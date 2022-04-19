Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nazara Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543280   INE418L01021

NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(543280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
1613.70 INR   -1.60%
01:04aNAZARA TECHNOLOGIES : Acquisition
PU
04/15Nazara Technologies to Make Additional Investment in Subsidiary Paper Boat Apps
MT
04/14Nazara Technologies Completes Acquisition of 33% Stake in Digital Marketing Firm Datawrkz
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nazara Technologies : Acquisition

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nazara Technologies Limited

NazaraTM

Date: April 19, 2022

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Compliance Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1. G Block, Bandra -

Dalal Street,

Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Code: 543280

Scrip Symbol: NAZARA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Acquisitions by Nodwin Gaming Private Limited (Material Subsidiary).

Reference: Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

With reference to captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Listing Regulations, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Nodwin Gaming Private Limited ("Nodwin"), a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited ("Nazara"), at their meeting held on April 18, 2022, has approved the Acquisition of 35% of the paid up share capital of Brandscale Innovations Private Limited ("Brandscale Innovations") by way of subscription to 567 equity shares having a face value of ₹ 100/- each of Brandscale Innovations Private Limited for a total consideration of ₹ 1,00,160,550/- (Ten Crore One Lac Sixty Thousand five hundred Fifty), payable in cash.

In furtherance of the same, Nodwin has entered into Shareholders Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement with Brandscale Innovations Private Limited to record the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition.

The details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 is enclosed as Annexure A to this letter.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For Nazara Technologies Limited

Pravesh Palod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. No. A57964

Encl: a/a

India | Middle East | Africa | Europe

Regd.Office: 51-54, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021. Tel. : +91-22-40330800 / 22810303 / 22813030

Fax : +91-22-22810606 E-mail: info@nazara.comWebsite: www.nazara.comCIN : L72900MH1999PLC122970

Nazara Technologies Limited

NazaraTM

Annexure A

The details as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 is as under:

Sr. No

Particulars

Details

1

Name of the Target Entity details in brief such as size, turnover, etc.

Brandscale Innovations Private Limited ("Brandscale Innovations")

The Board of Directors of Nodwin has approved the acquisition of 35% equity stake in Brandscale Innovations through Shareholders Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement.

Incorporated on October 14, 2021

Authorised Share Capital: ₹ 5,00,000/-

Paid Up Share Capital: ₹ 1,00,000/-

The Company is newly incorporated entity and does not have history of turnover.

2.

Whether the acquisition would fall within related party transaction(s) and whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired?

If yes, nature of interest and details thereof and whether the same is done at "arm's length"

Investment in Brandscale Innovations does not fall under related party transactions as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The promoter/ promoter group / group companies of the Company do not have any interest in Brandscale Innovation, whose Equity shares have been acquired.

3

Industry to which the entity being acquired belongs

Gaming Accessories

4

Objects and effects of acquisition (including but not limited to, disclosure of reasons for acquisition of target entity, if the business is outside the main line of business of the listed entity).

Brandscale Innovations Private Limited deals in the business of trading, manufacturing gaming accessories including but not limited to audio headphones and other gaming accessories across computer and mobile. The proposal investment is part of Nodwin's growth strategy to unlock power of its community and strengthen its D2C revenues.

5

Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition;

No such approval required

6

Indicative time period for completion of acquisition

Approximately one (1) month

India | Middle East | Africa | Europe

Regd.Office: 51-54, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021. Tel. : +91-22-40330800 / 22810303 / 22813030

Fax : +91-22-22810606 E-mail: info@nazara.comWebsite: www.nazara.comCIN : L72900MH1999PLC122970

Nazara Technologies Limited

NazaraTM

7

Nature of consideration - whether cash consideration or share swap and details of the same;

The consideration would be paid in cash.

8

Cost of Acquisition or the price at which shares are acquired

1,00,160,550/- (Ten Crore One Lac Sixty Thousand five hundred Fifty)

9

percentage of shareholding / control acquired and / or number of shares acquired;

Nodwin will acquire 35% equity stake in Brandscale Innovations by subscribing 567 equity shares of Rs. 100 each.

10

Brief background about the entity proposed to be acquired in terms of product/ line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last three years turnover, country in which acquired entity has presence and other significant information

Line of Business: Brandscale Innovations Private Limited deals in the business of trading, manufacturing gaming accessories including but not limited to audio headphones and other gaming accessories across computer and mobile under the brand name "Wings" and sells its products mostly through e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, and other ecommerce platforms and through its own website www.wingslifestyle.in

Date of Incorporation: October 14, 2021

The company is newly incorporated entity and has not finished its first annual financial reporting. However, company as per its MIS is clocking 25 Cr ARR basis Q4 of FY22 and is expected to achieve 70 Cr of revenue in FY23.

The Brandscale Innovations operates 100% business in India.

For Nazara Technologies Limited

Pravesh Palod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer M. No. 57964

India | Middle East | Africa | Europe

Regd.Office: 51-54, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021. Tel. : +91-22-40330800 / 22810303 / 22813030

Fax : +91-22-22810606 E-mail: info@nazara.comWebsite: www.nazara.comCIN : L72900MH1999PLC122970

Disclaimer

Nazara Technologies Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
01:04aNAZARA TECHNOLOGIES : Acquisition
PU
04/15Nazara Technologies to Make Additional Investment in Subsidiary Paper Boat Apps
MT
04/14Nazara Technologies Completes Acquisition of 33% Stake in Digital Marketing Firm Datawr..
MT
04/14Nazara Technologies' Uganda Arm Starts Winding Up Process
MT
04/14NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES : Acquisition
PU
04/14Nazara Technologies Limited Announces Voluntary Winding Up of Nazara Uganda Limited, St..
CI
04/05Nazara Technologies to Invest $2.5 Million in US-Based Investment Fund
MT
04/05BITKRAFT Ventures Management, LLC announced that it expects to receive $2.5 million in ..
CI
03/31Nazara Technologies to Invest $2.5 Million in Gaming and E-Sports Investment Fund
MT
03/24Certain Equity Shares of Nazara Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 235 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2022 405 M 5,31 M 5,31 M
Net cash 2022 4 207 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52 783 M 692 M 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 83
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nazara Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 613,70 INR
Average target price 2 428,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manish Agarwal Chief Executive Officer
Rakesh Shah Chief Financial Officer
Vikash Pratapchand Mittersain Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Pravesh Palod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sasha Gulu Mirchandani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-29.65%692
SNAP INC.-30.60%53 910
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-29.12%4 190
ANGI INC.-44.30%2 538
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-31.43%2 088