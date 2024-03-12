UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 March 12, 2024 Commission File Number: 001-41491 NAYAX LTD. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Arik Einstein Street, Bldg. B, 1st Floor Herzliya 4659071 Israel (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE On March 12, 2024, Nayax Ltd. (the "Company") completed an offering of 3,600,000 ordinary shares, pursuant to an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") among the Company, Amir Nechmad, Yair Nechmad and David Ben-Avi, as selling shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"), and Barclays Capital Inc. and UBS Securities LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters. The Company offered and sold 2,600,000 ordinary shares and the Selling Shareholders offered and sold a total of 1,000,000 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares sold by the Company include ordinary shares sold by it upon the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 469,565 ordinary shares. The Underwriting Agreement includes the terms and conditions for the offering and sale of the securities, indemnification and contribution obligations, and other terms and conditions customary in agreements of this type. The foregoing description of the Underwriting Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Underwriting Agreement, which is attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 1.1. The offer and sale of the securities pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 274812) (the "Registration Statement"). The Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 6, 2024, and a final prospectus supplement dated March 7, 2024, together with an accompanying prospectus dated October 12, 2023, relating to the offer and sale of the securities. An opinion of counsel regarding the validity of the securities is attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 5.1, and the consent of such counsel relating to the incorporation of such opinion into the Registration Statement is attached to this Report on Form 6-K as Exhibit 23.1. The proceeds to the Company from the offer and sale of the securities is approximately $62.4 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and fees and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offer and sale of the securities to fund its previously announced acquisition of VM Tecnologia LTDA and for general corporate purposes. The Company is not receiving any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares sold by the Selling Shareholders. INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE This Form 6-K and related exhibits (other than Exhibit 99.1) are hereby incorporated by reference into all effective registration statements filed by the Company with the SEC or with the Israel Securities Authority (the "ISA"), including without limitation the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-8 filed with the SEC (File Nos. 333-267542), the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC (File Nos. 333-274812) and the Company's Shelf Prospectus filed with the ISA.

Exhibit 1.1 3,130,435 Ordinary Shares Nayax Ltd. UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT March 7, 2024 Barclays Capital Inc. UBS Securities LLC As Representatives of the several Underwriters named in Schedule Iattached hereto, c/o Barclays Capital Inc. 745 Seventh Avenue New York, New York 10019 c/o UBS Securities LLC 1285 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10019 Ladies and Gentlemen: Nayax Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel (the "Company"), and certain shareholders of the Company named in Schedule IIattached hereto (the "Selling Shareholders"), propose to sell an aggregate of 3,130,435 (the "Firm Shares") of the Company's ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.001 per ordinary share (the "Ordinary Shares"). 2,130,435 of the Firm Shares are being sold by the Company and 1,000,000 of the Firm Shares are being sold by the Selling Shareholders. In addition, the Company proposes to grant to the several underwriters named in Schedule I(the "Underwriters") attached to this agreement (this "Agreement") an option to purchase up to an aggregate of 469,565 additional Ordinary Shares on the terms set forth in Section 3‎ (the "Option Shares"). The Firm Shares and the Option Shares are hereinafter collectively called the "Shares." This Agreement is to confirm the agreement concerning the purchase of the Shares from the Company and the Selling Shareholders by the Underwriters. 1. Representations, Warranties and Agreements of the Company. The Company represents, warrants and agrees that: A registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-274812) relating to the Shares has (i) been prepared by the Company in conformity with the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") thereunder; (ii) been filed with the Commission under the Securities Act; and (iii) become effective under the Securities Act. Copies of such registration statement and any amendment thereto have been delivered by the Company to you as the representatives (the " Representatives ") of the Underwriters. As used in this Agreement:

" Applicable Time " means 8:12 P.M. (New York City time) on March 7, 2024; " Effective Date " means the date as of which such registration statement, was declared effective by the Commission; " Issuer Free Writing Prospectus " means each "issuer free writing prospectus" (as defined in Rule 433 under the Securities Act) relating to the Shares; " Preliminary Prospectus " means any preliminary prospectus relating to the Shares included in such registration statement or filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act; " Pricing Disclosure Package " means, as of the Applicable Time, the most recent Preliminary Prospectus, together with the information included in Schedule IV hereto, if any; " Prospectus " means the final prospectus relating to the Shares, including any prospectus supplement thereto related to the Shares, as filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act; " Registration Statement " means, collectively, the various parts of such registration statement, each as amended as of the Effective Date for such part, including any Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus, all exhibits to such registration statement and including the information deemed by virtue of Rule 430B under the Securities Act to be part of such registration statement as of the Effective Date; " Testing-the-Waters Communication " means any oral or written communication with potential investors undertaken in reliance on Section 5(d) of the Securities Act or Rule 163B under the Securities Act; and " Written Testing-the-Waters Communication " means any Testing-the-Waters Communication that is a written communication within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Securities Act. Any reference to any Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include any documents incorporated by reference therein pursuant to Form F-3 under the Securities Act as of the date of such Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be. Any reference to the "most recent Preliminary Prospectus" shall be deemed to refer to the latest Preliminary Prospectus included in the Registration Statement or filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act prior to or on the date hereof. Any reference to any amendment or supplement to any Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include any document filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), after the date of such Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be, and before the date of such amendment or supplement and incorporated by reference in such Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus, as the case may be; and any reference to any amendment to the Registration Statement shall be deemed to include any document filed with the Commission pursuant

