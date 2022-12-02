Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCML   PK0109701018

NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED

(NCML)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
4.200 PKR   +2.44%
05:34aNazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
12/01Nazir Cotton Mills : Financial Results For the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
04/12Nazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended Sep 30, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

12/02/2022 | 05:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report

2022

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Annual Report 2022

49th Annual Report and Accounts For the year ended June 30,2022

In the Name of Allah the merciful, the compassionate

CONTENTS

Company's Information

2

Vision Statement and Mission Statement

3

Statement of Ethics and Business Practices

4

Key Operating and Financial Data

6

Review Report to the Members on Statement of Compliance

7

Notice of Annual General Meeting

8

Chairman's Review

9

Director's Report

10

Director's Report (In Urdu)

13

Statement of Compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance

16

Auditors' Report

18

Statement of Financial Position

22

Statement of Prot or Loss Account

23

Statement of Comprehensive Income

24

Statement of Cash Flow

25

Statement of Changes in Equity

26

Notes to the Accounts

27

Pattern of Shareholding

46

1

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Annual Report 2022

COMPANY'S INFORMATION

Board of Director

Audit Committee:

HR & R Committee:

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer:

Company Secretary:

Auditors:

Bankers:

Share Registrar

Mian Shahzad Aslam

Chief Executive Ofcer

Mian Farrukh Naseem

Mian Aamir Naseem

Mr. Maqbool Hussain Bhutta

Mr. Muhammad Abbas

Mr. Asim Mahmood Bahti

Independent Director

Mr. Muhammad Irfan

Independent Director

Mr. Muhammad Irfan

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Abbas

Member

Mr. Asim Mahmood Bahti

Member

Mr. Asim Mahmood Bahti

Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Irfan

Member

Mr. Muhammad Abbas

Member

Mr. Maqbool Hussain Bhutta

Mr. Ahsan Raza

Kamran & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Apartment # A/2, Ingola Apartments 24 Jail Road, Lahore.

Habib Bank Limited

Muslim Commercial Bank Ltd.

Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Ltd.

Corplink (Pvt) Ltd.

Wings Arcade 1-K Commercial Modal Town, Lahore.

Tel: 042-3561714, 35839182, 35916719

Registered Ofﬁce:

61-K, Gulberg III, Lahore.

Ph: 042-35763736 Fax: 042-35763768

Mill:

8-Km, Faisalabad Road, Aslamabad,

Khaareyanwala, Sheikhupura.

Ph: 056-3544053

2

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Annual Report 2022

VISION STATEMENT

We aim at seeing our Mills to be a model manufacturing unit producing high quality yarn by complying with

the requirements of Quality Management System and continuously improving its effectiveness for total

customer's satisfaction. We wish to play a leading role in the spinning sector by keeping a substantial

presence in the export and local markets.

MISSION STATEMENT

  1. To install state of the art machinery and to acquire sophisticated process technology to achieve maximum growth in a competitive quality environment.
  2. To make strenuous efforts to enhance proﬁtability of the mills ensuring a fair return to the investors, shareholders and employees of the Company.
  3. To exercise maximum care for improvement of quality of our products by employing a team of high skilled technicians and professional managers.
  4. To strive hard to develop new markets for the sale of our products in export and local markets.
  5. To improve customer's satisfaction level by adhering strictly to quality requirements of our customers in local and export markets and by improving communications with customers for receiving prompt feed backs about quality of our products.
  6. To attend to the prompt resolution of customer's complaints by taking timely corrective measures to re-dress the quality complaints.
  7. To improve logistic facilities for our customers dispatch programme and issue all shipments / delivery documents well in time.
  8. To make comprehensive arrangement for the training of our workers/technicians.
  9. To promote team work, sense of transparency and creativity in our professionals and technical

people.

3

Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Annual Report 2022

STATEMENTS OF ETHICS AND BUSINESS PRACTICES

NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED has laid down the following business ethics and principles, the observance of which is compulsory for all the directors and staff members of the company in the conduct of company's business in order to protect and safeguard the reputation and integrity of the company at all levels of its operations. Any contravention of these ethics is regarded as misconduct. The company will ensure that all the executives and subordinate staff members are fully aware of these standards and principles.

1. Conict of interest

All staff members are expected not to engage in any activity which can cause conﬂict between their personal interests and company's interests, such as:

  1. In effecting the purchase for the company and selling its products, the Directors and the staff members are forbidden from holding any personal interest in any organization supplying goods or service to the company or buying its products.
  2. The staff members should not engage in any outside business while serving the company.
  3. Staff member's are not permitted to conduct personal business in company's premises or use company's facilities for the same.
  4. If a staff member has direct or indirect relationship with an outside organization dealing with the company he must disclose the same to the management.

2. Condentially

All staff members are required not to divulge any secrets / information of the company to any outside even after leaving the service of the company unless it is so required by a court of law. During the course of service in the company they should not disseminate any information relating to business secrets of the company without the consent of management.

3. Kickbacks

All staff members ate strictly forbidden not to accept any favour, gifts or kickbacks from any organization dealing with the company. In case if such a favour is considered, in the interest of the company, the same should be disclosed clearly to the management.

4. Proper Books of Accounts

All funds, receipt and disbursements should be properly recorded in the accounts books of the company. No false or ﬁctitious entries should be made or misleading statement pertaining to the company or its operation should be issued. All agreements with agents, dealers and consultants should be made in writing supported with required evidence.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED
05:34aNazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
12/01Nazir Cotton Mills : Financial Results For the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
04/12Nazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended Sep 30, 2021
PU
04/12Nazir Cotton Mills : Transmission of Quarterly and Half Yearly Report for the Period ended..
PU
2021Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2020Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Period Ended September 30..
CI
2020Nazir Cotton Mills : Transaction of 25,000 shares of Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
2020Nazir Cotton Mills : Transaction of 5,000 shares of Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
2020Nazir Cotton Mills : Transaction of 95,000 shares of Nazir Cotton Mills Limited
AQ
More news
Chart NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NAZIR COTTON MILLS LIMITED-34.58%0