Nazara Technologies : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

August 01, 2022 To, Listing Compliance Department Listing Compliance Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1. G Block, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001. Bandra -Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051. Scrip Code: 543280 Scrip Symbol: NAZARA Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") - Audio Recording of Earnings Call Q1 FY 23.

This is further to our letter dated July 27, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please note that the Audio Link for the conference call with the Analysts/ Investors for the Q1 FY 2023 Financial Results of the Company conducted through digital means on Monday, August 01, 2022 at 9.00 AM (IST) is available at the website of the Company under the below link:

http://nazara.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/pdf/IIF0420220801142220.mp3

For Nazara Technologies Limited

Pravesh Palod

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

