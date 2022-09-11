Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein - Capital consolidation
Nayax Ltd.
Company ID: 51-363901-3
Shareholder Register
As of September 11, 2022
Citizenship /
Type of shares
Amount of
Does
Identification
Security
holding the
Shareholder
Address
Land of
and their face
shares in his
number
number
shares as
Association
value
holding
Name
Trustee
The Tel-Aviv
Stock
2 Ahuzat
Ordinary shares
Exchange
32,882,129.6
No
515736817
Bayit, Tel
Israel
of 0.001 NIS
1175116
Nominee
Aviv
face value each
Company
Oppenherimer
85 Broad
Ordinary shares
100
No
96185
U.S.A.
of 0.001 NIS
1175116
&Co
St., NY
face value each
Disclaimer
Nayax Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 07:19:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAYAX LTD.
03:20a NAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers an..
PU
09/08 NAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers an..
PU
09/05 NAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers an..
PU
09/03 NAYAX : Immediate Report on Amendments to the By-Laws
PU
08/29 NAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers an..
PU
08/25 NAYAX : Immediate Report of a Meeting to be held on September 1, 2022, PROXY-Technical err..
PU
08/22 Nayax teams with Vagabond on EMV certified cashless readers
AQ
08/17 Nayax lifts Q2 2022 revenue, boosts share price
AQ
08/17 Nayax Ltd. Reaffirms Mid-Term Annual Revenue
CI
08/17 TRANSCRIPT : Nayax Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
Sales 2021
119 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-24,8 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
67,4 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-43,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
8 587 M
8 655 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
98,4x
Nbr of Employees
700
Free-Float
99,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NAYAX LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
90,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.