Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein - Capital consolidation

Financials (USD) Sales 2021 119 M - - Net income 2021 -24,8 M - - Net cash 2021 67,4 M - - P/E ratio 2021 -43,9x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 8 587 M 8 655 M - EV / Sales 2020 - EV / Sales 2021 98,4x Nbr of Employees 700 Free-Float 99,1% Chart NAYAX LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NAYAX LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 90,05 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yair Nechmad Chief Executive Officer & Director Sagit Manor Chief Financial Officer David Ben Avi Director & Chief Technology Officer Saffi Keisari Vice President-Research & Development Tami Tzuri Erel Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NAYAX LTD. -19.45% 8 655 PLUS500 LTD. 21.13% 1 830 HYPOPORT SE -60.78% 1 268