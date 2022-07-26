Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Nayax Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NYAX   IL0011751166

NAYAX LTD.

(NYAX)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-24
7.893 ILS   -0.30%
06:19aNAYAX : Entry into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement with Compass Group USA
PU
07/20Nayax Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter 2022
CI
07/13Nayax introduces self-checkout kiosk
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nayax : Entry into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement with Compass Group USA

07/26/2022 | 06:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 26, 2022

Nayax Ltd.

(the "Company")

To:

To:

Israel Securities Authority

The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

22 Kanfei Nesharim Street

2 Achuzat Bayit Street

Jerusalem 95464

Tel Aviv 6525216

Dear Sirs:

Re: Entry into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement with

Compass Group USA

The Company hereby reports that on July 25, 2022, Nayax LLC ("Nayax USA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Compass Group USA, Inc. (doing business as "Canteen"), for the provision by Nayax USA, to Canteen and its affiliates, of the Company's solutions and services for unattended points of sale.

To the Company's knowledge, Canteen is a Tier-1 US foodservice and support services corporation, which manages approximately 200,000 unattended points-of-sale. With approximately 200,000 additional unattended points-of-sale which are managed by Canteen's franchisees and is the US arm of the world's largest contract foodservice company, Compass Group PLC (LON: CPG).

As of the date of this report Nayax USA has supplied the Company's hardware and is providing services to some 50,000 unattended points-of-sale managed by Canteen and by several of Canteens' franchisees, under a Pilot Agreement which was entered into by the parties in 2020, and the engagement by Nayax USA in an additional agreement with Canteen constitutes, from the Company's perspective, evidence of Canteen's satisfaction with the Company's unattended products and services, and marks the Company as a preferred cashless technology provider of Canteen.

The Agreement is for an initial period of 36 months, and will automatically renew for subsequent one- year periods thereafter, unless terminated earlier by either of the parties in accordance with its terms. Within the framework of the Agreement, Canteen has undertaken to purchase, during 2022, not less than 10,000 additional connected POS devices from the Company. The Company believes that actual number of connected POS devices Canteen and its franchisees will purchase over the life of the Agreement will be substantially higher.

1

The Company's estimates regarding the number of connected POS devices Canteen and its franchisees will purchase over the life of the Agreement constitute forward-looking information, as such term is defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, based, inter alia, on estimates. Such estimations are based on the information known to the Company as of the date of this report, and may not materialize, or materialize materially differently than as stated above, inter alia, due to their dependence on external factors that are not in the Company's control, including the risk factors set out in Section 1.35 of the Company's annual report for the year 2021 (published on March 28, 2022, reference number: 2022-01- 030507).

Sincerely,

Nayax Ltd.

Signed by: Michael Galai

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Company

2

Disclaimer

Nayax Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAYAX LTD.
06:19aNAYAX : Entry into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement with ..
PU
07/20Nayax Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter 2022
CI
07/13Nayax introduces self-checkout kiosk
AQ
06/22Nayax Ltd. Provides Cashless Payment Solution for Five Star Food Service
CI
06/21NAYAX : Immediate Report of a Meeting
PU
06/21NAYAX : Immediate Report on Transaction Between a Company and its Controlling Shareholder
PU
06/21Nayax Expands Its Global Footprint into the New Zealand Unattended Retail Market
CI
06/09NAYAX : Company Presentation
PU
06/02NAYAX : Capital's Status, Rights to Purchase Shares, Corporation's Securities Registers an..
PU
06/01NAYAX : Immediate Report of a Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 752 M 752 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 100%
Chart NAYAX LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nayax Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAYAX LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,30 $
Average target price 4,16 $
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yair Nechmad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sagit Manor Chief Financial Officer
David Ben Avi Director & Chief Technology Officer
Saffi Keisari Vice President-Research & Development
Tami Tzuri Erel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAYAX LTD.-29.40%752
PLUS500 LTD.22.09%1 939
HYPOPORT SE-63.42%1 202