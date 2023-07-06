7/4/23, 10:30 AMhttps://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml
Form 144 Filer
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Information
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 144
FORM 144
NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES
PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES
ACT OF 1933
144: Filer Information
Filer CIK
Filer CCC
Is this a LIVE or TEST Filing?
Submission Contact Information
Name
Phone
E-Mail Address
0001963423
XXXXXXXX
LIVE TEST
144: Issuer Information
Name of Issuer
SEC File Number
Address of Issuer
Phone
Name of Person for Whose Account the Securities are To Be Sold
Nayax Ltd.
001-41491
3 ARIK EINSTEIN ST., BUILDING B, 1 ST FL HERZLIYA
ISRAEL 4659071
972 3 769 4380
Nechmad Amir Alimelech
See the definition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information is to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities are to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that definition. In addition, information shall be given as to sales by all persons whose sales are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales for the account of the person filing this notice.
Relationship to Issuer
Director
144: Securities Information
Title of the Class of
Securities To Be
Sold
Name and Address of the Broker
Number of Shares or Other
Aggregate
Market
Value
Number of Shares or Other
ApproximNamete the
Date of Securities
Sale Exchange
Units To
Units
Be Sold
Outstanding
Common
Oppenheimer & Co.
19996
379124.1
3295600
06/12/
NASDAQ
Inc.
6
4
2023
85 Broad St.
New York NY
10004
Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:
144: Securities To Be Sold
Title of the
Date
Nature of
Name of
Is
Date
Amount of
Date
Nature of
Class
you
Acquisition
Person from
this
Donor
Securities
of
Payment *
AcquiredTransaction
Whom
a
AcquiredAcquired
Payment
Acquired
Gift?
Common
01/16
Founder
From the
500000
01/16
Cash
/2005
shares
issuer
/2005
- If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.
Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.
144: Securities Sold During The Past 3 Months
Name and Address of Seller
Title of Securities Sold
Date of
Amount of
Gross
Sale
Securities
Proceeds
Sold
Amir Nechmad
common
06/08/
4
76.00
3 ARIK EINSTEIN ST.,
2023
BUILDING B, 1 ST FL
HERZLIYA L3 4659071
144: Remarks and Signature
Remarks
Date of Notice
06/13/2023
ATTENTION:
The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.
Signature
Amir Nechmad
ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal
Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)
