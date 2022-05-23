Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Nayax Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYAX   IL0011751166

NAYAX LTD.

(NYAX)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-21
5.425 ILS   +7.02%
03:18pNAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein
PU
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Nayax Ltd. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/19Nayax lifts Q1 2022 revenue, widens quarterly loss
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein

05/23/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nayax Ltd.

Company ID: 51-363901-3

Securities Registrar

As of May 22, 2022

Ordinary shares

Citizenship /

Type of

Amount of

Does

Identification

shares and

Security

holding the

address

Land of

shares in his

Shareholder

number

their face

number

shares as

Association

holding

value

Trustee

Name

THE TEL-AVIV

Ordinary

STOCK

2 Ahuzat

shares of

EXCHANGE

515736817

Bayit, Tel

Israel

0.0001 NIS

1175116

327,978,613

No

NOMINEE

COMPANY

Aviv

face value

each

Non-tradable options

Identification

Citizenship /

Security

Amount of

Does holding the

Shareholder

address

Land of

shares in his

number

number

shares as Trustee

Association

holding

Name

Altshuler Shaham

513901330

19 Habarzel,

Israel

1175363

36,939,329

Yes

Trusts Ltd

Tel Aviv

Restricted Stock Units (RSU)

Identification

Citizenship /

Security

Amount of

Does holding the

Shareholder

address

Land of

shares in his

number

number

shares as Trustee

Name

Association

holding

Altshuler Shaham

513901330

19 Habarzel,

Israel

1181031

950,000

Yes

Trusts Ltd

Tel Aviv

Disclaimer

Nayax Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 19:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAYAX LTD.
03:18pNAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers an..
PU
05/20TRANSCRIPT : Nayax Ltd. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/19Nayax lifts Q1 2022 revenue, widens quarterly loss
AQ
05/19Nayax Ltd. Reaffirms Mid-Term Annual Revenue
CI
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Nayax Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19Nayax Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/02Nayax teams with Mideast partner to expand to UAE
AQ
05/02Nayax Ltd. Expands Presence into UAE with Network International Holdings plc Partnershi..
CI
04/25Nayax Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter 2022
CI
04/14Nayax readers to accept American Express cards in Europe, starting in UK
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 524 M 529 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAYAX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nayax Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAYAX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,61 $
Average target price 4,65 $
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yair Nechmad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sagit Manor Chief Financial Officer
David Ben Avi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Saffi Keisari Vice President-Research & Development
Tami Tzuri Erel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAYAX LTD.-51.48%528
PLUS500 LTD.13.27%1 893
HYPOPORT SE-50.29%1 688