to Section 13(a), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act after the Effective Date and before the date of such amendment that is incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement. The Commission has not issued any order preventing or suspending the use of any Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus or suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, and no proceeding or examination for such purpose or pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act has been instituted or threatened by the Commission. The Commission has not notified the Company of any objection to the use of the form of the Registration Statement or any post-effective amendment thereto. From the time of filing of the Registration Statement to the Commission through the date hereof, the Company has been and will be an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) ‎ of the Securities Act (an " Emerging Growth Company "). The Company (i) has not engaged in any Testing-the-Waters Communication and (ii) has not authorized anyone to engage in Testing-the-Waters Communications. Since the time of the initial filing of the Registration Statement, the Company has been, and continues to be, eligible to use Form F-3 for the offering of the Shares. The Company was not an "ineligible issuer" (as defined in Rule 405) at any such time or date. The Registration Statement was filed not earlier than the date that is three years prior to the applicable Delivery Date. The Company is a "foreign private issuer" within the meaning of Rule 405 under the Securities Act. The Registration Statement conformed and will conform in all material respects on the Effective Date and on the applicable Delivery Date, and any amendment to the Registration Statement filed after the date hereof will conform in all material respects when filed, to the requirements of the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. The most recent Preliminary Prospectus conformed, and the Prospectus will conform, in all material respects when filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act and on the applicable Delivery Date to the requirements of the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. The documents incorporated by reference in any Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus conformed, and any further documents so incorporated will conform, when filed with the Commission, in all material respects to the requirements of the Exchange Act or the Securities Act, as applicable, and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder. The Registration Statement did not, as of the Effective Date, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading; provided that no representation or warranty is made as to information contained in or omitted from the Registration Statement in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company through the Representatives by or on behalf of any Underwriter specifically for inclusion

therein, which information is specified in Section 10(d) ‎ hereof. The Prospectus will not, as of its date or as of the applicable Delivery Date, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that no representation or warranty is made as to information contained in or

omitted from the Prospectus in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company through the Representatives by or on behalf of any Underwriter specifically for inclusion therein, which information is specified in Section 10(d)‎ hereof. The documents incorporated by reference in any Preliminary Prospectus or the Prospectus did not, and any further documents filed and incorporated by reference therein will not, when filed with the Commission, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The Pricing Disclosure Package did not, as of the Applicable Time, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that no representation or warranty is made as to information contained in or omitted from the Pricing Disclosure Package made in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company through the Representatives by or on behalf of any Underwriter specifically for inclusion therein, which information is specified in Section 10(d) ‎ hereof. Each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus listed in Schedule V hereto, when taken together with the Pricing Disclosure Package, did not, as of the Applicable Time, contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that no representation or warranty is made as to information contained in or omitted from such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus listed in Schedule V hereto in reliance upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company through the Representatives

by or on behalf of any Underwriter specifically for inclusion therein, which information is specified in Section 10(d) ‎ hereof. Each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus conformed or will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder on the date of first use, and the Company has complied with all prospectus delivery and any filing requirements applicable to such Issuer Free Writing Prospectus pursuant to the Securities Act and rules and regulations thereunder. The Company has not made any offer relating to the Shares that would constitute an Issuer Free Writing Prospectus without the prior written consent of the Representatives, except as set forth on Schedule VI hereto. The Company has retained in accordance with the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder all Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses that were not required to be filed pursuant to the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company and each of its subsidiaries has been duly organized and is validly existing and in good standing as a corporation or other business entity under the laws of its jurisdiction of organization and is duly qualified to do business and in good standing as a foreign corporation or other business entity in each jurisdiction in which its ownership or lease of property or the conduct of its businesses requires such qualification, except where the failure to be so qualified or in good standing would not, in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on the condition (financial or otherwise), results of operations, shareholders' equity, properties, business or prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole (a " Material

