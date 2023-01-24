Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    NCML   PK0109701018

NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED

(NCML)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-22
3.550 PKR   -1.39%
02:17aNazir Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Financials 2022
PU
01/20Nazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Resolutions in AGM 2022
PU
01/01Nazir Cotton Mills : Financial Result for the 1st Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nazir Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Financials 2022

01/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
CORPORATE BRIEFING FINANCIALS

During the year ended June 30, 2022, the mail line of the operation i.e. the "Spinning" remained

Closed. The company has started the business of dairy. During the year under consideration, sales proceed was rupees 3,795 million. The management is trying to extend the dairy business.

The Management is also trying to secure electric connection to resume its main line of business i.e. spinning.

The year under review shows that the company has incurred net loss of Rs. 1.989 Million after accounting for administrative expenses of Rs. 21,686 Million including depreciation of Rs. (15.306) Million as compared to last corresponding year's net profit of Rs. 2.756 Million.

Due to the unfavorable market condition, the operation of the mill remained closed during the year under consideration. However, the new business of Dairy has been started. The management is in opinion that if the company is succeeded to secure the electricity connection, the company will resume its commercial production of spun yarn.

The financial results of the company for the year under the review are as under:

Particulars

2022

2021

Rupees

Rupees

Operating Profit/(Loss)

(29,111,299)

(22,606,256)

Financial charges

(806)

(2,978)

Other income

853,038

22,931,389

(Loss)/Profit before Taxation

(28,259,467)

(322,155)

Taxation

26,270,605

2,434,038

(Loss)/Profit after taxation

(1,988,862)

2,756,193

Accumulated loss brought

(399,024,418)

(420,014,474)

Loss available for appropriation

(401,013,280)

(399,024,418)

Earnings / (Loss) per share Based on net loss for the year ended June 30, 2022, is Rs. (0.09) as compared to the profit per share of 0.12 in the preceding year ended June 30, 2021.

Moreover, No dividend has been declared by the company during the year due to loss

Disclaimer

Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
