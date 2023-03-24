Nayax : 2023 Capital Markets Day 03/24/2023 | 06:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Nayax Capital Markets Day Reaching New Heights March 23, 2023 Agenda 8:25 AM Introductions & Agenda - Virginea Stuart Gibson, IR 8:30 AM International Customer Video 8:35 AM Scaling to New Heights - Yair Nechmad, Co-Founder & CEO 9:15 AM Extending our Product Portfolio and Market - Keren Sharir, CMO 9:35 AM Break 9:50 AM Executing our Go-To-Market Strategy - Keren Sharir, CMO 9:55 AM US and International Regions - Carly Furman, CEO North America 10:15 AM US Customer Testimonial - David Hartig, CIO, Five Star Food Service 10:25 AM Path to Profitability - Sagit Manor, CFO 10:55 AM Q&A 12:00 PM Lunch with Nayax Management Team 2 Important Disclosure This presentation is intended to provide general information only and is not, and should not be considered, as an offer to purchase or sell the Company's securities, or a proposal to receive such offers. In addition, this presentation is not an offer to the public of the Company's securities. By attending or viewing this presentation, each attendee ("Attendee") agrees that he or she (i) has read this disclaimer, (ii) is bound by the restrictions set out herein, (iii) is permitted, in accordance with all applicable laws, to receive such information, (iv) is solely responsible for his or her own assessment of the business and financial position of the Company and (v) will conduct his or her own analysis and be solely responsible for forming the Attendee's view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

The information in this presentation is provided for convenience only. It does not contain comprehensive information, but merely summary information in a condensed form. This presentation does not and is not intended to replace a careful inspection of the Company's Financial Statements and other public filings, as reported or will be reported to the Israeli Securities Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Company's Reports"). In case of any inconsistencies between the information provided in this presentation and the Company's Reports, the latter will prevail. The information in this presentation is not a basis and should not be used as a basis for making any decisions in relation to the Company, including any decision to purchase securities of the Company. Any such decision should be based on the Company's Reports and following the receipt of appropriate professional advice. The information provided in this presentation is not, and should not be considered to be, a recommendation or an opinion of any kind in relation to an investment in the Company, whether legal, financial, tax, economic or otherwise. This presentation does not replace the need for a potential investor to collect and analyze further independent information for their due consideration. Every potential investor must obtain their own independent advice and guidance, in connection with a potential investment in the Company, including tax advice which takes into account the investor's own tax position.

This presentation includes projections, guidance, forecasts, estimates, assessments and other information pertaining to future events and/or matters, whose materialization is uncertain and is beyond the Company's control, and which constitute forward looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968), including Company's expectations and evaluations relating to the Company's business targets and strategy, the success of trials and the integration of the Company's technology in various systems and industries, the advantages of the Company's existing and future products, timetables regarding completion of the Company's developments and the expected commencement of production, sales and distribution of the Company's products and technology, the Company's intentions in relation to various industries, the Company's intentions in relation to the creation of collaborations and engagements in licensing agreements, production and distribution in various countries.

5728-1968), including Company's expectations and evaluations relating to the Company's business targets and strategy, the success of trials and the integration of the Company's technology in various systems and industries, the advantages of the Company's existing and future products, timetables regarding completion of the Company's developments and the expected commencement of production, sales and distribution of the Company's products and technology, the Company's intentions in relation to various industries, the Company's intentions in relation to the creation of collaborations and engagements in licensing agreements, production and distribution in various countries. This presentation contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment over the world; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. 3 Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. The forward- looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward- looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward- looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. In addition, the presentation includes data published by various bodies, and data provided to the Company in the framework of cooperation engagements, concerning the industry, competitive position and the markets in which the Company operates, whose content was not independently verified by the Company, such that the Company is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of such date or whether the data is up-to-date, and Company takes no responsibility for any reliance on the data.

up-to-date, and Company takes no responsibility for any reliance on the data. Management estimates contained in this presentation are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from the Company's internal research, and are based on assumptions made by the Company upon reviewing such data, and the Company's experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which the Company believes to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which the Company operates and the Company's future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company. Industry publications, research, surveys and studies generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed. Forecasts and other forward-looking information obtained from these sources are subject to the same qualifications and uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation.

third-party sources, as well as data from the Company's internal research, and are based on assumptions made by the Company upon reviewing such data, and the Company's experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which the Company believes to be reasonable. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which the Company operates and the Company's future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates made by independent parties and by the Company. Industry publications, research, surveys and studies generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed. Forecasts and other forward-looking information obtained from these sources are subject to the same qualifications and uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation. The Company does not confirm or undertake that the information appearing in this presentation is complete or accurate. The Company, its employees, officers and its shareholders will not be responsible for damages and/or losses which may arise as a result of the use of the information contained in this presentation. The Company is not responsible for any changes to the economic, financial or legal situation relating to the Company and its business. The Company does not undertake to update and/or change forecasts and/or evaluations included in the presentation in order that they will reflect events and/or circumstances which apply after the date of the presentation's preparations. No persons have been authorized to make any representations regarding the information contained in this presentation, and if given or made, such representations should not be considered as authorized. The content of this presentation does not bind the Company or its managers and they have the right to change any item described in the presentation relating to the Company, at their sole discretion.

Scaling to New Heights Yair Nechmad Co-Founder and CEO