Adverse Effect"). The Company and each of its subsidiaries have all power and authority necessary to own or hold its properties and to conduct the businesses in which it is engaged. The Company does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any corporation, association or other entity other than the subsidiaries listed in Exhibit 8.1 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the most recent fiscal year. None of the subsidiaries of the Company is a "significant subsidiary" (as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act) other than those disclosed in Exhibit 8.1 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (each a "Significant Subsidiary" and together, the "Significant Subsidiaries"). The Company is not designated as a "breaching company" (within the meaning of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (together with the regulations promulgated thereunder, the "Companies Law")) by the Registrar of Companies of the State of Israel nor has a proceeding been instituted in Israel by the Registrar of Companies of the State of Israel for the dissolution of the Company and there is no basis for such designation. The certificate of incorporation, articles of association, charter, by-laws and other organizational documents of the Company and each of its Significant Subsidiaries comply with the requirements of applicable law in its jurisdiction of incorporation and are in full force and effect. The Company has an authorized capitalization as set forth under the heading "Capitalization" in the Pricing Disclosure Package, and all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company have been duly authorized and validly issued, are fully paid and non-assessable, conform in all material respects to the description thereof contained in the most recent Preliminary Prospectus and were issued in compliance with federal and state securities laws, including the Companies Law and the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968, as amended, and the regulations promulgated thereunder (the " Israeli Securities Law "), and not in violation of any preemptive right, resale right, right of first refusal or similar right. Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the Pricing Disclosure Package and the Prospectus, no options, warrants or other rights to purchase or exchange any securities for ordinary shares of the Company are outstanding. All of the issued shares of capital stock of each subsidiary of the Company have been duly authorized and validly issued, are fully paid and non-assessable and are owned directly or indirectly by the Company, free and clear of all liens, encumbrances, equities or claims, except for such liens, encumbrances, equities or claims as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The description of the Company's share option, share bonus and other share plans or arrangements (the " Company Share Plans "), and the options and other equity incentive awards or other rights granted thereunder (collectively, the " Options "), set forth in the Pricing Disclosure Package and the Prospectus accurately and fairly presents the information required to be shown with respect to the Company Share Plans and Options; each grant of an Option (i) was duly authorized no later than the date on which the grant of such Option was by its terms to be effective by all necessary corporate action, including, as applicable, approval by the board of directors of the Company (or a duly constituted and authorized committee thereof) and any required shareholder approval by the necessary number of votes, and the award agreement governing such grant (if any) was duly executed and delivered by each party thereto, (ii) that was intended to qualify for either the "capital gains track" or the "employment income track" of Section 102 of the Israeli Income Tax Ordinance (New Version), 5721-1961, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, so qualifies as was indicated with respect to each such Option at the date that such Option was granted, and (iii) was made in accordance with the terms of the applicable Company Share Plan and all applicable laws and regulatory rules or requirements, including all applicable federal and Israeli securities laws.

The Shares to be issued and sold by the Company to the Underwriters hereunder have been duly authorized and, upon payment and delivery in accordance with this Agreement, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable, will conform to the description thereof contained in the most recent Preliminary Prospectus and the issuance and sale thereof will be free of statutory and contractual (including under the articles of association and other organizational documents of the Company) preemptive rights, rights of first refusal and similar rights. The Company has all requisite corporate power and authority, including, to the extent applicable, under Chapter 5 of Part VI of the Companies Law, to execute, deliver and perform its obligations under this Agreement. This Agreement has been duly and validly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company. The issuance and sale of the Shares by the Company, the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Company, the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby and the application of the proceeds from the sale of the Shares as described under "Use of Proceeds" in the Pricing Disclosure Package will not (i) conflict with or result in a breach or violation of any of the terms or provisions of, impose any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any property or assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, or constitute a default under, any indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement, license, lease or other agreement or instrument to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is bound or to which any of the property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries is subject; (ii) result in any violation of the provisions of the articles of association, charter or by-laws (or other organizational documents) of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; or result in any violation of any statute or any judgment, order, decree, rule or regulation of any court or governmental agency or body having jurisdiction over the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of their properties or assets, except, with respect to clauses (i) ‎ and (iii), ‎ conflicts, defaults, breaches or violations that would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. No consent, approval, authorization or order of, or filing, registration or qualification with, any court or governmental agency or body having jurisdiction over the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of their properties or assets is required for the issue and sale of the Shares by the Company, the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Company, the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby, except for (i) the registration of the Shares under the Securities Act, (ii) the approval of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for the listing of the Shares to be sold by the Company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, (iii) the approval of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the " TASE ") for the listing of the Shares to be sold by the Company on the TASE, (iv) a notice to the Israeli Capital Markets Authority regarding the control permit held by the Selling Shareholders which has been submitted prior to the date hereof, and (v) such consents, approvals, authorizations, orders, filings, registrations or qualifications as may be required under the Exchange Act, applicable state and foreign securities laws and/or the bylaws and rules of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (the " FINRA ") in connection with the purchase and sale of the Shares by the Underwriters. The historical financial statements (including the related notes and supporting schedules) included or incorporated by reference in the most recent Preliminary Prospectus comply as to form in all material respects with the requirements of Regulation S-X under the Securities