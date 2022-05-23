Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 159 M - - Net income 2022 -27,9 M - - Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 -17,9x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 524 M 529 M - Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x Nbr of Employees 600 Free-Float 100% Chart NAYAX LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NAYAX LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 1,61 $ Average target price 4,65 $ Spread / Average Target 188% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yair Nechmad Chief Executive Officer & Director Sagit Manor Chief Financial Officer David Ben Avi Director & Chief Technology Officer Saffi Keisari Vice President-Research & Development Tami Tzuri Erel Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NAYAX LTD. -51.48% 528 PLUS500 LTD. 13.27% 1 893 HYPOPORT SE -50.29% 1 688