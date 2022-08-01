Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nazara Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543280   INE418L01021

NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(543280)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
530.15 INR   +1.62%
07:35aNAZARA TECHNOLOGIES : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/31TRANSCRIPT : Nazara Technologies Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2022
CI
07/29Nazara Technologies Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nazara Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Nazara Technologies Limited

NazaraTM

August 01, 2022

To,

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Compliance Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1. G Block,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra -Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai- 400051.

Scrip Code: 543280

Scrip Symbol: NAZARA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Audio Recording of Earnings Call Q1 FY 23.

This is further to our letter dated July 27, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please note that the Audio Link for the conference call with the Analysts/ Investors for the Q1 FY 2023 Financial Results of the Company conducted through digital means on Monday, August 01, 2022 at 9.00 AM (IST) is available at the website of the Company under the below link:

http://nazara.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/pdf/IIF0420220801142220.mp3

We request you to take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Nazara Technologies Limited

Pravesh Palod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

M. No. A57964

India | Middle East | Africa | Europe

Regd.Office: 51-54, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021. Tel. : +91-22-40330800 / 22810303 / 22813030 Fax:+91-22-22810606E-mail:info@nazara.comWebsite:www.nazara.comCIN :L72900MH1999PLC122970

Disclaimer

Nazara Technologies Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
