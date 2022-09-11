Nayax : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers and Changes therein
Nayax Ltd.
Company ID: 51-363901-3
Securities Registrar
As of September 11, 2022
Ordinary shares
Citizenship /
Type of
Amount of
Does
Identification
shares and
Security
holding the
address
Land of
shares in his
Shareholder
number
their face
number
shares as
Association
holding
value
Trustee
Name
The Tel-Aviv
Ordinary
Stock Exchange
2 Ahuzat
shares of
32,882,130
No
Nominee
515736817
Bayit,
Israel
0.001 NIS
1175116
Company
Tel Aviv
face value
each
Oppenherimer&
85 Broad
Ordinary
100
No
96185
U.S.A.
shares of
1175116
Co
St., NY
0.001 NIS
Non-tradable options
Identification
Citizenship /
Security
Amount of
Does holding the
Shareholder
address
Land of
shares in his
number
number
shares as Trustee
Association
holding
Name
Altshuler Shaham
513901330
19 Habarzel,
Israel
1175363
3,750,184
Yes
Trusts Ltd
Tel Aviv
Restricted Stock Units (RSU)
Identification
Citizenship /
Security
Amount of
Does holding the
Shareholder
address
Land of
shares in his
number
number
shares as Trustee
Association
holding
Name
Altshuler Shaham
513901330
19 Habarzel,
Israel
1181031
91,000
Yes
Trusts Ltd
Tel Aviv
Disclaimer
Nayax Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 19:09:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
