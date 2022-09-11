Nayax : Immediate Report on Amendments to the By-Laws
09/11/2022 | 05:00am EDT
The Companies Law, 5759-1999
Limited Share Company
Amended and Restated
Articles of Association
of
Nayax Ltd.
Effective:
September 11, 2022
1
1.Definitions
In these Articles of Association, each of the following terms will have the meaning listed next to it, unless the wording of the text requires otherwise:
"Shareholder"
- Anyone who is a shareholder on the date of record as set
forth in Section 182 of the Companies Law, if there is a
date of record for that matter.
"Registered Shareholder"
-
A Shareholder who is registered in the Company's
Register of Shareholders.
"Unregistered Shareholder"
- A Shareholder as this term is defined in Section 177(1)
of the Companies Law.
The "Company"
-
Nayax Ltd.
"Administrative Enforcement
- A proceeding pursuant to Chapters H.3 (Imposition of a
Proceeding"
Monetary Sanction by the Israel Securities Authority),
H.4 (Imposition of Administrative Means of
Enforcement by the Administrative Enforcement Committee), or I.1 (Arrangement for Refraining from Initiating Proceedings or for Terminating Proceedings, Which is Contingent on Terms) of the Securities Law; a proceeding pursuant to Article D of Chapter 4 of Part IX of the Companies Law; a proceeding pursuant to the Increased Enforcement in the Capital Market Law (Legislative Amendments), 5771-2011; a proceeding pursuant to Chapters J, J.1 and J.2 of the Regulation of the Investment Counseling, Investment Management and Investment Portfolio Management Professions Law, 5755-1995; a proceeding pursuant to Chapter I.1 of the Supervision of Financial Services Law (Insurance), 5741-1981; a proceeding pursuant to Chapter H of the Supervision of Financial Services Law (Provident Funds), 5765-2005; a proceeding pursuant to ChapterG.1 of the Antitrust Law, 5748-1988; a proceeding pursuant to the Increased Enforcement of Labor Laws Law, 5772-2012; and, subject to any law, any proceeding similar to the foregoing; irrespective of its name, whether according to an existing law or one that will be enacted in the future; all as they will be amended from time to time.
2
"Law"
- Any law that applies in the State of Israel or elsewhere
and that will be in effect, from time to time, or any other
applicable law.
The "Companies Law"
- The Companies Law, 5759-1999, as it will be amended
from time to time, and all of the regulations that have
been or will be enacted thereunder, as they will be
enacted from time to time.
The "Securities Law"
- The Securities Law, 5728-1968, as it will be amended
from time to time, and all of the regulations that have
been or will be enacted thereunder, as they will be
enacted from time to time.
The "Register of Shareholders" - The Company's Register of Shareholders, which is to be
or the "Register"
kept pursuant to the Companies Law.
"Party Injured by a Violation"
- As set forth in Section 52BB(A)(1)(a) of the Securities
Law.
"Simple Majority"
- A simple majority of all of the votes of the Shareholders
present at the General Meeting or at a class meeting, as
relevant, who are entitled to vote and have voted at the
meeting, without taking the votes of the abstaining
voters into account.
2.Interpretation
Any term in these Articles of Association that has not been defined above will have the meaning attributed to it in the Companies Law; and if the term is not defined in the Companies Law, it will have the meaning attributed to it in the Securities Law - all unless the wording of the text and/or its context require a different interpretation.
Anything stated in these Articles of Association in the singular will also imply the plural, and vice versa; anything stated in the masculine will also imply the feminine and vice versa; references to persons will also be attributed to corporations - all unless the wording of the text requires a different interpretation.
The section headings in these Articles of Association are for purposes of convenience only and will not be used as a tool in the construal or interpretation of these Articles of Association.
Wherever it is determined, in these Articles of Association, that the provisions hereof will apply subject to the provisions of the Companies Law and/or the Securities Law and/or subject to the provisions of any Law, the reference is to the provisions of those laws upon which no conditions can be imposed, unless the context of the matter requires otherwise.
3
In the event of a contradiction between the provisions of a Law, upon which no conditions can be imposed, and any of the provisions of these Articles of Association - the provisions of the Law will control in that matter, and this will not derogate from the validity of the remaining provisions of these Articles of Association.
This English version of these Articles of Association shall be the governing version and any translations to Hebrew or otherwise shall be for convenience purposes only.
Name of the Company
The name of the Company is Nayax Ltd.
Purpose of the Company
The purpose of the Company is to deal in any legal business.
Limitation of Liability
The liability of each of the Shareholders is limited to the payment of the entire amount that he is required to pay for the shares in the Company that were allocated to him.
Registered Share Capital
The registered share capital of the Company is ILS 70,000 (seventy thousand New Israeli Shekels), divided into 70,000,000 (seventy million) ordinary shares, par value of ILS 0.001 each (hereinafter: the "Ordinary Shares").
Donations
The Company is entitled to donate, from time to time, reasonable amounts to worthy causes, even if the donations are not within the framework of the Company's business considerations.
Modification of the Articles of Association
The Company is entitled to modify these Articles of Association by means of a resolution adopted at the Company's General Meeting, by a Simple Majority of the Shareholders.
Capital of the Company
9.Ordinary Shares
9.1 All of the Company's Ordinary Shares will have equal rights, and each Ordinary Share will grant its holder the following rights:
The right to participate in all of the Company's General Meetings of Shareholders and to vote therein, on any matter raised at the meeting, whereby each Ordinary Share grants its holder one vote when voting on such a matter.
The right to receive dividends and bonus shares, if any are distributed, pursuant to the provisions of these Articles of Association and the provisions of the Companies Law; and
4
The right to participate, upon the liquidation of the Company, in the distribution of the Company's surplus assets, on apro rata basis according to the par value of each share, without taking into account any premium paid thereon, all subject to the provisions of these Articles of Association.
10.Capital of the Company, Increase and Cancellation of Registered Capital
10.1 The General Meeting is entitled, from time to time, in a resolution to be adopted at the General Meeting, by a Simple Majority:
To increase the Company's registered share capital.
To cancel registered share capital that has not yet been allocated, provided that there is no undertaking by the Company, including a conditional undertaking, to allocate the shares.
To consolidate its shares, in whole or in part, and to split them into shares with a par value greater than the par value of its existing shares.
To split its shares, in whole or in part, into shares with a par value less than the par value of its existing shares; and
To reduce the Company's share capital and a fund reserved for the redemption of capital.
For the purpose of executing any resolution as set forth above, the board of directors is entitled to resolve, at its discretion, any difficulty that will arise in connection therewith.
Unless determined otherwise in the resolution approving the change in the share capital, new shares will be subject to the provisions of these Articles of Association with respect to payment of calls for payment, forfeiture, transfer, conveyance and the like, which apply to the existing shares in the Company's capital.
Without derogating from the generality of the powers of the Company's board of directors as set forth above, if, as a result of the consolidation or splitting of shares, as set forth above, fractions of shares remain in the possession of Shareholders, the Company's board of directors will be entitled, at its exclusive discretion, to act,inter alia, as follows:
To determine that fractions of shares that will not entitle their holder to an entire share will be sold by the Company and the consideration from the sale will be paid to the entitled parties, at the terms and in the manner to be determined.
To determine the way in which the amounts that are to be paid for the shares that were allocated as set forth in Article 10.3.1 above will be paid, including the way in which it is possible to pay the amounts on account of bonus shares.
To allocate to each Shareholder who, through consolidation and/or splitting, was left with a fraction of a share, shares of the class of shares that existed in the
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nayax Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 08:59:03 UTC.