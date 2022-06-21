Nayax : Immediate Report of a Meeting

June 21, 2022 Nayax Ltd. (the "Company") To To Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.magna.isa.gov.il maya.tase.co.il Re: Immediate Report Regarding the Convening of an Annual and Special General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company An immediate report is hereby published in accordance with the Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law"), the Securities Law, 5728-1968 (the "Securities Law"), the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 5730-1970 (the "Reports Regulations"), the Securities Regulations (Transaction between a Company and a Controlling Shareholder therein), 5761-2001 (the "Controlling Shareholder Regulations") and the Companies Regulations (Notice and Announcement of a General Meetings and a Class Meeting at a Public Company and the Addition of an Item to the Agenda), 5760- 2000 (the "Notice and Announcement Regulations") regarding the convening of an annual and special general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Immediate Report" and the "General Meeting" or the "Meeting"), which will be held on July 26, 2022, at 16:00, at the Company's offices at 3 Arik Einstein St., Herzliya. 1. Items on the Agenda of the General Meeting and Summary of the Proposed Resolutions: Discussion of the Company's Annual Report for the year 2021 - The Company's Annual Report for the year 2021, which was published by the Company on March 28, 2022 (reference no.2022-01-030507) (the " Company's Annual Report "), will be brought to discussion. Re-appointment of the Company's auditor and authorization of the Company's board to determine the auditor's compensation - It is proposed to re-appoint Kesselman & Kesselman, Accountants (PwC Israel) as the Company's auditor, for a period ending at the

end of the Company's next annual general meeting, and to authorize the Company's board of directors to determine the auditor's compensation for the year 2022. Re-appointment of all of the Company's directors (other than external directors) for an additional term It is proposed to approve the re-appointment of all of the Company's directors who currently serve on the Company's Board of Directors, other than the external directors: Mr. Yair Nechmad, Mr. Amir Nechmad, Mr. David Ben-Avi, Mr. Reuven Ben Menachem and Mr. Elon Shalev, for an additional term, starting on the date of approval of their appointment by the General Meeting which will be assembled in accordance with the provisions of this Immediate Report. Such persons have provided the Company with statements in accordance with section 224B of the Companies Law, a copy of which is attached hereto as Appendix A . For additional information regarding such persons, see regulation 26 in chapter D of the Company's Annual Report. As remuneration for their tenure as directors of the Company, each of Mr. Amir Nechmad, Mr. Reuven Ben Menachem and Mr. Elon Shalev shall be entitled to payment of participation and annual remuneration in the "fixed amounts" set forth in the second and third schedules to the Companies Regulations (Rules regarding Remuneration and Expenditure for External Directors), 5760-2000 (the

" Remuneration Regulations "), as shall be updated from time to time, according to the Company's rank at the relevant time, as well as to reimbursement of expenses in connection with their participation in meetings, as specified in the Remuneration Regulations. In addition, such persons are entitled to director and officers liability insurance and to indemnification and exemption, as customary with respect to the

Company's officers. For additional information see the immediate report which was published by the Company on May 17, 2022 (reference no: 2022-01-048471). For details regarding the remuneration of Mr. Yair Nechmad and Mr. David Ben- Avi, see regulation 21 in Chapter D of the Company's Annual Report. Approval and ratification of grant of a discretionary bonus to Mr. Oded Frenkel, the Company's Chief Customer Officer and brother-in-law of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders - Pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Remuneration Committee dated May 16, 2022 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated May 18, 2022, it is proposed to approve and ratify the grant of a discretionary bonus for the year 2021, in an amount of NIS 42,000, to Mr. Oded Frenkel, who serves as the Company's Chief Customer Officer, and who is the brother-in-law of Mr.

David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders, a director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, all as specified in section 2.1.1 below. Approval and ratification of grant of a discretionary bonus to Mr. Shay Ben-Avi, the Company's Chief Software Architect and brother of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders - Pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Audit Committee dated May 16, 2022 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated May 18, 2022, it is proposed to approve and ratify the grant of a discretionary bonus for the year 2021, in an amount of NIS 73,350, to Mr. Shay Ben-Avi, who is employed by the Company in the position of Chief Software Architect and is the brother of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders, a director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, all as specified in section 2.1.2 below. Approval and ratification of grant of a discretionary bonus to Mr. Reuven Amar, the Company's Engineering Lab Manager and brother-in-law of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders - Pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Audit Committee dated May 16, 2022 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated May 18, 2022, it is proposed to approve and ratify the grant of a discretionary bonus for the year 2021, in an amount of NIS 17,500 to Mr. Reuven Amar, who is employed by the Company in the position of Engineering Lab Manager, and who is the brother-in-law of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders, a director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, all as specified in section 2.1.3 below. Approval and ratification of grant of a discretionary bonus to Ms. Gilat Mizrachi, former employee of the Company and spouse of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders - Pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Audit Committee dated May 16, 2022 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated May 18, 2022, it is proposed to approve the grant of a discretionary bonus for the year 2021, in an amount of NIS 6,432, to Ms. Gilat Mizrachi, who was employed by the Company until April 28, 2022 in the position of bookkeeper in the finance billing department, and who is the spouse of Mr. David Ben-Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders, a director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company, all as specified in section 0 below. Approval of transition from reporting in accordance with the provisions of Chapter F of the Securities Law to reporting in accordance with the provisions of Chapter E3 of the Securities Law - Further to the Company's immediate report published on February 6, 2022 (reference no: 2022-01-013587) regarding the review by the Company of the possibility of listing its shares for trading on a stock exchange in the United States and

regarding the filing, by the Company, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of a draft of a document for listing the Company's shares for trade on a stock exchange in the United States, and taking into account that the Company is continuously and actively pursuing the listing of its shares for trading on a stock exchange in the United States, it is proposed to approve, in accordance with the provisions of Section 35FF(c) of the Securities Law, that subject to the listing of the Company's shares for trade on a stock exchange in the United States, the Company will transition from reporting in accordance with the provisions of Chapter F of the Securities Law to reporting in accordance with the provisions of Chapter E3 of the Securities Law, such that as of the date of such transition, the Company will make public filings in accordance with the requirements of the U.S. Securities Laws and stock exchange regulations, and in parallel with such filing by the Company of reports with the SEC, the Company will publish the same reports in the distribution website of the Israel Securities Authority (Magna). 2. Below are details regarding resolutions 1.4 to 1.7 on the agenda, pursuant to the Controlling Shareholder Regulations: 2.1 Summary of Resolutions 1.4 to 1.7 on the agenda: 2.1.1 Proposed Resolution 1.4 - Approval and ratification of grant of a discretionary bonus to Mr. Oded Frenkel, the Company's Chief Customer Officer and brother-in-lawof Mr. David Ben-Avi,one of the Company's controlling shareholders Pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Remuneration Committee dated May 16, 2022 and the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated May 18, 2022, it is proposed to approve and ratify the grant of a discretionary bonus for the year 2021, in an amount of NIS 42,000, to Mr. Oded Frenkel, who serves as the Company's Chief Customer Officer and who is the brother-in-law of Mr. David Ben- Avi, one of the Company's controlling shareholders, a director and Chief Technology Officer of the Company. It is proposed to grant Mr. Oded Frenkel such bonus due to the satisfaction of the Company's management with Mr. Frenkel's work during 2021, his importance to the Company's operations and due to his significant contribution to the promotion of the Company's business. Mr. Frankel's vast experience and his longstanding familiarity with the Company are essential for the continued advancement of the Company's goals and give him a great advantage in his current role.