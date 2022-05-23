Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein

Nayax Ltd.
Company ID: 51-363901-3
Securities Registrar
As of May 22, 2022
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Citizenship /
|
Type of
|
|
Amount of
|
Does
|
|
Identification
|
|
shares and
|
Security
|
holding the
|
|
address
|
Land of
|
shares in his
|
Shareholder
|
number
|
their face
|
number
|
shares as
|
|
Association
|
holding
|
|
|
value
|
|
Trustee
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE TEL-AVIV
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
STOCK
|
|
2 Ahuzat
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
EXCHANGE
|
515736817
|
Bayit, Tel
|
Israel
|
0.0001 NIS
|
1175116
|
327,978,613
|
No
|
NOMINEE
|
COMPANY
|
|
Aviv
|
|
face value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-tradable options
|
|
Identification
|
|
Citizenship /
|
Security
|
Amount of
|
Does holding the
|
Shareholder
|
address
|
Land of
|
shares in his
|
number
|
number
|
shares as Trustee
|
|
Association
|
holding
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Altshuler Shaham
|
513901330
|
19 Habarzel,
|
Israel
|
1175363
|
36,939,329
|
Yes
|
Trusts Ltd
|
Tel Aviv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock Units (RSU)
|
|
Identification
|
|
Citizenship /
|
Security
|
Amount of
|
Does holding the
|
Shareholder
|
address
|
Land of
|
shares in his
|
number
|
number
|
shares as Trustee
|
Name
|
|
Association
|
holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Altshuler Shaham
|
513901330
|
19 Habarzel,
|
Israel
|
1181031
|
950,000
|
Yes
|
Trusts Ltd
|
Tel Aviv
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
