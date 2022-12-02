Nazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

To improve logistic facilities for our customers dispatch programme and issue all shipments / delivery documents well in time.

To improve customer's satisfaction level by adhering strictly to quality requirements of our customers in local and export markets and by improving communications with customers for receiving prompt feed backs about quality of our products.

To strive hard to develop new markets for the sale of our products in export and local markets.

To exercise maximum care for improvement of quality of our products by employing a team of high skilled technicians and professional managers.

To make strenuous efforts to enhance proﬁtability of the mills ensuring a fair return to the investors, shareholders and employees of the Company.

To install state of the art machinery and to acquire sophisticated process technology to achieve maximum growth in a competitive quality environment.

We aim at seeing our Mills to be a model manufacturing unit producing high quality yarn by complying with

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Annual Report 2022

STATEMENTS OF ETHICS AND BUSINESS PRACTICES

NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED has laid down the following business ethics and principles, the observance of which is compulsory for all the directors and staff members of the company in the conduct of company's business in order to protect and safeguard the reputation and integrity of the company at all levels of its operations. Any contravention of these ethics is regarded as misconduct. The company will ensure that all the executives and subordinate staff members are fully aware of these standards and principles.

1. Conict of interest

All staff members are expected not to engage in any activity which can cause conﬂict between their personal interests and company's interests, such as:

In effecting the purchase for the company and selling its products, the Directors and the staff members are forbidden from holding any personal interest in any organization supplying goods or service to the company or buying its products. The staff members should not engage in any outside business while serving the company. Staff member's are not permitted to conduct personal business in company's premises or use company's facilities for the same. If a staff member has direct or indirect relationship with an outside organization dealing with the company he must disclose the same to the management.

2. Condentially

All staff members are required not to divulge any secrets / information of the company to any outside even after leaving the service of the company unless it is so required by a court of law. During the course of service in the company they should not disseminate any information relating to business secrets of the company without the consent of management.

3. Kickbacks

All staff members ate strictly forbidden not to accept any favour, gifts or kickbacks from any organization dealing with the company. In case if such a favour is considered, in the interest of the company, the same should be disclosed clearly to the management.

4. Proper Books of Accounts

All funds, receipt and disbursements should be properly recorded in the accounts books of the company. No false or ﬁctitious entries should be made or misleading statement pertaining to the company or its operation should be issued. All agreements with agents, dealers and consultants should be made in writing supported with required evidence.

