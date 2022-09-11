Nayax : Immediate Report on Amendments to the By-Laws

1. Definitions

In these Articles of Association, each of the following terms will have the meaning listed next to it, unless the wording of the text requires otherwise:

"Shareholder" - Anyone who is a shareholder on the date of record as set forth in Section 182 of the Companies Law, if there is a date of record for that matter. "Registered Shareholder" - A Shareholder who is registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders. "Unregistered Shareholder" - A Shareholder as this term is defined in Section 177(1) of the Companies Law. The "Company" - Nayax Ltd. "Administrative Enforcement - A proceeding pursuant to Chapters H.3 (Imposition of a Proceeding" Monetary Sanction by the Israel Securities Authority), H.4 (Imposition of Administrative Means of

Enforcement by the Administrative Enforcement Committee), or I.1 (Arrangement for Refraining from Initiating Proceedings or for Terminating Proceedings, Which is Contingent on Terms) of the Securities Law; a proceeding pursuant to Article D of Chapter 4 of Part IX of the Companies Law; a proceeding pursuant to the Increased Enforcement in the Capital Market Law (Legislative Amendments), 5771-2011; a proceeding pursuant to Chapters J, J.1 and J.2 of the Regulation of the Investment Counseling, Investment Management and Investment Portfolio Management Professions Law, 5755-1995; a proceeding pursuant to Chapter I.1 of the Supervision of Financial Services Law (Insurance), 5741-1981; a proceeding pursuant to Chapter H of the Supervision of Financial Services Law (Provident Funds), 5765-2005; a proceeding pursuant to ChapterG.1 of the Antitrust Law, 5748-1988; a proceeding pursuant to the Increased Enforcement of Labor Laws Law, 5772-2012; and, subject to any law, any proceeding similar to the foregoing; irrespective of its name, whether according to an existing law or one that will be enacted in the future; all as they will be amended from time to time.

