EXPLANATORY NOTE

On September 12, 2023, Nayax Ltd. (the "Company") held an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The proxy statement for the Meeting was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an exhibit to its Report on Form 6-K on July 26, 2022 (File No. 001-41491) incorporated herein by reference. All of the proposals brought before the shareholders at the Meeting have been approved..





This Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into all effective registration statements filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or with the Israel Securities Authority, including without limitation the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed with the SEC (File Nos. 333-267542).





2