the two above financing agreements, the Company is required to meet certain financial covenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company met all the covenants.
NAYAXLTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
|a)
First Call Option - a Call Option granted to the Company to buy from BHP and Feit such number of shares that following the exercise of the First Call Option, the Company will hold 50.1% of the voting rights in IoT Technology, such that the Company will be able to consolidate the Company in its financial statements. The option can be exercised by the Company between two to eleven years from signing of the New Agreement date. As of June 30, 2023, the fair value of the First Call Option was determined to be $1,918 thousand.
|b)
Second Call Option - a Second Call Option granted to the Company to buy from BHP and Feit such number of shares that following the exercise option the Company will hold 100% from IoT Technology. The option can be exercised by the Company at any time during a period of ten years following the exercise of the First Call Option and in no event later than fourteen years from the signing of New Agreement.
|c)
Put Option - the Put Option granted by the Company to BHP and Feit to sell the remaining shares of IoT Technology. The Put Option shall be exercisable commencing at any time following the lapse of two years following the signing of the New Agreement and ending upon the lapse of the Second Call Option period.
NAYAXLTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
U.S. Dollars in thousands
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (*)
1,918
Liability for deferred consideration
1,500
Deferred income (**)
418
|(*)
The options mentioned above are measured at fair value through profit and loss. As of June 30, 2023, there has been no impact through profit on the Company's profit and loss report.
|(**)
Deferred income represents an advance for providing future services by the Company to IoT Technology.
NOTE 7 - FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities
The carrying amounts of all financial assets and financial liabilities in the Company's statement of financial position reasonably approximate their fair value.
NOTE 8 - LOSS PER SHARE
|a.
Basic
Six months ended
June 30
Three months ended
June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Loss for the period
(9,500
)
(20,129
)
(3,973
)
(10,349
)
Weighted average of number of ordinary shares
33,023
32,781
33,075
32,805
Basic loss per ordinary share
(0.288
)
(0.614
)
(0.120
)
(0.316
)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Options and unvested RSU issued as part of share-based payment
3,737
3,893
NAYAXLTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued)
Allotment date
Share price
Exercise price
Expected term
Risk-free interest rate
Average standard deviation
Fair value
June 26, 2023 - Options
$
19.34
$
18.83
5
3.96
%
67.8
%
$
11.03
June 26, 2023 - RSUs
$
19.34
-
-
-
-
$
19.34
