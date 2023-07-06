7/4/23, 10:30 AMhttps://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml

Form 144 Filer

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Information

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 144

FORM 144

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE OF SECURITIES

PURSUANT TO RULE 144 UNDER THE SECURITIES

ACT OF 1933

144: Filer Information

Filer CIK

Filer CCC

Is this a LIVE or TEST Filing?

Submission Contact Information

Name

Phone

E-Mail Address

0001963423

XXXXXXXX

LIVE TEST

144: Issuer Information

Name of Issuer

SEC File Number

Address of Issuer

Phone

Name of Person for Whose Account the Securities are To Be Sold

Nayax Ltd.

001-41491

3 ARIK EINSTEIN ST., BUILDING B, 1 ST FL HERZLIYA

ISRAEL 4659071

972 3 769 4380

Nechmad Amir Alimelech

See the definition of "person" in paragraph (a) of Rule 144. Information is to be given not only as to the person for whose account the securities are to be sold but also as to all other persons included in that definition. In addition, information shall be given as to sales by all persons whose sales are required by paragraph (e) of Rule 144 to be aggregated with sales for the account of the person filing this notice.

Relationship to Issuer

Director

144: Securities Information

Title of the Class of

Securities To Be

Sold

Name and Address of the Broker

Number of Shares or Other

Aggregate

Market

Value

Number of Shares or Other

ApproximNamete the

Date of Securities

Sale Exchange

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml

1/3

7/4/23, 10:30 AMhttps://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml

Units To

Units

Be Sold

Outstanding

Common

Oppenheimer & Co.

19996

379124.1

3295600

06/12/

NASDAQ

Inc.

6

4

2023

85 Broad St.

New York NY

10004

Furnish the following information with respect to the acquisition of the securities to be sold and with respect to the payment of all or any part of the purchase price or other consideration therefor:

144: Securities To Be Sold

Title of the

Date

Nature of

Name of

Is

Date

Amount of

Date

Nature of

Class

you

Acquisition

Person from

this

Donor

Securities

of

Payment *

AcquiredTransaction

Whom

a

AcquiredAcquired

Payment

Acquired

Gift?

Common

01/16

Founder

From the

500000

01/16

Cash

/2005

shares

issuer

/2005

  • If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.

Furnish the following information as to all securities of the issuer sold during the past 3 months by the person for whose account the securities are to be sold.

144: Securities Sold During The Past 3 Months

Name and Address of Seller

Title of Securities Sold

Date of

Amount of

Gross

Sale

Securities

Proceeds

Sold

Amir Nechmad

common

06/08/

4

76.00

3 ARIK EINSTEIN ST.,

2023

BUILDING B, 1 ST FL

HERZLIYA L3 4659071

144: Remarks and Signature

Remarks

Date of Notice

06/13/2023

ATTENTION:

The person for whose account the securities to which this notice relates are to be sold hereby represents by signing this notice that he does not know any material adverse information in regard to the current and prospective operations of the Issuer of the securities to be sold which has not been publicly disclosed. If such person has adopted a written trading plan or given trading instructions to satisfy Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, by signing the form and indicating the date that the plan was adopted or the instruction given, that person makes such representation as of the plan adoption or instruction date.

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml

2/3

7/4/23, 10:30 AM

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml

Signature

Amir Nechmad

ATTENTION: Intentional misstatements or omission of facts constitute Federal Criminal

Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1963423/000197640823000030/xsl144X01/primary_doc.xml

3/3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nayax Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 08:40:05 UTC.