6,150,217 Equity Shares of Nazara Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

March 23, 2024 Share

6,150,217 Equity Shares of Nazara Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 22-MAR-2021 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 14 and 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital of Company held by the Promoters (assuming full conversion of vested options, if any, under ESOP 2016, ESOP 2017 and ESOP 2020), shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum Promoters? contribution (?Minimum Promoters? Contribution?) from the date of Allotment and the shareholding of the Promoters in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment. In addition to the 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer shareholding of Company held by Promoters locked in for three years as specified above, the entire pre-Offer Equity Share capital of Company will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment, including any unsubscribed portion of the Offer for Sale, except for the Equity Shares which are successfully transferred as a part of the Offer for Sale by the Selling Shareholders, and any other categories of shareholding exempted under Regulation 17 of SEBI ICDR Regulations.