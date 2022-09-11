Advanced search
    NYAX   IL0011751166

NAYAX LTD.

(NYAX)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-07
90.05 ILS   +0.83%
Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein - Capital consolidation

09/11/2022
Nayax Ltd.

Company ID: 51-363901-3

Shareholder Register

As of September 11, 2022

Citizenship /

Type of shares

Amount of

Does

Identification

Security

holding the

Shareholder

Address

Land of

and their face

shares in his

number

number

shares as

Association

value

holding

Name

Trustee

The Tel-Aviv

Stock

2 Ahuzat

Ordinary shares

Exchange

32,882,129.6

No

515736817

Bayit, Tel

Israel

of 0.001 NIS

1175116

Nominee

Aviv

face value each

Company

Oppenherimer

85 Broad

Ordinary shares

100

No

96185

U.S.A.

of 0.001 NIS

1175116

&Co

St., NY

face value each

Disclaimer

Nayax Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 07:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 -24,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 587 M 8 655 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 98,4x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NAYAX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nayax Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAYAX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 90,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yair Nechmad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sagit Manor Chief Financial Officer
David Ben Avi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Saffi Keisari Vice President-Research & Development
Tami Tzuri Erel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAYAX LTD.-19.45%8 655
PLUS500 LTD.21.13%1 830
HYPOPORT SE-60.78%1 268