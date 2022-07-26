Nayax : Entry into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement with Compass Group USA

July 26, 2022

Entry into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement with

Compass Group USA

The Company hereby reports that on July 25, 2022, Nayax LLC ("Nayax USA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a Master Software, Subscription, Equipment and Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Compass Group USA, Inc. (doing business as "Canteen"), for the provision by Nayax USA, to Canteen and its affiliates, of the Company's solutions and services for unattended points of sale.

To the Company's knowledge, Canteen is a Tier-1 US foodservice and support services corporation, which manages approximately 200,000 unattended points-of-sale. With approximately 200,000 additional unattended points-of-sale which are managed by Canteen's franchisees and is the US arm of the world's largest contract foodservice company, Compass Group PLC (LON: CPG).

As of the date of this report Nayax USA has supplied the Company's hardware and is providing services to some 50,000 unattended points-of-sale managed by Canteen and by several of Canteens' franchisees, under a Pilot Agreement which was entered into by the parties in 2020, and the engagement by Nayax USA in an additional agreement with Canteen constitutes, from the Company's perspective, evidence of Canteen's satisfaction with the Company's unattended products and services, and marks the Company as a preferred cashless technology provider of Canteen.

The Agreement is for an initial period of 36 months, and will automatically renew for subsequent one- year periods thereafter, unless terminated earlier by either of the parties in accordance with its terms. Within the framework of the Agreement, Canteen has undertaken to purchase, during 2022, not less than 10,000 additional connected POS devices from the Company. The Company believes that actual number of connected POS devices Canteen and its franchisees will purchase over the life of the Agreement will be substantially higher.

